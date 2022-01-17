After tasting more than 1,200 Burgundy 2020 en primeur samples, Charles Curtis MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 140 wines all with 96 points or above.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiLa Tâche Grand Cru Monopole2020100
Domaine Georges RoumierMusigny Grand Cru2020100
Anne GrosRichebourg Grand Cru202099
Domaine Comte Georges de VogüéMusigny Grand Cru202099
Domaine des Comtes LafonMontrachet Grand Cru202099
Domaine DujacChambertin Grand Cru202099
Domaine FaiveleyMusigny Grand Cru202099
Domaine Georges RoumierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202099
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatRichebourg Grand Cru202099
Domaine Jean GrivotRichebourg Grand Cru202099
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairRichebourg Grand Cru202099
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsChambertin Grand Cru202099
Maison Pierre MillemannChambertin Grand Cru202099
Bouchard Père & FilsMontrachet Grand Cru202098
Château de la Tour, Hommage à Jean MorinClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202098
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRichebourg Grand Cru202098
Domaine Denis BacheletCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202098
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairÉchezéaux Grand Cru202098
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairLa Romanée Grand Cru202098
Domaine Dugat-PyChambertin Grand Cru202098
Domaine DujacBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202098
Domaine DujacClos St-Denis Grand Cru202098
Domaine DujacRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202098
Domaine FaiveleyChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202098
Domaine Faiveley, Les Ouvrées RodinChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202098
Domaine Fontaine-GagnardMontrachet Grand Cru202098
Domaine Georges RoumierBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202098
Domaine PonsotClos de la Roche Grand Cru202098
Henri BoillotMontrachet Grand Cru202098
Hubert Lignier, HommageClos de la Roche Grand Cru202098
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202098
Benjamin LerouxBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202097
Clos de TartClos de Tart Grand Cru Monopole202097
Domaine Bruno ClairBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202097
Domaine Bruno ClairChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202097
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202097
Domaine d'EugénieClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202097
Domaine d'EugénieGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202097
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202097
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202097
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202097
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202097
Domaine des Comtes LafonVolnay (1er Cru Santenots-du-Milieu)202097
Domaine des LambraysClos des Lambrays Grand Cru202097
Domaine DujacClos de la Roche Grand Cru202097
Domaine DurochéChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202097
Domaine DurochéGriotte-Chambertin Grand Cru202097
Domaine FaiveleyMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202097
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202097
Domaine Georges RoumierCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202097
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202097
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202097
Domaine Jean GrivotÉchezéaux Grand Cru202097
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (1er Cru Clos du Château des Ducs)202097
Domaine Michel NiellonChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202097
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Romanée)202097
Domaine RoulotMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202097
Domaine Simon BizeLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202097
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202097
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Les St-Georges)202097
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202097
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetChambertin Grand Cru202097
Etienne SauzetBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202097
Etienne SauzetBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202097
Hubert LignierClos de la Roche Grand Cru202097
Maison Joseph FaiveleyClos des Cortons Faiveley Grand Cru Monopole202097
Maison Pierre MillemannCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202097
Albert Bichot, Domaine du Clos FrantinVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202096
Anne GrosClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202096
Benjamin LerouxBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Benjamin Leroux, Petit MaupertuisClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202096
Benjamin LerouxPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202096
Bouchard Père & FilsChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Château de la Tour, Vieilles VignesClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202096
Domaine Amiot-ServelleClos St-Denis Grand Cru202096
Domaine Baron ThénardMontrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Blain-GagnardCriots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Claude DugatGriotte-Chambertin Grand Cru202096
Domaine Comte ArmandPommard (1er Cru Clos des Épeneaux)202096
Domaine Comte Georges de VogüéChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru)202096
Domaine Comte Georges de VogüéChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202096
Domaine Comte Senard, Clos de MeixCorton Grand Cru202096
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Grand Cru202096
Domaine d'EugénieÉchezéaux Grand Cru202096
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiÉchezéaux Grand Cru202096
Domaine de Montille, Cuvée ChristianeVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202096
Domaine de MontilleCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202096
Domaine de MontillePommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202096
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Cras)202096
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Reignots)202096
Domaine Dugat-PyCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202096
Domaine DujacCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202096
Domaine DujacÉchezéaux Grand Cru202096
Domaine DujacMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Clos des Monts Luisants)202096
Domaine DujacVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202096
Domaine DurochéCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202096
Domaine DurochéLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202096
Domaine FaiveleyClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202096
Domaine FaiveleyCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202096
Domaine Faiveley, En OrveauxÉchezéaux Grand Cru202096
Domaine Fontaine-GagnardBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Fontaine-GagnardCriots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Georges RoumierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Combottes)202096
Domaine Georges RoumierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Cras)202096
Domaine Georges RoumierÉchezéaux Grand Cru202096
Domaine Georges RoumierMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Clos de la Bussière)202096
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgRuchottes-Chambertin Grand Cru202096
Domaine Gérard MugneretÉchezéaux Grand Cru202096
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202096
Domaine Jean GrivotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Reignots)202096
Domaine Jean-Noël GagnardBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Jessiaume, SelectionSantenay (1er Cru Les Gravières)202096
Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202096
Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardPommard (1er Cru Clos de Derrière-St-Jean)202096
Domaine Joseph FaiveleyBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Marquis d'AngervilleVolnay (1er Cru Clos des Ducs)202096
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (1er Cru Clos des Chênes)202096
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Le Rognet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202096
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Truffière Les Chaumées)202096
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Grande Montagne)202096
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Grandes Ruchottes)202096
Domaine PonsotChapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru202096
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetChapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru202096
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202096
Domaine RoulotMeursault (1er Cru Clos des Bouchères)202096
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsChapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru202096
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes)202096
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202096
Etienne SauzetChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Etienne Sauzet, En La RichardePuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Folatières)202096
Guffens-Heynen, Premier Jus des Premiers CrusMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202096
Henri BoillotBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Henri BoillotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Mouchère)202096
Louis JadotChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202096
Louis JadotBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202096
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202096
Philippe PacaletClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202096
Thibault Liger-Belair SuccesseursCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202096

