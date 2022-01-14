Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche Grand Cru Monopole 2020 100 View La Tâche was the most open and accessible of the 2020 vintage wines tasted at Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, showing extra layers of depth and complexity that lifted this wine to an even higher plane than usual. There is a beautiful fruit, a silky texture that is dense but not heavy. It is tannic but not hard; strict and straight, yet producing ‘fireworks’ (to use Bertrand de Villaine’s phrase) on the palate. Simply superb, this is one of the best young wines I tasted all year. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2080.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Roumier Musigny Grand Cru 2020 100 View Despite being marked by the cask at this point, the wine is absolute perfection. Less forward than Roumier's Amoureuses, the wine reveals itself more complex as it opens up, darting from mulberry to pomegranate accented with smoke, mineral and spice along with an almost pungent floral essence. The texture is also perhaps a bit reserved: it is concentrated and firm, with tannic reserves and the extract to carry it through decades of ageing - a tour de force of winemaking. In 2020 Roumier had enough Musigny to produce one cask (new) and a quarter-cask (used) of Musigny. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2080.

Click to see full details

Anne Gros Richebourg Grand Cru 2020 99 View A great Richebourg, without a doubt, it is also a wine that needs time. This is firmly extracted and reveals itself only on the palate with a substantial density and structure. The fruit is not lacking, but it takes time to develop and is strongly coloured by mineral, earth and spice notes. Despite the tannic structure, it still shows a subtle, silky texture on the immensely long finish — a wine to last 50 years. Produced from the 0.6ha that Anne Gros owns (mainly in the lieu-dit Les Véroilles). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Château de la Tour, Hommage à Jean Morin Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 98 View This is a wine of immense potential, yet one that is far from ready to drink. It is made as always from the bunches nearest the trunk of the vines that are more than 80 years of age, giving a super-concentrated wine with tons of substance and depth. It is at present a bit closed, but there is a lovely density of cassis fruit and floral notes that develops on the palate. This is a wine with great intensity, length and tannic grip, but there is still plenty of freshness and elegance. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé Musigny Grand Cru 2020 99 View The mature vines in the domaine’s immense holding (5.56ha of old vines) have given us a wine with the youthful, plummy exuberance of Chambolle but with added precision and depth, revealing saline mineral notes, plus hints of flowers and spice. On the palate, the silky texture initially beguiles, and with time the firm structure and long finish become evident. Ageing in 35% new casks helps the wine retain an admirable purity of fruit. The 2020 vintage was the last vinified by François Millet, who took his retirement at a high point in his career. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 99 View This is a genuinely epic wine: concentrated, tannic and impressively persistent on the palate. Delightful complexity, with lush, approachable red and black fruit, superb minerality and a luxurious floral edge. Packed with substance, this will age for decades to come. The domaine crafts its Chambertin from just over 0.29ha, although most of the vines are located in the Clos de Bèze near the top of the slope, and there is a smaller parcel at midslope at the southern end of Chambertin itself. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2070.

Click to see full details

Domaine Faiveley Musigny Grand Cru 2020 99 View A stunningly beautiful wine from two small plots that total 0.13ha. The grapes are fermented as 50% whole clusters and since there is so little fruit, the wine is fermented directly in the same cask it will age in (fermentation integrale). There is more than enough substance to overcome the oak, however, and this has profuse aromas that range from pomegranate to black cherry and plum, accented with floral notes of rose petal and peonies, then exotic spices such as star anise and liquorice, along with a bit of smoke from the casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Roumier Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses) 2020 99 View One expects a rich wine, with a profusion of floral and red fruit aromas, and Roumier certainly delivers. 'The surprise of the vintage is the freshness,' according to Roumier. This bright character is brilliantly on view here to perfectly balance the silky density and create a wine of seamless elegance. The clay and limestone soils downslope from Musigny produce a wine that is sometimes seen as the archetype of Chambolle premier cru and the wine produced by Christophe Roumier is consistently among the very best. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Hudelot-Noëllat Richebourg Grand Cru 2020 99 View This is wine of another order. Hudelot-Noëllat farms 0.28ha of Richebourg in the heart of the appellation, next to DRC. His is a Richebourg of elegance rather than power, with extraordinary purity of bright cherry fruit aromas, with hints of rose petal, exotic spice and a mineral depth on the nose. The texture is dense, not heavy, but silky and very fine. With the 2020 vintage, he has achieved a new level of deliciousness with this wine - the intensity and depth of flavour make this one of my top red wines of the vintage. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Domaine Jean Grivot Richebourg Grand Cru 2020 99 View A 'grand cru-plus', this is truly extraordinary wine, with expressive red and black fruits which show a saline minerality and floral notes. The texture is dense but unbelievably silky. Behind that are very firm tannins and substantial extract. A stunning bottle of wine. The grapes are from a parcel of 0.31ha that is upslope from Hudelot-Noëllat and next to Thibault Liger-Belair. The vines were planted in 1949. The grapes are destemmed and gently fermented. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2080.

Click to see full details

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair Richebourg Grand Cru 2020 99 View Simply spectacular. Profuse aromas of blackberry and plum, scented with rose petals, peonies, liquorice, spice and salty mineral notes. The texture is opulently rich on the initial attack, but has a formidable amount of tannin and structure behind it. Should age forever. This half-hectare parcel was planted between 1931-1934. It is located on the southern portion of Les Richebourgs just above DRC. Liger Belair ferments one-third of the fruit as whole clusters with a very gentle extraction, using limited punch-downs and a three week cuvaison. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2070.

Click to see full details

Domaine Trapet Père & Fils Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 99 View The 2020 Chambertin from Trapet is sublime. It owns 1.85ha over three parcels in a variety of soils and 15% of the vines are trained high on stakes ('en echalas'). This diversity gives a complex fruit expression, from plum and black cherry to pomegranate and red currant, shot through with floral notes, spice and mineral. However, it is also a wine of power and depth, with the tannin and extract to live 80 years or more. One certainty: Trapet has mastered the art of Chambertin. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Maison Pierre Millemann Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 99 View A super-dense wine, with rich plummy fruit, showing notes of smoke, mineral and earth. The texture is dense and concentrated, yet there is an elegance here as well. As Millemann commented: 'Drinkability is key; a wine is born good, and must be good when it is young'. The grapes that Millemann sourced for the Chambertin come from vines which are more than 70 years of age. The condition of the grapes was such that he could use more than 70% whole clusters in the fermentation. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Richebourg Grand Cru 2020 98 View As is often the case with this wine at this stage, I find a bit of reduction that comes across as a slightly exotic, savoury and smoky element that I think of as sauvage. The texture initially seems silky and very fine, and the finesse doesn't disappear but with time one sees that it is firm, dense and powerful. As is often the case, picking for DRC began with Richebourg, on 23-24 August (at 13.5% potential alcohol). The old vines in its 3.51ha parcel in the lower lieu-dit of Les Richebourgs ripen well. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2075.

Click to see full details

Domaine Denis Bachelet Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 98 View There is an intense black plum aroma, with hints of ginger, liquorice, violets and earth. The concentration of old vines allied with the freshness brought by the Combe Grisard is a sublime combination. The texture of the wine is not heavy nor over-extracted, yet the finish lingers liltingly on the palate seemingly forever - a superb experience. There are two parcels in Aux Charmes that total 0.43ha. Bachelet notes that after three drought years the vines are suffering, yet these old vines (planted between 1907-1917) continue to make epic wine despite these challenges. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 98 View Headily aromatic, with currant and blackberry fruit, rose petals and anise. The texture is compact, very dense and intensely moreish. The Liger-Belair Echézeaux is among the very best in the appellation. It comes from several different parcels (many in métayage from the Lamadon family), including Les Cruots, Champs Traversin, Clos Saint-Denis and now Echézeaux de Dessus from this year (many of these vines are 70-80 years old). The grapes are gently fermented with the lightest possible pump-overs to avoid over-extraction, and a modest inclusion of whole clusters to maintain the purity of the fruit. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2080.

Click to see full details

Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair La Romanée Grand Cru 2020 98 View The ripe, plummy fruit bears the mark of the robustly warm and dry vintage, but there is immense complexity, with notes of spice, smoke and mineral. There is also a savoury, almost sauvage animal note and a hint of wild herbs. The wine is concentrated and tannic, yet it is still approachable. In all likeliness, it will shut down in the interim, but the potential is enormous and this should be a wine for the ages. Among the best I have had from this site. As with all truly great wines, La Romanée from Liger-Belair is always unique. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2080.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dugat-Py Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 98 View Dugat-Py used almost 90% whole clusters in the fermentation in 2020, but the wine has no rustic edges, and the focus remains on the finesse and depth of the ripe plummy fruit accented with mineral notes plus a hint of violets. The wine is concentrated, complex and long, yet it retains a consummate elegance despite the power. Dugat-Py produces one of the rarest bottlings of Chambertin, but it is certainly worth seeking out. The wine is produced from a tiny 0.05ha plot of vines planted in 1910 near the top of the slope. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2070.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2020 98 View After fermenting as whole clusters and ageing in 70% new casks, the wine has an exotic perfume, with a pronounced pomegranate and black cherry fruit, hints of anise, liquorice, mineral and a savoury, smoky edge. It is tannic and firm, dense with extract, and very long on the finish. Superb. Dujac now farms more than a half-hectare of Bonnes-Mares, including the historical parcels of the domaine on the terres rouges (red clay) soils at the bottom of the slope, as well as the terres blanches acquired further upslope due to the Moillard transaction. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Clos St-Denis Grand Cru 2020 98 View A vibrant and fresh wine, with bright red cherry fruit, a hint of rose petal and liquorice. The texture is silky yet dense, and the finish lingers impressively on the palate. This superb wine is a perfect response to those who disregard this grand cru. Dujac’s 1.47ha of Clos St-Denis is spread over several parcels and consistently produces one of the most emblematic grands crus of the domaine. In 2020, the Seysses family began picking on the 21st of August to retain freshness. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2070.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Romanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru 2020 98 View A spectacular result - nuanced and spicy, with a slight reduction that gives the lush blackberry fruit an exotic, slightly animal edge to it. There are further hints of menthol, earth and leather that in time will make this a wine of tremendous complexity and depth. Simply superb. The 0.17ha of Romanée-St-Vivant has consistently been among the most sought-after from Dujac. In 2020, the harvest started the week of the 21st August. The grapes were primarily vinified as whole bunches with the gentlest possible extraction and ageing in about half-new barrels. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Faiveley Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2020 98 View This is a tremendous wine, with a ripe, spicy plum and blackberry fruit, touched with notes of mineral and earth. The complexity and depth of flavour only continue to open on the palate which is structured yet approachable, very elegant and round. A delight. This is produced from nearly one hectare of vines in three parcels that they refer to as 'Grands Rangs', 'Clos de Bèze Haut' and 'Vieilles Vignes'. The wine is fermented with a large proportion of whole clusters and is aged in two-thirds new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Faiveley, Les Ouvrées Rodin Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2020 98 View The structure is massive, yet the wine still shows accessible aromas of raspberry, mulberry and blackberry liqueur, with a mineral undercurrent and a profusion of floral notes, giving it outstanding depth and nuance. This wine has the substance to age for decades. Faiveley owns several parcels in the Clos de Bèze that total 1.3ha. The Ouvrées Rodin account for one-third of a hectare, a broad swath in the centre of the vineyard. The vines were planted in 1966 and deliver today a wine of incredible concentration and power. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Roumier Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2020 98 View Ripe plummy fruit of exceptional purity, suggestions of mineral, smoke and wild roses. Despite the perfumed, ethereal aromas, the wine is broad-shouldered, tannic and powerful. This truly has the substance to age for decades. Domaine Roumier farms 1.6ha of Bonnes-Mares spread over four parcels. There is a mix of the white marl ('terres blanches') at the top of the slope and the red clay ('terres rouges'). Most of the fruit is fermented as whole clusters, extraction is gentle, and the amount of new wood is modest. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Ponsot Clos de la Roche Grand Cru 2020 98 View A stunning wine. One sees the richness of the year in the ripe, dense, plummy fruit, yet it avoids over-concentration and has a lovely freshness as well as impressive depth of flavour. Superb. This wine is one of the touchstones of Morey-St-Denis. Ponsot is the largest landowner in this grand cru, with 3.4ha, two-thirds of it in the historic Clos that forms the core of the appellation. The average age of the vines is 65 years and they were planted using massal selection. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Hubert Lignier, Hommage Clos de la Roche Grand Cru 2020 98 View Inky dark in colour, showing a ripe, brambly, blackberry fruit, with sweet spice and a marked mineral note. The wine is dense and concentrated, more muscular than some renditions, yet a refreshing acidity brings the wine into a lovely balance. In 1955 the grandparents of Laurent Lignier planted a small parcel in the lieux-dit Les Monts Luisants. Laurent uses the best fruit here to produce this hommage to his grandparents, which is among the top wines being made in the Clos de la Roche today. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Benjamin Leroux Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2020 97 View Sourced from a 0.15ha parcel on the white marl soil near the top of the slope, with those soils bringing a pronounced mineral note, alongside an element of violets and a high-toned currant fruit. The texture on the palate is tannic and very firm, with ample extract and enough acidity to carry this to an incredibly long finish. This is always one of the highlights of this cellar, and in 2020 it certainly does not disappoint. The grapes are fermented with 15-20% whole-cluster. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Clos de Tart Clos de Tart Grand Cru Monopole 2020 97 View A towering achievement. The new vintage of Clos de Tart demonstrates the nobility of this terroir with its immense depth of flavour, profoundly ripe red and black fruit, exotic spice, earthy elements and a saline/mineral touch. The texture is dense and firm, yet it is almost palpably voluptuous and still enlivened by a lovely freshness. There is definitely a touch of oak, but not enough to cover up the beauty of the wine. Lovely and special. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Bruno Clair Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2020 97 View Bruno Clair has a large plot in Bonnes-Mares (1.63ha), with most of it on the Morey-St-Denis side of the vineyard, and largely on the white marl soils called terres blanches. These give a very expressive wine, with a lovely, high-toned raspberry and rose petal nose shot through with notes of mineral and smoke. The wine is done with 30% whole clusters in the ferment and is aged over two winters in cask (30% new) to deliver a wine of purity and elegance. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Bruno Clair Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2020 97 View The colour is deep in 2020, with ripe plum and cherry fruit scented with spice and minerals rolling from the glass on the initial attack. The texture on the palate is concentrated but never heavy, with tannic reserves that suggest that this will age for decades. Superb. One of the great treasures of the house, Clair has nearly one hectare here, planted in 1912. The fruit is is chilled after picking and the fermentation starts slowly, with about 30% whole clusters. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine d'Eugénie Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 97 View Powerful dark plum and cassis fruit, with impressive structure and power. Despite the stuffing, this wine never loses sight of its elegance. Bravo! Domaine d’Eugénie is the current proprietor of this parcel which was once owned by Domaine René Engel. It is a 1.34ha plot that averages 60-70 years of age even with some interplanting; the youngest vines are all declassified. The parcel is not far from the Mugneret-Gibourg vines, but the style is very different. 70% whole-cluster. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine d'Eugénie Grands-Échézeaux Grand Cru 2020 97 View Displays a deep colour and very ripe red and blackberry fruit, but there is also great finesse and elegance within a fine-grained tannic structure and long finish. Domaine d’Eugénie has long been famous for its Grands Echézeaux. Its half-hectare sits at the end of the appellation next to Echézeaux and upslope from the southern end of the Clos de Vougeot. This site is under the influence of the alluvial fan from the Combe d'Orveaux, making it a cool site. 'Very elegant and ethereal,' in the view of winemaker Michel Mallard. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Grands-Échézeaux Grand Cru 2020 97 View This year the 'Grands Ech' is a standout. I find it more aromatic than usual with an almost tropical element and a lovely sweetness to the fruit without sacrificing any density or length. A particularly successful Grands Echézeaux which was produced from the domaine's holdings of more than 3.5ha in the central portion of the appellation, just upslope from the Clos de Vougeot. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2075.

Click to see full details

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru 2020 97 View The 2020 vintage is strikingly bright and fresh given the heat of the year, with expressive, silky cherry fruit and a rose petal edge, crisp acidity yet a lovely balancing ripeness, and a lingering persistence that is a model of finesse and elegance. The days of considering the Romanée-St-Vivant at DRC one of its ‘lesser’ bottlings is long past. The 5.29ha purchased from the Marey-Monge family in 1988 and replanted are delivering today one of the great wines of the appellation. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine des Lambrays Clos des Lambrays Grand Cru 2020 97 View Jacques Devauges keeps each portion of the Clos des Lambrays separate throughout the growing season, winemaking and maturation. The final assemblage of each part, however, is synergistically better than any of the separate sections, and there are elements of lovely bright fruit, impressive complexity and dense structure along with fresh, lively and youthful exuberance that all co-exist. A tour de force of winemaking that manages to express the profound nature of the Clos des Lambrays. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Clos de la Roche Grand Cru 2020 97 View Complex and aromatically nuanced, showing well-developed plummy fruit, with accents of earth, leather, smoke and spice. The initial feel on the palate is tannic and concentrated, but the wine is still approachable and supple, with a lovely, long line to the lingering finish. Superb wine. Dujac owns nearly 2ha here, scattered across six parcels and five of the different lieux-dits, including the original Clos de la Roche, Les Froichots, Les Fremières, Monts Luisants and Les Chabiots, giving a balanced view of this grand cru. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Duroché Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2020 97 View A compelling interpretation of Bèze, with spicy and concentrated blackberry fruit showing hints of rose petal and peony. On the palate, the wine has it all: concentration, depth of flavour, a silky texture and impressive length. This should easily age for 40-50 years. Sublime. Pierre Duroché farms 0.25ha of the Clos de Bèze, with vines planted in 1920 that go from the bottom of the slope to the top. The fruit is mostly destemmed and gently fermented over a fortnight (both punching down and pumping over). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Duroché Griotte-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 97 View Must be tasted to be believed. Copious, forward red and black fruit aromas of great purity are given nuance by a mineral depth from the stony soil. The texture is dense, fleshy and substantial, with a tremendous, compact depth that expands on the palate. Sublime. This tiny production issues from a 0.02ha parcel which, in many years, produces only 100 bottles. The vines were planted in 1923 and yielded a miserly 12-15 hl/ha. As with most cuvées of this size, it is entirely fermented as whole clusters and is aged in used casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Faiveley Mazis-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 97 View Lovely plum and blackcurrant fruit, with notable floral aromas, a bit of mineral, then hints of spice and smoke. The texture has a lovely richness, with plenty of structure and a firm tannic line, yet it remains approachable and supple. Faiveley owns 1.56ha in Mazis, which they picked at 13.5% potential alcohol in 2020. The grapes were partially destemmed and fermented with a very gentle extraction prior to ageing in 50% new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Mugneret-Gibourg Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 97 View Made from fruit which is wholly destemmed and gently fermented before ageing in cask (70% new). Despite the élevage, the silky dark fruit decorated with aromas of spice and flowers comes through quite clearly, and there is nothing astringent about this marvellous wine. The Mugneret-Gibourg parcel in the Clos de Vougeot yields one of the best wines in the Clos. It was purchased by Dr. Georges Mugneret in 1953 and replanted the following year. It begins at the road leading to the château and descends the slope about halfway, ending before the deep soils at the bottom. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Roumier Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 97 View Roumier farms 0.27ha of rented vines in Mazoyères-Chambertin that he labels as Charmes 'Aux Mazoyères'. The vines are located under the cooling influence of the Combe Grisard. The influence of this location delivers a wine that has a bright, very floral nose, with an elegant, high-toned pomegranate fruit showing an edge of smoke and minerals. The texture is tannic and crisp, but the wine lingers moreishly on the palate. Superb. In 2020 the fruit was partially destemmed and fermented in cask (25% new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Hudelot-Noëllat Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 97 View A wine with a rich cassis fruit, where mineral and earth notes come through. There is great purity of fruit allied to a superbly silky, voluptuous texture. Hudelot-Noëllat is always among my favourite wines from the Clos. The domaine owns a superb 0.70ha at the top of the slope in the lieux-dits of Chioures and La Garenne. Charles van Canneyt was careful to ensure he didn't over-extract: 'We didn't want to do the 2005 vintage over again,' he says. This year, he has succeeded brilliantly. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Hudelot-Noëllat Romanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru 2020 97 View The initial attack opens with ripe cassis and mulberry fruit, then reveals hints of peonies, violets, a bit of liquorice and a firm mineral underpinning. The nuance continues to grow on the palate, and although the wine is silky and fine, it is as long as anything in the cellar. This is a marvellous wine that should age for decades. The domaine farms a half-hectare of century-old vines in Romanée-St-Vivant, between Liger-Belair and Jean Mongeard. As with many wines from the domaine, the whole-cluster inclusion is 20% and the wine is aged in 50% new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Jean Grivot Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 97 View A very elegant expression of Echezeaux, with a velvety black plum and rose petal fruit. There is a lovely freshness and so much finesse that the tannin and structure might surprise you at the end. This has the substance to age for decades. Produced from a 0.84ha parcel in Cruots next to Comte Liger-Belair. The vines were planted in 1954 and the destemmed fruit was gently fermented. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Simon Bize Latricières-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 97 View This is perhaps a bit closed initially, but it opens with time to show an elegant, restrained black plum fruit, with hints of mineral, mint and a savoury, smoky character. The grapes are fermented entirely as whole clusters, punched down by foot and pumped over before ageing with minimal new oak. The result is a tannic wine that will take time to open, but has the potential for greatness. Produced from the 0.33ha parcel that runs the length of the slope near the northern end of Latricières. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 97 View A wine with big shoulders; it is rich, dense, tannic and a bit firm. The fruit is a touch reserved, but the potential is amply in evidence. Liger-Belair owns three-quarters of a hectare at the southern limit of the Clos. He separates the grapes into three parts: 25% on limestone at the top, a central portion on fairly deep clay, and the bottom on silt. 60% of the vines were planted in 1944 and are vinified as whole clusters; the balance is destemmed by hand. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair Nuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Les St-Georges) 2020 97 View A spectacular result, with dark fruit showing a firm, pronounced mineral and earthy note. There is impressive intensity here, lots of tannic grip and extract, and a finish that goes on seemingly forever. Thibault Liger-Belair owns just over 2ha of Les St-Georges - nearly a quarter of the entire lieu-dit - at the centre of the appellation. The soil is deep clay, and there is a fault in the limestone in the middle which gives the soil a crystalline nature. The grapes are vinified with 40% whole clusters and will be given nearly two full years in cask (half new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Trapet Père & Fils Latricières-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 97 View A stunning wine, with black cherry fruit aromas of incredible concentration. There is a lovely sweetness to the fruit and a beguiling suggestion of roses on the nose. Masterful, with the power to age for decades. The Trapet family has owned a large chunk of Latricières since 1904. Grapes ripen late here since it sits in the Combe Grisard, bathed in the cool winds from the Hautes-Côtes. However, the alluvial soil ripens fruit well. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Rossignol-Trapet Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 97 View The dark plum and blackberry fruit is accented with notes of smoke, spice and rose petals. The texture is velvety and very fine. It is not lacking structure, but may be the most subtle and elegant of all the Chambertins tasted. Marvellous, supremely elegant and sumptuously hedonistic. This is produced from a total of 1.6ha in two parcels that run from the bottom of the slope to the top. The fruit is harvested fully ripe but not over-ripe, is carefully sorted and fermented as 50% whole clusters after a brief cold soak. Only pumping over is used to ensure the extraction. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Hubert Lignier Clos de la Roche Grand Cru 2020 97 View A concentrated wine, with a powerful black plum and blueberry fruit, replete with notes of mineral, rose petal, smoke and spice. The texture is very dense and powerful, yet the wine never loses sight of its essential elegance and finesse. This 'regular' cuvée of Clos de la Roche is a blend of two-thirds Monts Luisants and one-third Fremières, all 60-70 years of age. 30% of the fruit is fermented as whole clusters and the wine is aged in 30% new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Albert Bichot, Domaine du Clos Frantin Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts) 2020 96 View The wine shows a pronounced aroma of ripe black cherry and floral notes the winemaker describes as peony, mingled with notes of mineral, spice and smoke. Initially somewhat reserved on the palate, the texture is silky and with time reveals substantial but fine-grained tannins, good freshness and impressive length. Bichot owns two parcels of Malconsorts that total 1.75ha at the southern extremity of the lieu-dit bordering Nuits. Picking began on the 31st August, right after the first small shower that refreshed the vines. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Anne Gros Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 96 View As always, this is a knock-out. Produced from the 80-year-old vines in the Grand Maupertuis section of the clos, this is perennially at the top of my list in the Clos de Vougeot. Aged in one-third new casks using barrels from Damy, François Frères and Ermitage-Berthomieu, the result is balanced and elegant, with a well-integrated smoky, spicy character, and impressive of purity of fruit that lasts through the lingering finish. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Château de la Tour, Vieilles Vignes Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 96 View Given the old vines and low yields here, the wine is powerful and tannic, redolent of plum, fig and cassis, touched with notes of earth and menthol. This is a bit forbidding at present, but it should age incredibly well for those who wait. Produced from vines at least 80 years of age. Because ripening was blocked by the drought conditions, Château de la Tour waited until the end of August to pick. The fruit from the top of the slope and the bottom was destemmed, resulting in 70–80% whole-cluster fermentation. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Benjamin Leroux, Petit Maupertuis Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 96 View Benjamin Leroux has been able to consistently source from the same parcel in Petit Maupertuis, located at the southern end of the Clos at the top of the slope. He fermented the 2020 vintage with three-quarters whole clusters to retain a maximum of tension and freshness. The result, however, avoids the menthol and wild herb notes of this practice, instead showing a lovely, bright currant and cherry fruit that remains focused, vibrant and lively. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Amiot-Servelle Clos St-Denis Grand Cru 2020 96 View On the initial attack this is marked by elegant black plum and rose petal aromas, with haunting nuance provided by notes of mineral, spice and smoke. The texture has a delicacy and elegance that truly sets it apart. In 2020 this seems to outperform the producer's Charmes, at least in terms of finesse. Clos St-Denis is all too often overlooked, but this is tremendous wine. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Claude Dugat Griotte-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View Picked in August to retain freshness, this sees a fairly vigorous vinification. The result is powerful and slightly imposing. It is perhaps less charming than the Charmes, yet there is no lack of ripe blackberry fruit on the nose. The fruit shows a distinctly spicy, mineral edge and less of the floral perfume of the other Gevreys from this domaine. There is an almost imperious density, tons of extract and immense length. A really impressive wine, with time it should soften into one of true beauty. From the small (0.16ha) domaine-owned holding in Griotte. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru) 2020 96 View This 2020 is extraordinarily good, with a bright, youthful cherry exuberance that almost sings in the glass. The texture is a silky delight that in no way lacks substance nor depth, yet excels in finesse. As many Burgundy lovers know, de Vogüé declassifies its Musigny after replanting for 25 years, selling it as Chambolle-Musigny premier cru. This exquisite wine's quantity is set to reduce by half since the vines are now mature and will be sold as Musigny. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses) 2020 96 View This is, to my taste, every bit as complex as the Bonnes-Mares, but completely different in character. This is less structured and almost imposing, showing a lush quality to the mineral-scented black cherry fruit, and a supple, silky texture on the palate that is softer but not lacking in structure. A wine of surpassing elegance and marvellously hedonistic. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine d'Eugénie Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 96 View This marvellous wine shows very approachable, juicy cassis and spice-scented fruit on the initial attack - a 'vin de plaisir' - but with time the tannin and the extract reveal themselves, and one sees that it is not lacking in complexity nor depth. The texture on final analysis demonstrates grippy structure and impressive length. The half-hectare of old vines (60-80 years of age) for the Domaine d'Eugénie Echézeaux are located in the Combe d'Orveau. 70% of the small, ripe bunches were vinified as whole clusters and the wine was aged in cask (80% new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 96 View Forward, spicy and richly textured, displaying concentration and density, leading to a lovely, lingering finish. DRC Echézeaux seemed to take a step forward this year in seriousness and intensity, in contrast to its normal demeanor of youthful exuberance. The largest share of the 4.67ha holding is in Poulaillères, next to the heart of the vineyard in Echézeaux du Dessus. The grapes were picked on 30th August and 1st September, between two small rainstorms that helped the fruit finish its ripening to perfection. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2075.

Click to see full details

Domaine de Montille, Cuvée Christiane Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts) 2020 96 View A bright, fresh nose with copious red and black fruit aromas underlined by accents of earth and smoke, with a pleasant hint of violets and spice. There is a rich, lush texture on the palate and evident extract, but there is also enough tension and structure to age for decades to come. From the 0.49ha parcel bordered on the north and west by La Tâche, the grapes are picked four or five days later than the rest of the Malconsorts. In 2020, the wine was vinified with 80% whole clusters. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2075.

Click to see full details

Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair Nuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Cras) 2020 96 View Lush, plummy fruit scented with spice, smoke, floral notes and a silky texture that reveals, with time, plenty of density and grip. Marvellous. This wine is a superb example of the Vosne (northern) side of the appellation. It is located downslope from Les Damodes and south of Les Boudots. Liger-Belair has 0.37ha of very old vines here in métayage from the family of François Lamadon. The grapes are carefully fermented with a proportion of whole clusters and aged in new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Reignots) 2020 96 View Lying just up the slope from his iconic monopole of La Romanée are 0.73ha of vines in Aux Reignots. The grapes are mostly destemmed and gently fermented, allowing the fruit to slowly infuse its essence into the wine. The results are similar to its elder sibling downslope, but much more savoury, with an almost salty, animal tang. Ultimately it is the lush fruit that wins the day. According to Liger-Belair the fruit is the characteristic of the vintage. Hors Classe. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dugat-Py Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View The fruit has retained a lovely delicacy and elegance, with aromas of ripe plums touched with liquorice and rose petal. There is a bit of reduction at this stage, but this will doubtless disappear with time. The texture is silky and very fine, with an approachable sensuality and a delightfully lingering finish. Dugat-Py owns five different parcels of Charmes for a total surface of 0.24ha; they own double that in Mazoyères. This bottling is two-thirds Charmes and one-third Mazoyères. In 2020 the picking began on the 20th August to restrain the alcohol and retain tension. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View The mostly whole-cluster fruit is fermented with a very gentle extraction to produce this surprisingly dark wine, with impressive blackberry and plum fruit scented with peonies. On the palate the wine is firmly tannic, with surprising density and extract that lead to a pleasantly persistent finish. Lovely. Produced from four parcels spread between Charmes and Mazoyères that total 0.7ha. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 96 View Bright notes of raspberry and redcurrant. The texture is silky and dense but there is no lack of freshness here. The overall impact is one of velvety complexity and a generosity that lingers on the palate. From 0.68ha in Champs Traversin; the grapes were picked early to control alcohol and maintain acidity, and it seems to have worked (13.5%). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Morey-St-Denis (1er Cru Clos des Monts Luisants) 2020 96 View This wine is not what you'd expect from such a hot and dry year, yet the concentration of the grapes concentrated the acidity, too, and the result is a wine of tension and power that should age exceptionally well. No one will blame you, however, for opening a few bottles early. Unlike the white premier cru from Ponsot in this appellation, this is 100% Chardonnay from the 0.6ha Dujac holding. The wine is fermented in tank and aged in used casks. In 2020, the wine took me by surprise with its vibrant, lemony fruit and minerality. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts) 2020 96 View A dense, almost creamy, concentrated cassis fruit, adorned with notes of smoke, spice and salt. Focused, with plenty of tannin and extract, this is a wonderful wine. 2020 saw tiny yields from Dujac's 1.55ha in Malconsorts - no more than 10-15 hl/ha. The fruit was partially destemmed and fermented slowly prior to ageing. The wine gets the same 16 months in 70% new casks that the grand crus receive. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Duroché Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View A lovely wine, with dark plummy fruit, mineral and spice. The texture is plump with extract, yet chiselled by tannin and freshness. Marvellous. The domaine farms 0.4ha spread over five parcels, but all are in Aux Charmes. Two are up against Griottes and three are at the bottom. This is the lieu-dit normally picked first; the grapes are mostly destemmed and carefully fermented to avoid over-extraction. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Duroché Latricières-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View The fruit is mostly destemmed and gently fermented to produce this wine with a disarmingly pretty perfume of red fruit and floral notes up front. However, the fruit is explosively complex on the palate, with a profusion of aromas that range from mineral to spice, leather and smoke on the palate, along with plenty of density, good grip and impressive length. There are 0.27ha in Latricières, right on the border with Chambertin. The vines are old and low-yielding, giving no more than two barrels in 2020. This is a superb wine, picked the last week in August. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Faiveley Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 96 View The wine has an inky dark colour and pronounced aromas of blackberry, fig, smoke and spice. The texture is lush, yet there are firm tannins and the wine never seems overbearing or aggressive - everything is kept in elegant balance. Faiveley is the proprietor of three parcels that total 1.27ha in the Clos de Vougeot, including a portion in Grand Maupertuis and two parcels nearer the bottom. The fruit was picked very ripe (14.5%) and partially destemmed before fermentation, with a very careful extraction and ageing in cask (half new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Faiveley, En Orveaux Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 96 View 20% of the grapes are whole-cluster fermented, and the wine has bright blackberry and floral notes on the nose. The cool site imbues the wine with a lovely freshness and firm tannic structure. This will open with a few years in bottle and should age well. This is produced from 0.83ha of domaine-owned vines planted in the white marl soils of the Combe d'Orveaux (and labelled as such). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Roumier Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Combottes) 2020 96 View In 2020, half of the grapes were fermented as whole clusters to give this wine a supple, rich plum fruit touched with liquorice, spice and floral notes. As Roumier remarks, it is 'douceur toujours' (always softness). This parcel of 0.27ha is in Les Combottes, next to Charmes (as opposed to Aux Combottes, further down the slope). This is among the most complex and dense of the premiers crus. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Roumier Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Cras) 2020 96 View A lovely, bright raspberry and mulberry fruit, touched with mineral and floral notes edged with saline. The wine is extremely expressive, with a bright acidity on the palate but also a silky, perfumed feel that lingers elegantly on the finish. Marvellous. Roumier's 1.75ha of Les Cras are at the northern limit of the appellation on white marl soils, with a large amount of active calcium in the soils. As with his other premiers crus, the fermentation was 50% whole-cluster in 2020. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Roumier Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 96 View Shows a great purity of raspberry and plum fruit, with a subtle edge of violets. The texture is silky and perhaps a bit soft, but there is enough substance to age for a decade at least. The Echézeaux from Roumier comes from a rented 0.13ha parcel at the base of the slope in En Orveaux, which yielded 1.75 barrels in 2020. The fruit was fermented entirely as whole clusters. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Roumier Morey-St-Denis (1er Cru Clos de la Bussière) 2020 96 View Roumier's Clos de la Bussière remains one of the best values in Burgundy. The red and black berry fruit character is charming, with hints of spice and flowers in the trademark Christophe Roumier style. The aromas are ethereal yet still pleasingly plump, and the texture substantial but always underscored by a lovely freshness (due in part to half the fruit being fermented as whole clusters). Marvellous. This 2.59ha monopole is located on the southern edge of the village, downslope from the Clos de Tart and the Morey section of Bonnes-Mares. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Gérard Mugneret Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 96 View The fruit is partially destemmed and gently fermented to produce this lovely, super-expressive wine, with pronounced strawberry and currant aromas which show lots of spice and floral notes. The texture is approachable and supple - not at all forbidding - and it has lovely length. Very successful. Pascal Mugneret farms 0.64ha of vines in métayage for his cousins at Domaine Mugneret-Gibourg, all in the lieu-dit Quartier de Nuits. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Mugneret-Gibourg Ruchottes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View An impenetrably deep violet hue, then a bright, forward nose of blackberry and violets. The texture is very silky and yet there is impressive density here, balanced by fresh acidity. The overall effect is one of almost startling concentration and depth; a remarkable wine. From the 0.6ha parcel purchased by Dr. Georges Mugneret in 1976. The grapes are destemmed and given a cold soak followed by gentle punching down and then ageing in cask (75% new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Hudelot-Noëllat Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts) 2020 96 View The wine is inky dark, with profuse aromas of ripe black cherry and plum fruit, supported by a complex array of aromas from rose petals to ginger, and baking spice to minerals. The first impression is one of finesse, but there is also substantial length and a quality level just below the grands crus. Hudelot-Noëllat farms 0.14ha of Malconsorts, planted in 1950. In 2020 the grapes had a manageable 13.5% alcohol. Charles van Canneyt ferments 20% as whole-cluster and ages in half-new barrels. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Jean Grivot Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Reignots) 2020 96 View Charming and elegant, with a silky black cherry fruit and lovely freshness on the palate. This tiny 0.07ha plot, planted in 1954, yields a single barrel. This year it was new, so Grivot 'washed' it with a bit of Chardonnay for three weeks to reduce the impact. The destemmed fruit gets a cold soak and then a gentle fermentation. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Ponsot Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View There is a delightful sucrosity to the ripe cherry fruit, with rose petal notes and a supple lilt to the fresh, approachable texture. This should drink well young but have the substance to age as well. The domaine owns nearly a half-hectare of Chapelle, which is in the lieu-dit Les Gémeaux, just north of En la Chapelle. Winemaker Alexandre Abel has been working hard to ensure proper ripeness: he notes it is often among the first picked and the last pressed off. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Rossignol-Trapet Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View The nose is a bit closed and the texture on the palate is very structured. With a bit of time, however, the sensual nature of the wine develops and the complex, earth-scented black plum fruit comes to the fore. The domaine has a total of a half-hectare in Chapelle, three-quarters of it in Grande Chapelle (aka En la Chapelle) and one-quarter in Les Gémeaux. The vines are among the earliest to ripen and there is very little soil over the limestone, yet the grapes did not suffer from heat stress. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Rossignol-Trapet Latricières-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View True to form, the wine is subtle and understated, particularly on the initial attack. With time, a lovely black plum and cherry fruit, with accents of mineral and fresh violets appears. The wine is approachable, but complex and firmly structured. There is a freshness here that balances the tannic grip and leads to a pleasantly persistent finish. This magnificent parcel of 0.75ha with stony soils produces a wine with a bit more reserve. The grapes are picked ripe and carefully fermented without punching down before ageing in 45% new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Trapet Père & Fils Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View Jean-Louis Trapet has referred to this parcel as the 'Musigny of Gevrey' and it is easy to see why, with its lush mulberry and cassis fruit, scented with violets, rose petals, liquorice, ginger and smoke. The texture is silky and lush - not a hard edge anywhere - yet there is impressive density and silky tannin as well. A wonderful wine. This 0.6ha Trapet parcel of Chappelle is located in the section known as Grande Chapelle (En la Chapelle). The oldest vines here were planted in 1945 and have long been worked biodynamically. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2070.

Click to see full details

Domaine Trapet Père & Fils Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes) 2020 96 View An enchanting result, with a lilting raspberry and blackberry fruit, showing notes of peony, violet, ginger and an almost salty minerality. The texture is silky and fine, yet there is enormous extract here and huge upside potential for those patient enough to age it. From 2020, the domaine has decided to bottle Combottes separately and it is easy to see why: the vineyard is surrounded on every side by grands crus. It has been completely converted to stakes ('echalas') and is cultivated without hedging. The fruit is fermented as 100% whole clusters, with almost no punching down. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Louis Jadot Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2020 96 View A lovely wine, with spicy, expressive fruit that recalls wild strawberries, flowers and spice. The texture is ethereal and perfumed, yet the wine is not lacking in substance nor length. Although it seems approachable even now, there is definitely great ageing potential here. The 0.42ha of the Clos de Bèze belonging to Jadot came from the acquisition of Domaine Clair-Daü in 1985. The grapes were destemmed and gently fermented. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Louis Jadot Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2020 96 View The wine is massive, with grippy tannins, full body and an interminable finish. 'A great vintage to taste in 20 years,' according to winemaker Frédéric Barnier. The 0.27ha Jadot parcel (owned by the house itself) is in a strip that goes from the top of the vineyard to the bottom, and thus includes both terres blanches (white marl) and terres rouges (red clay). The fruit character is black plum and cassis, with a firm, mineral and earthy element. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Philippe Pacalet Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 96 View An exuberant, silky wine, fermented mainly as whole clusters and aged without new oak to give this a softer feel than many and allow the lovely cherry fruit to shine. This is delicious and very approachable. Pacalet rents five rows (0.28ha) on the Vosne side of the Clos that go from the bottom of the slope to the top. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Thibault Liger-Belair Successeurs Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 96 View Abundant aromas of blackberry, fig and spice, within a texture that is silky and super-dense, but not at all lacking in tannin, freshness or structure. Marvellous wine. This impressive wine is made with fruit purchased from a 0.3ha site planted in 1946 in the lieu-dit Aux Charmes, right at the border with Latricières-Chambertin. Liger-Belair removes the main trunk of the stem but leaves the rest. 70% of the fruit is fermented as whole clusters and the wine is slowly fermented before ageing in cask (half new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Albert Bichot, Domaine du Clos Frantin Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View Dark blackberry fruit, with notes of mineral and spice. On the palate the wine is very tannic, structured and very long. It is a bit closed and backwards, but there is great potential for ageing and it should open well with time. Bichot owns a 0.17ha parcel of Chambertin at the very top of the slope, planted north-south. The grapes are fermented slowly in open-top wood fermenters and punched down regularly. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Anne Gros Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 95 View This is a monumental wine, with a lovely, dark and spicy berry fruit character accompanied by rich earthy notes, and a firm mineral underpinning. The texture is velvety and rich, the finish rewardingly long. This is exclusively the parcel in Les Loachausses, but that will change in 2022 when the vineyard trades amongst the Gros family to minimise the impact of estate taxes. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Benjamin Leroux Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View The main impression is one of black plum and cassis fruit, along with a structured, tannic feel on the palate. There is more substance than is often the case with Charmes in this delightful wine. This is produced from 0.15ha, all in Mazoyères. The vines are concentrated almost on the edge of Morey and touching the Route des Grands Crus (Combottes is just above). Formerly this same parcel was labelled as Mazoyères. The fermentation is done with one-third whole clusters, but this does not mark the wine to excess. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Bouchard Père & Fils Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2020 95 View The domaine-owned parcel of 0.26ha is on the Chambolle side in the middle. Only the two-thirds on terres rouges is in production, the balance of the vineyard has been replanted. The wine is made with 50% whole-cluster for a three-week cuvaison followed by ageing in 30% new wood. The result has a sweet blackberry and plum fruit with a distinctive aroma of violets and a lovely sweet quality on the palate. Supple and approachable but not lacking substance. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Bouchard Père & Fils Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View Bouchard owns a 0.15ha parcel at the top of the slope along its southern border - a very cool site that is among the last to ripen and delivers a wine with very low pH and lots of structure. The aromas are both red and black fruit in character with a pronounced saline/chalky edge. The fruit is mostly destemmed and vinified with a proportion of whole clusters prior to ageing in cask over two winters (50% new). The wine has a lovely density and plenty of structure yet it is not lacking in fruit. A marvellous success. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Bouchard Père & Fils Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 95 View Bouchard owns two parcels - one is very well placed, high on the slope next to the wall that separates it from Echézeaux. The other, less favoured, was not used in the domaine bottling. After a slow fermentation with a substantial percentage of whole clusters, the wine is aged in 50% new casks to produce this very aromatic wine, with ripe black cherry and bramble fruit with a suggestion of rose petals. The texture is structured and dense, yet mouth-fillingly rich as well. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Château de la Tour, Classique Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 95 View Made from the 4.1ha that isn't used for the Vieilles Vignes bottling, this cuvée has evolved over time. Formerly fermented almost completely with whole clusters, today it is not more than 50-60%. The wine ages 20 months in cask (40% new), and the result is less powerful than the Vieilles Vignes (not to mention Hommage), but it is more elegant and approachable, with a lovely perfumed red and black fruit character touched with floral notes. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine AF Gros Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 95 View This comes from the 0.28ha parcel in Les Champs Traversins, where the vines are one century old. The fruit is fermented with 40% whole clusters, and is aged in cask (60% new). This has a lush, ripe blackcurrant and plum fruit, with accents of spice, leather and earth. The texture is dense and velvety, with plenty of density and no want of power. Elegant but still powerful. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine AF Gros Richebourg Grand Cru 2020 95 View A superb bottle of Richebourg, this shows concentrated cherry and cassis fruit, with a menthol and rose petal edge, plus just a bit of peppery spice. The wine shows remarkably fresh acidity (particularly given the vintage), but there is no lack of density or structure here. Lovely. The fruit is from the 0.6ha parcel in Les Varoilles and is fermented after a cold soak with 30-40% whole-cluster, then aged in new casks. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Amiot-Servelle Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses) 2020 95 View There is something about this lieu-dit that always delivers a wine that is above and beyond, and for me this is on the cusp of grand cru quality, with a nuanced nose that melds cherry and mulberry fruit with hints of exotic Asian spices, earth and minerals. The texture has a lovely density and yet a charming lightness as well. The balance is truly superb and the elegance in no way prevents the wine from lingering enticingly on the interminable finish. A truly great, sublime wine. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Amiot-Servelle Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Feusselottes) 2020 95 View A marvellous, enchanting wine with notes of violet, liquorice and earth. The domaine has 0.17ha of very old vines here. In 2020, yield was off by 50% so they fermented entirely as whole-cluster in order to fill up the tank. The grapes were refrigerated with dry ice to 4-5℃ in order to get a long and cold soak prior to fermentation. Once pressed off it was aged in cask (half new) for 18 months. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Amiot-Servelle Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View Although labelled as Charmes, this wine actually comes from a small plot of 70-80-year-old vines in Mazoyères-Chambertin that give a wine of immense density and length. As opposed to the 2019, I find the 2020 to be forward and lush, with plenty of dark plummy fruit and a savoury edge. The texture on the palate is rich without being heavy and the finish truly rewarding, with a balanced, complex combination of red and black fruit, spice, and earth notes that linger on the finish. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Bruno Clair Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos St-Jacques) 2020 95 View There is a combination of black plum and black cherry aromas, with a pleasant smoky edge from the cask that still does not obscure the mineral notes in this wine. On the palate the wine is slightly closed, tannic, firm, and not very approachable, but one can easily see that there is massive potential here and the substance to age for decades. The domaine owns one hectare of the Clos St-Jacques. After a fermentation with 30% whole clusters, the wine is aged in 40% new casks, and the domaine chooses a slightly more robust toast for this bottling. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Chantal Remy Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View Rich, with a plummy fruit character, touches of earth and a slightly rustic texture, with plenty of tannin but also plenty of extract. This is a wine built to age and it should do so gracefully for several decades. The parcel is located at the top of the slope next to Rousseau's highest elevation parcel next to Leroy. The grapes are mostly destemmed and treated to a fairly long and cold soak before fermentation. The fruit is punched down as much as three times daily. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Chantal Remy Latricières-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View A marvellously perfumed wine, with a slightly savoury, almost sauvage note and plenty of tension and grip. At this stage, it is perhaps more approachable than the Chambertin, but shows almost equal potential for ageing. This parcel of Latricières is small - just 14 rows, right inside the northern end of the appellation at the top of the slope in thin, stony soils. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Claude Dugat Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View The Dugat parcel in the rich soils of Chapelle-Chambertin has produced a marvellously hedonistic wine in 2020, with a sweet black cherry fruit accented by notes of violets and exotic Asian spice. The texture is supple and silky, with a marked sucrosity. Initially it seems less structured than the Charmes-Chambertin, but the tannin comes in at the end to demonstrate the long-term ageing potential of this beautiful wine. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Claude Dugat Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View Very elegant and polished despite fairly vigorous extraction and ageing. The fruit is lush and plummy, with a saline mineral quality and floral notes - textbook Charmes. The luxurious weight on the palate impresses with its density yet shows wonderful finesse - firm, yet light. Marvellous. Produced from the domaine-owned 0.31ha parcel, the fruit is destemmed and fermented on native yeasts after a brief cold soak. Extraction is accomplished by gentle punching down over the two-week fermentation before ageing in new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2020 95 View A wine of incredible concentration: lush, lovely fruit, deep complexity and impressive power all at once. In 2020, the wine impresses immediately with deep colour and a super-ripe plum and fig fruit, touched with earthy mineral notes and a hint of spice. There is plenty of depth and some of the firmest tannins in the cellar in this wine. This is truly substantial and should age for decades to come. De Vogüé owns 2.7ha at the southern extremity of the appellation, nearly all of it on the clay soils that are referred to as terres rouges. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine d'Eugénie Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Aux Brûlées) 2020 95 View According to Michel Mallard, the 2020 vintage was more like the Rhône than Burgundy, but there is still incredible freshness here, with lovely spice and floral notes, within a graceful, elegant texture. This wine is produced exclusively from the 1.2ha between the road leading to the combe and the parcel belonging to Domaine Leroy, exposed directly south with a fairly steep slope. The wine was fermented as 70% whole clusters and aged in 50% new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Denis Bachelet Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Les Corbeaux) 2020 95 View A wonderful, delicious wine, with concentrated blackberry and plum fruit, plus notes of smoke and spice on the nose. The impression on the palate is one of intense concentration, but also of superb balance between the ripe fruit, structure and freshness. Gevrey les Corbeaux borders Les Mazis-Bas to the north, in a prime midslope position where Bachelet has 0.4ha, originally planted in 1920 and partially replanted in 1961. The fruit is destemmed and fermented with vigorous punching down before cask ageing (50% new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Chaumes) 2020 95 View Profoundly deep in colour, with profuse blackberry and plum fruits showing an earthy, mineral accent. The wine is tannic and firm. It is a marvellous result; too bad there is only one large barrel produced this year. From the northwest corner of the appellation, the 0.12ha holding in Les Chaumes is across the street from La Tache on thin limestone soils. In 2020 picking began for Liger-Belair on the 24th August. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots) 2020 95 View This was the last of the lots to be racked and still shows a bit of reduction, yet the powerful fruit, mineral notes and firm structure are clearly evident. This should open with time and age extremely well. The domaine parcel here is 0.22ha that abut Romanée-St-Vivant, located between Confuron-Cotetidot and Grivot. The mostly-destemmed fruit is fermented and aged in new casks which inevitably mark the wine at this stage. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dugat-Py Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Fonteny) 2020 95 View Impressive concentration of blackberry and plum fruit, with a strong saline, mineral cast; at this point there is still a bit of reduction as well. On the palate, the wine is tightly wound and seriously tannic, with the concentration to age for decades. An extraordinary wine at the premier cru level. A tiny triangle that touches both Mazis-Chambertin and Ruchottes-Chambertin provides the fruit for this delicious wine. The grapes are planted on stakes ('en echalas') in very little soil, and the fruit is fermented largely as whole-cluster and regularly punched down. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Gruenchers) 2020 95 View Abundant blackberry fruit, with an edge of rose petals and a texture that is silky but still firmly tannic, with enough structure and extract to lead it to a very satisfying finish. Dujac has a holding of 0.32ha in Les Gruenchers. In 2020 the grapes were picked at just 13% potential alcohol and fermented with a majority of whole bunches prior to ageing in cask (45% new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes) 2020 95 View The vintage produced a wine with lushly ripe plum fruit touched with rose petals and spice. The texture retains surprising freshness despite the heat, and features firm tannins and a very classic feel. Truly top quality. Dujac enjoys a significant holding here, with 1.16ha between Latricières and Clos de la Roche - by far the largest in the appellation. Yield was down by almost 30% due to the heat in 2020, yet the result is marvellous. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Morey-St-Denis 2020 95 View The wine is gorgeous and spot-on typical Morey-St-Denis, with a bright plummy fruit showing an earthy undertone and a suggestion of minerality. The texture is rich and dense without heaviness. A solid value wine each and every year. Domaine Dujac is among the most accomplished winemakers in the village, and its village-level bottling is always a reference for me. Produced from nearly 3ha of vines scattered throughout the village, the mostly whole-cluster fruit is fermented with a very gentle extraction before ageing 16 months in cask (25% new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Morey-St-Denis (1er Cru) 2020 95 View Dark plum aroma, with notes of Havana cigars and violets. The texture is rich and concentrated, yet it always remains velvety and supple. This should be approachable soon, yet have the capacity to age at least through the mid-term. Dujac blends four different premier crus for this bottling, including Les Ruchots, Clos Sorbé, Les Millandes and Les Charrières, from a total surface of 0.78ha. The fruit was picked at the end of August at a modest 13% potential alcohol. Aged in 45% new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Dujac Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Beaux Monts) 2020 95 View A deeply coloured, profusely aromatic wine, with notes of blackberry and plum, accented with spice and mineral. The texture is dense and concentrated, but balanced with bright acidity to give it plenty of depth and draw it out to a rewardingly long finish. A serious wine worth cellaring for as long as you can stand to wait. From a 0.72ha parcel at the bottom part of Beaux Monts which is generally considered superior. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Faiveley Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Cazetiers) 2020 95 View Ripe blackcurrant and plum fruit, with distinct mineral and floral notes. The texture is firm and structured, yet the wine is approachable enough to suggest that it won't be necessary to wait forever for this to mature. Fine and elegant. Faiveley owns 4.5 ha here, more than half of the total land in Cazetiers. This is always among the first climats to be picked by the team at Faiveley. The grapes are fermented with a large percentage of whole clusters and are fermented in half-new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Faiveley Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Lavaux St-Jacques) 2020 95 View Shows a lot of finesse and elegance, with a bright cherry fruit, abundant floral notes and enough freshness to carry it through to a rewarding conclusion. The house owns nearly one hectare in Lavaux St-Jacques. In 2020, the fruit was picked at 13.5% and fermented with a good proportion of whole clusters before being run into cask (38% new) for ageing. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Faiveley Latricières-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View Ripe curranty fruit, with notes of earth, wild herbs and liquorice. The texture initially seems silky and approachable, but with time the underlying tannins and extract make themselves felt. From the 1.25ha Faiveley holds in Latricières. The team relates that the heat of the summer blocked the maturation in August due to water stress. Rains at the end of the month, however, helped the fruit finish ripening. The final result was partially destemmed prior to fermentation and ageing in 50% new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Faiveley Nuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Damodes) 2020 95 View The 0.81ha vineyard for these grapes is at the top of the hill, resulting in very cool conditions for the vines. This terroir produces a spicy, vivacious wine with notes of cassis and mulberry, accented with smoke and new leather. The 2020 vintage was aged half in new casks and half in two-year-old barrels to give a wine with plenty of finesse and high-toned elegance, yet one that in no way lacks solid ‘Nuits’ character. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Mugneret-Gibourg Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Feusselottes) 2020 95 View Although the minimum extraction was done, the colour is still very dark and the fruit very ripe, with notes of blackberries, violets and earth. The wine manages to retain an admirable balance, however, between all of this ripe fruit, the firm tannic line, and the surprising freshness. The fruit for the Feusselottes is from nearly a half-hectare of old vines purchased by the domaine in 1985. Not your typical Chambolle, yet very good. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Mugneret-Gibourg Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 95 View The wine is more black plum than red fruit, with a mineral note and a suggestion of dark chocolate. The aromas are rich, and the texture on the palate is dense and full-bodied, although not lacking freshness. A voluptuous, approachable wine. The Mugneret sisters own 0.6ha of Echézeaux, split between Rouges du Bas and Quartier de Nuits. The grapes were picked at the end of August at 13.8% potential alcohol. They were destemmed and fermented after a short cold soak before again in cask (60% new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Georges Mugneret-Gibourg Nuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Chaignots) 2020 95 View A remarkable result, with bright red and black berry fruit aromas, accented with notes of flowers and spice. On the palate, the wine shows plenty of grip but also a thoroughly pleasant balance. The Mugneret sisters have a parcel of 1.27ha of old vines in Aux Chaignots, reasonably high on the slope. They explain that in 2020 these vines suffered from the drought conditions and ripening was blocked in August. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Gérard Mugneret Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Charmes) 2020 95 View This delivers a bright floral note of a reliably ethereal character typical of Chambolle. The texture on the palate is silky and concentrated, not lacking in tannins yet retaining impressive finesse until the very end. On the northern end of Chambolle Charmes, the 0.26ha Mugneret parcel is between Clerget, Ponsot and Amiot-Servelle. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Gérard Mugneret Nuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Cras) 2020 95 View Displays a very deep colour and a dark plum fruit, with savoury, animal and earthy notes - very typical of Nuits. Despite the almost rustic appeal, the palate sports a supple texture and great finesse. A marvellous wine, typical of the village. This 0.27ha parcel is on the Vosne side of Nuits-St-Georges, but fairly low on the slope so there is plenty of clay in the soil. The grapes are mostly fermented as whole clusters. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Gérard Mugneret Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots) 2020 95 View Dark plum and mulberry fruit, hints of peppery spice, plus an accent of smoke and leather. The texture is dense and long, and the tannins, while supple, are very much present to ensure a lingering finish. The 0.38ha Mugneret parcel of Suchots is at the top of the slope in the part some unofficially call 'Grand Suchots'. In 2020, the grapes were fermented as 70% whole clusters and aged in cask (30% new) using very little sulphur to give this wine of impressive concentration. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Henri Rebourseau Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 95 View Possesses a lovely, dark cassis fruit, with a smoky, mineral edge and very firm tannins that lead to a lingering finish. Among the best wines in the cellar here. Rebourseau has a spectacular 2.21ha parcel in the centre of the Clos, mostly in the Quartier de Marei Bas, south from the old vines of Château de la Tour. The wine in 2020 was much more precious than even 2019, but yields were limited. It was picked from the 24th August and mostly destemmed. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Hudelot-Noëllat Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Beaumonts) 2020 95 View The wine is perhaps initially a bit closed and less approachable, but on the palate it reveals its substantial nature, a silky, fine-grained texture and plenty of fruit that comes out on the impressive finish. With a bit of age, this should be top-notch. The virtue of Beaumonts is the elevation, particularly in a hot year. Here the 0.3ha of old vines are planted in very thin soils at the top of the slope. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Hudelot-Noëllat Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots) 2020 95 View This parcel of 0.45ha was planted more than 100 years ago on the lower slopes of Suchots; the main portion is located midway between Romanée-St-Vivant and Echézeaux. This shows exquisite balance between the floral-scented cherry perfume of the latter and the richness of the former. The texture is rich, but silky and very fine, and the finish lingers gently on the palate. Yields are low and the grapes were partially destemmed and gently fermented. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Jean Grivot Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru La Combe d’Orveau) 2020 95 View Silky and delicate, with voluptuous, forward fruit and plenty of freshness, even in 2020. This is ethereal, perfumed and very Chambolle; a superb wine. This bottling is made from a 0.62ha parcel in the premier cru section of La Combe d'Orveau, on the reasonably steep southeast facing slopes just before the Bourgogne En Orveau of Anne Gros. This location puts it into the chilly terroir of the combe. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Jean Grivot, Les Rouges Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru) 2020 95 View There is a profuse, expressive pomegranate and red cherry fruit, with a distinct saline minerality and a suggestion of peonies. The wine is notable for its tension and lively energy. This is a perfect climat for a hot year like 2020 and this is more about finesse than power. This very interesting parcel of 0.33ha planted in 1969 is high on the slope above Echézeaux. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Jean Grivot Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Aux Brûlées) 2020 95 View Ripe black plum and cassis fruit aromas, with an undercurrent of dark chocolate, while on the palate the wine retains a fresh texture. Definitely 'brûlée' but still very elegant. This parcel of 0.26ha, planted in 1969, is north of the road that leads to the Hautes-Côtes, on terraces next to Eugénie and opposite Pascal Mugneret and Méo. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Ponsot Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 95 View Delightfully limpid purity of fruit. The year's warmth has given a wine that is velvety and dense, but not heavy nor overly tannic. Domaine Ponsot sources fruit from the Clos in Petit Maupertuis underneath Grands Echézeaux, and its trademark vinification produces satisfying results. All the grapes are destemmed, the extraction is very gentle, and the wine is aged without new oak and with minimal sulphur. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2060.

Click to see full details

Domaine Ponsot Morey-St-Denis (1er Cru Clos des Monts Luisants) 2020 95 View A perennial favourite, this is produced from century-old Aligoté vines. The fruit is gently crushed and fermented in neutral casks to yield a wine of such richness that it lacks the citrus and gooseberry normal for this variety, and shows instead a ripe quince note with a leafy green edge. The texture is a marvellous balance between fresh and dense, and the dynamic tension keeps the wine lingering on the palate. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair, En Creots Gevrey-Chambertin 2020 95 View A bright, fresh, high-toned fraises de bois fruit, with firmish tannins and a perfumed feel on the palate. Very Gevrey. This wine comes from a holding of 1.4ha that is spread over three plots on the Brochon side. The vines were planted in 1956 in clay soils over limestone and scree from the combe. Liger-Belair destems completely prior to fermentation. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair, Aux Réas Vosne-Romanée 2020 95 View Liger-Belair vinifies this parcel without any whole bunches to produce this wine with plenty of sweet, ripe plum and cassis fruit, a bit marked by the wood at this stage. The texture is silky but firm; it seems a bit less ready than some in its cellar. This village-level lieu-dit is located at the southern extremity of Vosne, close to the Route Nationale as it goes towards Nuits. The climat is at the confluence of the Combe de Vosne and the Combe de Nuits in soil with lots of limestone. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Domaine Trapet Père & Fils Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Petite Chapelle) 2020 95 View A bit reserved and firmly dense, with dark plummy fruit, grippy tannins and yet an elegant extraction that is sensitive and not at all overdone. Superb. From the 0.35ha parcel in Petite Chapelle with its thin, stony soils close to the mother rock which is composed of limestone called calcaire à entroques because of the fossils it contains. In contrast to the nearby Grande Chapelle, it seems very 'Gevrey'. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Domaine Yvon Clerget Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 95 View An impressive wine, with lovely currant and black plum fruit aromas, showing hints of mineral, earth, smoke and spice. The texture is firm and tannic, and there is enough freshness to carry the finish to a lingering conclusion. Produced from a parcel located in Grand Maupertuis. The grapes are fermented as 50% whole-cluster and are aged in 50% new casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Hubert Lignier Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View The fruit has a lovely black cherry sucrosity, with notes of rose petal and spice. The texture is silky, with lots of finesse, yet not lacking in density. Lignier remarks: 'It's less like the fleshy side of Gevrey and more like a Morey-St-Denis'. Lignier's 0.10ha parcel of Charmes lies in Mazoyères, near Les Combottes, and not far from the Morey border. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Henri Boillot Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View The nose shows lush blueberry and cassis fruit, without excessive influence from the small cask fermentation. There is a lovely tension on the palate and a silky tannic line that leads to a pleasantly lingering finish. Although the fruit is purchased (from Damoy), the team at Boillot is able to pick the grapes themselves. The grapes are completely destemmed and fermented in small 228-litre casks. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Jane Eyre Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Les Corbeaux) 2020 95 View Charming, with violet-scented raspberry fruit and mineral notes. The texture is firmly tannic and fresh, yet approachable. A lovely success from this premier cru right next to Mazis, wh ere Eyre sourced fruit for two (used) casks which she fermented as 60% whole clusters, removing the thickest part of the stem. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Louis Jadot Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses) 2020 95 View The wine is remarkable for its purity of fruit and finesse, with aromas of ripe mulberry, rose petals and mint. The texture is approachable and velvety, as dense as it should be, but neither soft nor lacking tannin. A marvellous success. From 0.12ha of vines located right below its parcel of Musigny, Amoureuses is one of the few vineyards where Jadot experiments with whole-cluster fermentation, using one-third here before ageing in cask (half new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Louis Jadot Clos St-Denis Grand Cru 2020 95 View This is a marvellous wine, with dense pomegranate and black cherry fruit, dusted with anise, liquorice and redolent of fresh flowers. The texture is ripe and lush, yet there are reserves of tannin and the extract to age for decades. The 0.17ha parcel of the Clos St-Denis that Jadot owns is in the original part of the Clos; it technically belongs to Domaine Gagey, and it is worthwhile to check the label to ensure that it is the same. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Louis Jadot Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos St-Jacques) 2020 95 View At this stage of its evolution, this demonstrates lush dark plum and cassis fruit, with floral notes plus hints of smoke and spice. The texture is tannic and firm, with an impressive level of extract and a lingering, beautiful persistence on the finish. Jadot's hectare of the Clos St-Jacques, acquired in 1985 from the Clair-Daü family, has long been one of the jewels of its estate. It is located at the centre of the Clos, producing a wine of tremendous refinement and elegance. Jadot destems the grapes and ferments gently before ageing in cask (30% new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Maison Joseph Faiveley Chambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Charmes) 2020 95 View Spot-on Chambolle: ethereal and silky, with a raspberry fruit perfumed with rose petals and spice. The texture is supple, approachable and yet not lacking in presence. Very elegant. Produced from purchased fruit that Faiveley is able to farm and pick on its own. The grapes are partially destemmed and fermented in open-top wood fermenters prior to ageing in cask (50% new). Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Maison Joseph Faiveley Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 95 View Lush, forward black cherry fruit and hints of rose petals. On the palate, there is a sucrosity typical of Charmes and less alcohol than in 2019. Despite its approachable nature, this is not lacking in structure and should age well. This is from purchased fruit that Faiveley farms and picks itself. The grapes come from a parcel of 0.81ha of old vines in the original Charmes section just underneath Chambertin. The wine is fermented with a good percentage of whole clusters and gently extracted. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Philippe Pacalet Échezéaux Grand Cru 2020 95 View The Pacalet treatment has a fine success here, with rich, black plum fruit alongside notes of anise, pepper and liquorice. The wine is fermented mostly as whole-cluster, but there is a well-managed quality to the tannins and nothing rustic at all. The texture is substantial, forcefully tannic and long on the finish. This comes from a parcel of 0.5ha located in the Clos St. Denis. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2050.

Click to see full details

Philippe Pacalet Gevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Petite Chapelle) 2020 95 View This is arrestingly good wine, with pronounced aromas of ripe black cherry and plum, a hint of spice, smoke and a firm mineral underpinning. The fruit was partially destemmed and carefully fermented to avoid over-extraction prior to ageing in mostly used casks, and no sulphur used up until this point. Presently somewhat closed and a bit backwards, but the substance and structure are there to age for years to come - a wine of great potential. From the premier cru down the slope from Chapelle-Chambertin and the base of the Clos de Bèze. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Thibault Liger-Belair Successeurs, Vieilles Vignes Chambolle-Musigny 2020 95 View Liger-Belair fermented the fruit with 40% whole clusters during a three-week cuvaison and is ageing it in 30% new oak casks to produce a wine with admirable concentration, plummy fruit and a subtle, nuanced complexity on the finish. This old-vine cuvée is produced from a number of lieux-dits throughout the village, including Fouchères (next to premier cru Borniques below Musigny), Gamaires (next to Morey-Saint-Denis on deeper soil) Fremières and Beaux Bruns. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Maison Joseph Drouhin Vosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Petits Monts) 2020 95 View A high-toned red cherry and rose petal nose, and a silky, exquisite texture with lovely length. 'It has everything to become grand, grand, grand vin,' says Drouhin. Tasting this wine, Frédéric Drouhin related the saying of Henri Jayer: ‘From Les Petits Monts, the world is at your feet’. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details

Maison Joseph Faiveley Nuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Les St-Georges) 2020 95 View Faiveley has a small parcel in Les St-Georges that it supplements with purchased fruit that it both farms and picks. Faiveley finds the terroir to be a 'hot place, always very ripe', although in 2020 it kept the alcohol to 13.5%. The wine has a cassis and black plum fruit, with elements of earth and fresh saddle leather. With its appealingly dark fruit, it strikes me as typical of Nuits, an impression reinforced by the rich tannic structure. A lovely wine. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2040.

Click to see full details