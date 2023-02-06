BRUNELLO SCORE TABLE (1)

Michaela Morris discovers a year full of surprises, including 'best yet' bottlings from some producers in this variable vintage which puts winemaking style first.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all the Brunello di Montalcino 2018 wines and 2017 Riserva wines


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Canalicchio di Sopra, Vigna MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201896
FuligniBrunello di Montalcino201896
Il Marroneto, Grazie della MadonnaBrunello di Montalcino201896
Salicutti, PiaggioneBrunello di Montalcino201896
San Filippo, La LucèreBrunello di Montalcino201896
Argiano, Vigna del SuoloBrunello di Montalcino201895
Canalicchio di SopraBrunello di Montalcino201895
Castiglion del Bosco, Campo del DragoBrunello di Montalcino201895
Gaja, Pieve Santa Restituta SugarilleBrunello di Montalcino201895
Il MarronetoBrunello di Montalcino201895
Le Ragnaie, Casanovina MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201895
LisiniBrunello di Montalcino201895
Poggio di SottoBrunello di Montalcino201895
San Polino, HelichrysumBrunello di Montalcino201895
Talenti, PieroBrunello di Montalcino201895
Altesino, Vigna MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201894
Canalicchio di Sopra, Vigna CasacciaBrunello di Montalcino201894
Casanova di Neri, Giovanni NeriBrunello di Montalcino201894
Castello Romitorio, Filo di SetaBrunello di Montalcino201894
Cortonesi, PoggiarelliBrunello di Montalcino201894
Conti CostantiBrunello di Montalcino201894
Gaja, Pieve Santa Restituta RenninaBrunello di Montalcino201894
La FortunaBrunello di Montalcino201894
Le ChiuseBrunello di Montalcino201894
Le PotazzineBrunello di Montalcino201894
Mastrojanni, Vigna LoretoBrunello di Montalcino201894
PadellettiBrunello di Montalcino201894
PietrosoBrunello di Montalcino201894
Sesta di SopraBrunello di Montalcino201894
SestiBrunello di Montalcino201894
ArgianoBrunello di Montalcino201893
Casanova di Neri, Tenuta NuovaBrunello di Montalcino201893
Castello RomitorioBrunello di Montalcino201893
Castiglion del BoscoBrunello di Montalcino201893
Col d'OrciaBrunello di Montalcino201893
Gianni BrunelliBrunello di Montalcino201893
Podere GiodoBrunello di Montalcino201893
Le Ragnaie, Vigna VecchiaBrunello di Montalcino201893
La Cerbaiola di SalvioniBrunello di Montalcino201893
San PolinoBrunello di Montalcino201893
San Polo, PodernoviBrunello di Montalcino201893
Sesta di Sopra, MagistraBrunello di Montalcino201893
TalentiBrunello di Montalcino201893
Val di Suga, Poggio al GranchioBrunello di Montalcino201893
Agostina PieriBrunello di Montalcino201892
AltesinoBrunello di Montalcino201892
BaricciBrunello di Montalcino201892
CapannaBrunello di Montalcino201892
CapriliBrunello di Montalcino201892
CarpinetoBrunello di Montalcino201892
CasisanoBrunello di Montalcino201892
Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, PianrossoBrunello di Montalcino201892
Col di LamoBrunello di Montalcino201892
Cortonesi, La MannellaBrunello di Montalcino201892
FattoiBrunello di Montalcino201892
Franco PacentiBrunello di Montalcino201892
Il PalazzoneBrunello di Montalcino201892
Il PoggioneBrunello di Montalcino201892
Le MaciocheBrunello di Montalcino201892
MastrojanniBrunello di Montalcino201892
Poggio AnticoBrunello di Montalcino201892
San FilippoBrunello di Montalcino201892
San PoloBrunello di Montalcino201892
Tenute Silvio Nardi, Vigneto ManachiaraBrunello di Montalcino201892
UccellieraBrunello di Montalcino201892
Val di Suga, Vigna del LagoBrunello di Montalcino201892
Caparzo, Vigna La CasaBrunello di Montalcino201891
Casanova di Neri, Etichetta BiancaBrunello di Montalcino201891
Cava d'Onice, ColombaioBrunello di Montalcino201891
CerbaiaBrunello di Montalcino201891
Fattoria dei BarbiBrunello di Montalcino201891
Fattoria dei Barbi, Vigna del FioreBrunello di Montalcino201891
La Fiorita, Fiore di NOBrunello di Montalcino201891
La Magia, CiliegioBrunello di Montalcino201891
Le RagnaieBrunello di Montalcino201891
PietraBrunello di Montalcino201891
Podere BrizioBrunello di Montalcino201891
RidolfiBrunello di Montalcino201891
San GuglielmoBrunello di Montalcino201891
SanlorenzoBrunello di Montalcino201891
SassodiSoleBrunello di Montalcino201891
ScopetoneBrunello di Montalcino201891
Val di SugaBrunello di Montalcino201891
ArmillaBrunello di Montalcino201890
Castello Banfi, Vigna MarruchetoBrunello di Montalcino201890
CaparzoBrunello di Montalcino201890
Cava d'Onice, SensisBrunello di Montalcino201890
GorelliBrunello di Montalcino201890
La FioritaBrunello di Montalcino201890
Le Ragnaie, Passo del Lume SpentoBrunello di Montalcino201890
Sassetti LivioBrunello di Montalcino201890
PiancornelloBrunello di Montalcino201890
San Polo, VignavecchiaBrunello di Montalcino201890
ScoponeBrunello di Montalcino201890
FantiBrunello di Montalcino201889
CordellaBrunello di Montalcino201889
Antinori, Pian delle VigneBrunello di Montalcino201889
Tassi, Vigna ColombaioloBrunello di Montalcino201889
Tenute Silvio NardiBrunello di Montalcino201889
Villa Le PrataBrunello di Montalcino201889
Castello Banfi, Poggio alle Mura RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201791
Capanna, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201793
Caparzo, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201790
Casisano, Colombaiolo RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201790
Fattoi, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201792
Fattoria dei Barbi, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201791
La Rasina, Il DiVasco RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201791
Mocali, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201790
Patrizia Cencioni, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201791
Poggio Antico, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201792
Roberto Cipresso, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201791
Ridolfi, MercataleBrunello di Montalcino201792
San Polino, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201794
Sesti, Phenomena RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201795
Corte Pavone, Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201790
Tenuta di Sesta, Duelecci Ovest RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201790
Villa Poggio Salvi, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201791
Biondi-Santi, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201697
Le Potazzine, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201594
Le Chiuse, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201397
Lisini, UgolaiaBrunello di Montalcino201795
Salicutti, TeatroBrunello di Montalcino201794

