After tasting more than 1,200 Burgundy 2020 en primeur samples, Charles Curtis MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 51 Mâconnais wines that scored 90 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Guffens-Heynen, Premier Jus des Premiers CrusMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202096
Les Héritiers du Comte Lafon, Clos du FourMâconnais (Mâcon-Milly-Lamartine)202094
Verget, Sur la RocheMâconnais (Mâcon-Vergisson)202094
Verget, Le Haut de la RocheMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202094
Domaine Ferret, Hors Classe Tournant de Pouilly Mâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Reisses)202094
Domaine Pierre VessigaudMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Reisses)202094
Les Héritiers du Comte LafonMâconnais (Mâcon-Bussières)202093
Les Héritiers du Comte LafonMâconnais (Mâcon-Milly-Lamartine)202093
Les Héritiers du Comte LafonMâconnais (Mâcon-Uchizy)202093
Domaine Barraud, La RocheMâconnais (Mâcon-Vergisson)202093
Les Héritiers du Comte LafonMâconnais (St-Véran)202093
Les Héritiers du Comte LafonMâconnais (Viré-Clessé)202093
Verget, Les CombesMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202093
Domaine BarraudMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Crays)202093
Domaine Ferret, Tête de Cru Le Clos de JeanneMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Perrières)202093
Château-FuisséMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Le Clos)202093
Domaine BarraudMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Sur la Roche)202093
RijckaertMâconnais (Mâcon La Roche-Vineuse)202092
Les Héritiers du Comte LafonMâconnais (Mâcon-Chardonnay)202092
Domaine Pierre Vessigaud, Les TâchesMâconnais (Mâcon-Fuissé)202092
Les Héritiers du Comte LafonMâconnais (Mâcon-Prissé)202092
Domaine de la GarenneMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202092
Domaine FerretMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202092
Rijckaert, En CrèchesMâconnais (St-Véran)202092
Domaine Saumaize-Michelin, Les CrèchesMâconnais (St-Véran)202092
Verget, Lieu (Inter)ditMâconnais (St-Véran)202092
Verget, Vigne de Saint ClaudeMâconnais (St-Véran)202092
Domaine CordierMâconnais (Viré-Clessé)202092
Eric Forest, La RocheMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202092
Verget, Les VernaysMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202092
Domaine Sophie CinierMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Vers Cras)202092
Château-Fuissé, Tete de CuvéeMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202091
Domaine Ferret, Tête de Cru Clos de ProugesMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202091
Marcel CouturierMâconnais (St-Véran)202091
Domaine Raphael SalletMâconnais (Viré-Clessé)202091
Domaine Barraud, En BulandMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202091
VergetMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Crays)202091
Domaine Barraud, Clos de la VerchèreMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru La Maréchaude)202091
Domaine Pierre Vessigaud, Les RossinsMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202091
Domaine Pierre VessigaudMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Vignes Blanches)202091
Château des Rontets, PierrefolleMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202091
Clos des Rocs, En ChantoneMâconnais (Pouilly-Loché)202091
Domaine Pascal RenaudMâconnais (Mâcon-Solutré-Pouilly)202090
Closerie des AlisiersMâconnais (St-Véran)202090
Domaine Les Grands Crays, Le Clos du ChâteauMâconnais (Viré-Clessé)202090
Domaine Les Grands Crays, Les Vignes de CraysMâconnais (Viré-Clessé)202090
Domaine BarraudMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru En France)202090
Domaine David FagotMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru La Frérie)202090
Domaine CarretteMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Chevrières)202090
Domaine Pierre Vessigaud, Pierre à CanardsMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202090
VergetMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Sur la Roche)202090

See also

Burgundy 2020: full report and top scoring wines

Top Mâconnais 2020 en primeur wines