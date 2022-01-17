After tasting more than 1,200 Burgundy 2020 en primeur samples, Charles Curtis MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 102 white wines that scored 94 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Domaine des Comtes LafonMontrachet Grand Cru202099
Bouchard Père & FilsMontrachet Grand Cru202098
Domaine Fontaine-GagnardMontrachet Grand Cru202098
Henri BoillotMontrachet Grand Cru202098
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202098
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202097
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202097
Domaine Michel NiellonChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202097
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Romanée)202097
Domaine RoulotMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202097
Etienne SauzetBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202097
Etienne SauzetBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202097
Maison Pierre MillemannCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202097
Benjamin LerouxBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Bouchard Père & FilsChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Baron ThénardMontrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Blain-GagnardCriots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Grand Cru202096
Domaine DujacMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Clos des Monts Luisants)202096
Domaine FaiveleyCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202096
Domaine Fontaine-GagnardBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Fontaine-GagnardCriots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Jean-Noël GagnardBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Joseph FaiveleyBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Truffière Les Chaumées)202096
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Grande Montagne)202096
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Grandes Ruchottes)202096
Domaine RoulotMeursault (1er Cru Clos des Bouchères)202096
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202096
Etienne SauzetChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Etienne Sauzet, En La RichardePuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Folatières)202096
Guffens-Heynen, Premier Jus des Premiers CrusMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202096
Henri BoillotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Mouchère)202096
Henri BoillotBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202096
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202096
Albert BichotCriots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202095
Bouchard Père & FilsCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202095
Château de la Tour, Blanc de Clos de VougeotVin de France202095
Domaine Blain-GagnardChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202095
Domaine Blain-GagnardBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202095
Domaine de MontilleMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202095
Domaine de MontillePuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202095
Domaine de MontillePuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Folatières)202095
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Charmes)202095
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Porusots)202095
Domaine Jean-Noël GagnardChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202095
Domaine Joseph FaiveleyBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202095
Domaine Paul Pillot, Les MasuresChassagne-Montrachet202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Champ-Canet)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Champ Gain)202095
Henri BoillotMeursault (1er Cru Les Gouttes d'Or)202095
Henri BoillotPuligny-Montrachet202095
Louis Jadot, Duc de MagentaPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Garenne)202095
Louis Jadot, Les DemoisellesChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru La Garenne)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru La Truffière)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Combettes)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Perrières)202095
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Referts)202095
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreySt-Aubin (1er Cru Chatenière)202095
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202095
Benjamin LerouxMeursault (1er Cru La Pièce sous le Bois)202094
Bouchard Père & Fils, Clos St-LandryBeaune (1er Cru)202094
Bouchard Père & FilsMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202094
Bouchard Père & FilsMeursault (1er Cru Les Gouttes d'Or)202094
Domaine Bruno ColinChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Blanchots Dessus)202094
Domaine Bruno ColinChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru En Remilly)202094
Domaine Bruno ColinPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru La Truffière)202094
Domaine Bruno ColinSt-Aubin (1er Cru Charmois)202094
Domaine ChansonCorton-Vergennes Grand Cru202094
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault202094
Domaine des Comtes Lafon, Clos de la BarreMeursault202094
Domaine des Comtes Lafon, DésiréeMeursault202094
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Gouttes d'Or)202094
Domaine Dujac, BlancMorey-St-Denis202094
Domaine DujacPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Combettes)202094
Domaine Ferret, Hors Classe Tournant de PouillyMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Reisses)202094
Domaine Fontaine-GagnardChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Romanée)202094
Domaine Henri & Gilles BuissonSt-Aubin (Les Perrières 1er Cru)202094
Domaine Jean-Noël GagnardChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Maltroie)202094
Domaine Jean-Noël GagnardChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Petits Clos)202094
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet202094
Domaine Paul PillotSt-Aubin (1er Cru Charmois)202094
Domaine Paul PillotSt-Aubin (1er Cru Les Pitangerets)202094
Domaine Pierre VessigaudMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Reisses)202094
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet202094
Etienne SauzetPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Hameau de Blagny)202094
Henri BoillotMeursault202094
Henri BoillotMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202094
Henri BoillotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Folatières)202094
Henri BoillotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Combettes)202094
Henri BoillotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Pucelles)202094
Les Héritiers du Comte Lafon, Clos du FourMâconnais (Mâcon-Milly-Lamartine)202094
Louis JadotBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202094
Louis Jadot, Domaine Gagey, Le Clos BlancBeaune (1er Cru Grèves)202094
Maison ChansonCorton-Vergennes Grand Cru202094
Maison ChansonPernand-Vergelesses (1er Cru En Caradeux)202094
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Abbaye de Morgeot)202094
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreySt-Aubin (1er Cru En Remilly)202094
Verget, Sur la RocheMâconnais (Mâcon-Vergisson)202094
Verget, Le Haut de la RocheMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202094

See also

Burgundy 2020: full report and top scoring wines

Top Côte de Beaune 2020 wines