burgundy 2021 top wines

After tasting more than 1,300 Burgundy 2021 en primeur samples, Charles Curtis MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 248 red and white wines wines that scored 94 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Domaine Georges RoumierMusigny Grand Cru202199
Domaine Armand RousseauChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202199
Domaine Armand RousseauChambertin Grand Cru202198
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiLa Tâche Grand Cru Monopole202198
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRomanée-Conti Grand Cru Monopole202198
Domaine Armand RousseauGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos St-Jacques)202197
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRichebourg Grand Cru202197
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202197
Domaine Bruno ClairBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202197
Domaine des LambraysClos des Lambrays Grand Cru202197
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairRichebourg Grand Cru202197
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202197
Domaine des Comtes LafonMontrachet Grand Cru202197
Domaine Georges RoumierBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202196
Domaine Georges RoumierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202196
Domaine d'EugenieClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202196
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202196
Domaine Jacques-Frédéric MugnierMusigny Grand Cru202196
Domaine Méo-CamuzetRichebourg Grand Cru202196
Domaine Armand RousseauRuchottes-Chambertin Grand Cru202196
Anne GrosClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202196
Domaine Bruno ClairMarsannay Longeroies La Murée202196
Domaine Georges RoumierGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202196
Clos de TartClos de Tart Grand Cru Monopole202196
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairLa Romanée Grand Cru202196
Domaine d'EugenieGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202196
Domaine Dugat-PyChambertin Grand Cru202196
Domaine DujacClos de la Roche Grand Cru202196
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202196
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202196
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Les St-Georges)202196
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Champs-Gains)202196
Bouchard Père & FilsChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202196
Domaine Michel NiellonChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202196
Domaine PonsotMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Monts Luisants)202196
Bouchard Père & FilsMontrachet Grand Cru202196
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202196
Maison MillemannCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202196
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Romanée)202196
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202196
Domaine ParigotBeaune (1er Cru Grèves)202195
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetChambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsChambertin Grand Cru202195
Maison MillemannChambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Bruno ClairChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202195
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos St-Jean)202195
Domaine Armand RousseauClos de la Roche Grand Cru202195
Hubert LignierClos de la Roche Grand Cru202195
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202195
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetÉchezéaux Grand Cru202195
Domaine Cécile TremblayÉchezéaux Grand Cru202195
Domaine d'EugenieÉchezéaux Grand Cru202195
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiÉchezéaux Grand Cru202195
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairÉchezéaux Grand Cru202195
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgÉchezéaux Grand Cru202195
Domaine Sylvain PatailleMarsannay202195
Domaine Armand RousseauMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Dugat-PyMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Amiot-ServelleMazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Dugat-PyMazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Georges RoumierMazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine PonsotMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru)202195
Domaine de la VougeraieMusigny Grand Cru202195
Domaine FaiveleyMusigny Grand Cru202195
Domaine de CourcelPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202195
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatRichebourg Grand Cru202195
Domaine Jean-Marc VincentSantenay (1er Cru Les Gravières)202195
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Reignots)202195
Domaine Philippe NaddefMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Cécile TremblayChapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Le Rognet Grand Cru202195
Domaine PonsotClos de la Roche Grand Cru202195
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Sylvain PatailleMarsannay202195
Domaine Alexandre ParigotNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Damodes)202195
Anne GrosRichebourg Grand Cru202195
Benjamin LerouxClos St-Denis Grand Cru202195
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetGevrey-Chambertin Le Combe de Dessous202195
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Petits Monts)202195
Domaine Bruno ClairSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Les Peuillets)202195
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202195
Domaine de CourcelBeaune (1er Cru Les Epenottes)202195
Domaine DujacBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202195
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgRuchottes-Chambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Georges RoumierRuchottes-Chambertin Grand Cru202195
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202195
Domaine Violot GuillemardPommard (1er Cru Grand Clos des Épenots)202195
Domaine Yvon ClergetClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202195
Domaine Sylvain PatailleMarsannay202195
Domaine de la VougeraieVougeot (1er Cru Le Clos Blanc)202195
Domaine Alvina PernotBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Domaine Pierre Vincent GirardinBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Domaine Alvina PernotBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru)202195
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202195
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Grande Montagne)202195
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Grandes Ruchottes)202195
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Morgeot)202195
Louis JadotChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Bouchard Père & FilsCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202195
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202195
Domaine Michel MallardLadoix (1er Cru Les Gréchons)202195
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202195
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Charmes)202195
Domaine Blain GagnardMontrachet Grand Cru202195
Domaine Jean-Marc VincentSantenay (1er Cru Les Gravières)202195
Henri BoillotBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Domaine Jean ChartronChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Grande Montagne)202195
Lamy-CaillatSt-Aubin202195
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Truffière Les Chaumées)202195
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru La Garenne)202195
Domaine de la VougeraieCharlemagne Grand Cru202195
Bouchard Père & FilsBeaune (1er Cru Grèves)202194
Domaine Comte Georges de VogüéBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202194
Louis JadotBourgogne202194
Domaine Drouhin-LarozeChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202194
Domaine Joseph DrouhinChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202194
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairChambolle-Musigny202194
Domaine Georges RoumierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Combottes)202194
Domaine Amiot-ServelleChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Derrière la Grange)202194
Domaine Amiot-ServelleChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202194
Domaine Jacques-Frédéric MugnierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202194
Louis JadotChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202194
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Feusselottes)202194
Domaine Armand RousseauCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202194
Domaine Dugat-PyCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202194
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Boudriotte)202194
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos St-Jean)202194
Hubert LignierClos de la Roche Grand Cru202194
Maison MillemannClos de la Roche Grand Cru202194
Benjamin LerouxClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202194
Domaine JJ ConfuronClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202194
Maison Edouard DelaunayClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202194
Domaine Amiot-ServelleClos St-Denis Grand Cru202194
Domaine DujacClos St-Denis Grand Cru202194
Louis JadotClos St-Denis Grand Cru202194
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202194
Domaine Méo-CamuzetCorton Clos Rognet Grand Cru202194
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiCorton Grand Cru202194
Domaine des CroixCorton Grèves Grand Cru202194
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesCorton Les Bressandes Grand Cru202194
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Maréchaudes Grand Cru202194
Anne GrosÉchezéaux Grand Cru202194
Philippe PacaletÉchezéaux Grand Cru202194
Domaine Marc RoyGevrey-Chambertin202194
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairGevrey-Chambertin202194
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes)202194
Domaine Armand RousseauGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Cazetiers)202194
Domaine Bruno ClairGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Cazetiers)202194
Domaine Philippe NaddefGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Cazetiers)202194
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos St-Jacques)202194
Domaine Bruno ClairGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos St-Jacques)202194
Louis JadotGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos St-Jacques)202194
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Petite Chapelle)202194
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202194
Domaine de la VougeraieMazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru202194
Château de ChamireyMercurey (1er Cru En Sazenay)202194
Domaine DujacMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru)202194
Domaine Comte Georges de VogüéMusigny Grand Cru202194
Thibault Liger-Belair SuccesseursNuits-St-Georges202194
Domaine ParigotNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Damodes)202194
Domaine des LambraysNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru La Richemone)202194
Domaine ParigotPommard (1er Cru Charmots)202194
Domaine Violot-GuillemardPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202194
Domaine AF GrosRichebourg Grand Cru202194
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202194
Domaine JJ ConfuronRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202194
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Lavières)202194
Domaine des Comtes LafonVolnay (1er Cru Santenots)202194
Domaine d'EugenieVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Aux Brûlées)202194
Domaine Méo-CamuzetVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Aux Brûlées)202194
Domaine des LambraysVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Beaux Monts)202194
Domaine Méo-CamuzetVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Chaumes)202194
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots)202194
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru)202194
Domaine Alexandre ParigotSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Les Peuillets)202194
Château de ChamireyMercurey (1er Cru En Sazenay)202194
Domaine Pierrick BouleyVolnay (1er Cru Clos des Chênes)202194
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsGevrey-Chambertin202194
Domaine Alexandre ParigotBeaune (1er Cru La Perrière)202194
Domaine Amiot-ServelleChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Borniques)202194
Domaine Cécile TremblayChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Feusselottes)202194
Chateau de la TourClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202194
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202194
Domaine Comte Georges de VogüéChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202194
Domaine de MontilleVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202194
Domaine JolietFixin (1er Cru Clos de la Perrière)202194
Domaine DujacGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes)202194
Edouard DelaunayNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Argillas)202194
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Beaumonts)202194
Domaine JessiaumeSantenay PC Les Gravières Numerus Clausus202194
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (1er Cru)202194
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgNuits-St-Georges PC Les Chaignots202194
Philippe PacaletCorton Les Bressandes Grand Cru202194
Domaine Georges RoumierMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Clos de la Bussière)202194
Domaine Georges RoumierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Cras)202194
Domaine Yvon ClergetPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202194
Domaine Yvon ClergetVolnay (1er Cru Clos du Verseuil)202194
Benjamin LerouxBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine Blain-GagnardBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine de la VougeraieBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine Jean ChartronBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Louis JadotBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine FaiveleyBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine Sylvain PatailleBourgogne (Aligoté)202194
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet202194
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet202194
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet202194
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet202194
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet202194
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Champgains)202194
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos St-Jean)202194
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos St-Jean)202194
Domaine Coffinet-DuvernayChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Dent du Chien)202194
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Champs-Gains)202194
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Chenevottes)202194
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesCorton Grand Cru202194
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Grand Cru202194
Domaine Alvina PernotCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202194
Domaine Génot-BoulangerCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202194
Louis JadotCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202194
Philippe PacaletCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202194
Domaine Blain-GagnardCriots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine JolietFixin (1er Cru Clos de la Perrière)202194
Château de ChamireyMercurey (1er Cru)202194
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault202194
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Gouttes d'Or)202194
Domaine Joseph DrouhinMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202194
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Porusots)202194
Domaine ThenardMontrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine DujacMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Monts Luisants)202194
Domaine Jean ChartronPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos du Cailleret)202194
Domaine Alvina PernotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Pucelles)202194
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreySt-Aubin (1er Cru Chatenière)202194
Domaine Lamy-PillotSt-Aubin (1er Cru En Créot)202194
Les Héritiers du Comte LafonMâconnais (Mâcon-Milly-Lamartine)202194
Domaine de MontilleMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202194
Domaine de MontillePuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202194
Henri BoillotMeursault (1er Cru Clos Richemont)202194
Domaine Jean-Marc VincentPuligny-Montrachet202194
Domaine Jean-Marc VincentSantenay202194
Lamy-CaillatBourgogne202194
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreySt-Aubin (1er Cru En Remilly)202194
Domaine Sylvain PatailleBourgogne (Aligoté)202194
Maison VergetMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202194

