After tasting more than 1,200 Burgundy 2020 en primeur samples, Charles Curtis MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 93 Côte de Beaune wines that scored 95 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Domaine des Comtes LafonMontrachet Grand Cru202099
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202098
Bouchard Père & FilsMontrachet Grand Cru202098
Domaine Fontaine-GagnardMontrachet Grand Cru202098
Henri BoillotMontrachet Grand Cru202098
Etienne SauzetBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202097
Etienne SauzetBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202097
Domaine Michel NiellonChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202097
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Romanée)202097
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202097
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202097
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202097
Domaine RoulotMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202097
Maison Joseph FaiveleyClos des Cortons Faiveley Grand Cru Monopole202097
Maison Pierre MillemannCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202097
Domaine des Comtes LafonVolnay (1er Cru Santenots-du-Milieu)202097
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (1er Cru Clos du Château des Ducs)202097
Bouchard Père & FilsChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Etienne SauzetChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Fontaine-GagnardBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Henri BoillotBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Jean-Noël GagnardBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Joseph FaiveleyBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Truffière Les Chaumées)202096
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Grande Montagne)202096
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Grandes Ruchottes)202096
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Benjamin LerouxBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Benjamin LerouxPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202096
Domaine Baron ThénardMontrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Blain-GagnardCriots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Comte ArmandPommard (1er Cru Clos des Épeneaux)202096
Domaine Comte Senard, Clos de MeixCorton Grand Cru202096
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Grand Cru202096
Domaine de MontilleCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202096
Domaine de MontillePommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202096
Domaine FaiveleyCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202096
Domaine Fontaine-GagnardCriots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202096
Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardPommard (1er Cru Clos de Derrière-St-Jean)202096
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Le Rognet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202096
Domaine RoulotMeursault (1er Cru Clos des Bouchères)202096
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202096
Henri BoillotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Mouchère)202096
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202096
Etienne Sauzet, En La RichardePuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Folatières)202096
Domaine Jessiaume, SelectionSantenay (1er Cru Les Gravières)202096
Domaine Marquis d'AngervilleVolnay (1er Cru Clos des Ducs)202096
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (1er Cru Clos des Chênes)202096
Bouchard Père & Fils, Vigne de l'Enfant JésusBeaune (1er Cru Grèves)202095
Domaine Blain-GagnardChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202095
Domaine Blain-GagnardBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202095
Domaine Jean-Noël GagnardChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202095
Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Mouches)202095
Domaine Joseph FaiveleyBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202095
Domaine Paul Pillot, Les MasuresChassagne-Montrachet202095
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202095
Benjamin LerouxBlagny (1er Cru La Pièce Sous Le Bois)202095
Louis Jadot, Les DemoisellesChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202095
Louis JadotBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Ursules)202095
Albert BichotCriots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202095
Bouchard Père & FilsCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202095
Domaine Bonneau du MartrayCorton Grand Cru202095
Domaine de MontilleMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202095
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Charmes)202095
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Porusots)202095
Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardPommard (1er Cru Épenots)202095
Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardPommard (1er Cru Platière)202095
Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202095
Domaine Michel MallardAloxe-Corton (1er Cru Les Maréchaudes)202095
Domaine Yvon ClergetPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Champ Gain)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Champ-Canet)202095
Henri BoillotMeursault (1er Cru Les Gouttes d'Or)202095
Henri BoillotPuligny-Montrachet202095
Louis Jadot, Duc de MagentaPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Garenne)202095
Château de la Tour, Blanc de Clos de VougeotVin de France202095
Domaine de MontillePuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202095
Domaine de MontillePuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Folatières)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru La Garenne)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru La Truffière)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Combettes)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Perrières)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Referts)202095
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreySt-Aubin (1er Cru Chatenière)202095
Domaine de MontilleVolnay (1er Cru Les Taillepieds)202095
Domaine des Comtes LafonVolnay (1er Cru En Champans)202095
Domaine JessiaumeSantenay (1er Cru Les Gravières)202095
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (1er Cru Les Caillerets)202095
Domaine Simon BizeSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Aux Guettes)202095
Domaine Yvon ClergetVolnay (1er Cru Clos du Verseuil)202095
Domaine Yvon ClergetVolnay (1er Cru Les Caillerets)202095

See also

Burgundy 2020: full report and top scoring wines

Top Côte de Beaune 2020 wines