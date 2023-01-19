burgundy 2021 white wines

After tasting more than 1,300 Burgundy 2021 en primeur samples, Charles Curtis MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 84 red wines wines that scored 94 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202197
Domaine des Comtes LafonMontrachet Grand Cru202197
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Champs-Gains)202196
Bouchard Père & FilsChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202196
Domaine Michel NiellonChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202196
Domaine PonsotMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Monts Luisants)202196
Bouchard Père & FilsMontrachet Grand Cru202196
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202196
Maison MillemannCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202196
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Romanée)202196
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202196
Domaine Sylvain PatailleMarsannay202195
Domaine de la VougeraieVougeot (1er Cru Le Clos Blanc)202195
Domaine Alvina PernotBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Domaine Pierre Vincent GirardinBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Domaine Alvina PernotBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru)202195
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202195
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Grande Montagne)202195
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Grandes Ruchottes)202195
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Morgeot)202195
Louis JadotChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Bouchard Père & FilsCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202195
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202195
Domaine Michel MallardLadoix (1er Cru Les Gréchons)202195
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202195
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Charmes)202195
Domaine Blain GagnardMontrachet Grand Cru202195
Domaine Jean-Marc VincentSantenay (1er Cru Les Gravières)202195
Henri BoillotBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Domaine Jean ChartronChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202195
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Grande Montagne)202195
Lamy-CaillatSt-Aubin202195
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Truffière Les Chaumées)202195
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru La Garenne)202195
Domaine de la VougeraieCharlemagne Grand Cru202195
Benjamin LerouxBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine Blain-GagnardBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine de la VougeraieBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine Jean ChartronBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Louis JadotBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine FaiveleyBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine Sylvain PatailleBourgogne (Aligoté)202194
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet202194
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet202194
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet202194
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet202194
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet202194
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Champgains)202194
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos St-Jean)202194
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos St-Jean)202194
Domaine Coffinet-DuvernayChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Dent du Chien)202194
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Champs-Gains)202194
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Chenevottes)202194
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesCorton Grand Cru202194
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Grand Cru202194
Domaine Alvina PernotCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202194
Domaine Génot-BoulangerCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202194
Louis JadotCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202194
Philippe PacaletCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202194
Domaine Blain-GagnardCriots-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine JolietFixin (1er Cru Clos de la Perrière)202194
Château de ChamireyMercurey (1er Cru)202194
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault202194
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Gouttes d'Or)202194
Domaine Joseph DrouhinMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202194
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Porusots)202194
Domaine ThenardMontrachet Grand Cru202194
Domaine DujacMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Monts Luisants)202194
Domaine Jean ChartronPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos du Cailleret)202194
Domaine Alvina PernotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Pucelles)202194
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreySt-Aubin (1er Cru Chatenière)202194
Domaine Lamy-PillotSt-Aubin (1er Cru En Créot)202194
Les Héritiers du Comte LafonMâconnais (Mâcon-Milly-Lamartine)202194
Domaine de MontilleMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202194
Domaine de MontillePuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202194
Henri BoillotMeursault (1er Cru Clos Richemont)202194
Domaine Jean-Marc VincentPuligny-Montrachet202194
Domaine Jean-Marc VincentSantenay202194
Lamy-CaillatBourgogne202194
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreySt-Aubin (1er Cru En Remilly)202194
Domaine Sylvain PatailleBourgogne (Aligoté)202194
Maison VergetMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202194

