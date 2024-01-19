BURGUNDY 2022 top red wines

After tasting more than 1,300 Burgundy 2022 en primeur samples, Charles Curtis MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 489 red wines sampled for the report.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Domaine Armand RousseauChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru2022100
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRomanée-Conti Grand Cru Monopole2022100
Domaine Armand RousseauChambertin Grand Cru202299
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiLa Tâche Grand Cru Monopole202299
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairLa Romanée Grand Cru202299
Domaine ArlaudBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202298
Domaine Bruno ClairChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202298
Domaine Cécile TremblayChapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru202298
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202298
Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé, Cuvée Vieilles VignesMusigny Grand Cru202298
Domaine d’EugénieClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202298
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRichebourg Grand Cru202298
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Reignots)202298
Domaine Dugat-PyChambertin Grand Cru202298
Domaine DurochéGriotte-Chambertin Grand Cru202298
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202298
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatRichebourg Grand Cru202298
Domaine Jean GrivotRichebourg Grand Cru202298
Domaine Joseph DrouhinMusigny Grand Cru202298
Domaine Robert GroffierChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202298
Domaine TrapetChambertin Grand Cru202298
Hubert Lignier, HommageClos de la Roche Grand Cru202298
Maison MillemannChambertin Grand Cru202298
Clos de TartClos de Tart Grand Cru Monopole202297
Domaine AF GrosRichebourg Grand Cru202297
Domaine ArlaudClos St-Denis Grand Cru202297
Domaine Armand RousseauGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos-St-Jacques)202297
Domaine Armand RousseauMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine Cécile Tremblay, Échézeaux du DessusÉchezéaux Grand Cru202297
Domaine Cécile TremblayVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Beaumonts)202297
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesCorton Les Bressandes Grand Cru202297
Domaine d’EugénieGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202297
Domaine de CourcelPommard (1er Cru Grand Clos des Épenots)202297
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202297
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202297
Domaine Denis MortetChambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine des LambraysClos des Lambrays Grand Cru202297
Domaine du Cellier aux Moines, Clos PascalGivry (1er Cru Clos du Cellier Aux Moines)202297
Domaine Dugat-PyMazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine DujacBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202297
Domaine Duroché, Vieilles VignesGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Lavaut Saint-Jacques)202297
Domaine Duroché, Cuvée MarietteLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine FaiveleyChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202297
Domaine FourrierGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos-St-Jacques)202297
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgÉchezéaux Grand Cru202297
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgRuchottes-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202297
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202297
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots)202297
Domaine Jacques-Frédéric MugnierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202297
Domaine Jean GrivotÉchezéaux Grand Cru202297
Domaine Méo-CamuzetRichebourg Grand Cru202297
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (1er Cru Clos du Château des Ducs)202297
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202297
Domaine Robert Groffier, La Délicatesse des SablesChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202297
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetChambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Les St-Georges)202297
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairRichebourg Grand Cru202297
Maison MillemannMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Albert Bichot, Domaine du Clos FrantinChambertin Grand Cru202296
Anne GrosRichebourg Grand Cru202296
Arnaud MortetMazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Benjamin LerouxChambertin Grand Cru202296
Bouchard Père & Fils, Vigne de l'Enfant JésusBeaune (1er Cru Grèves)202296
Bouchard Père & FilsCorton Le Corton Grand Cru202296
Clos de Tart, La Forge de TartMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru)202296
Domaine AF GrosÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine Amiot-ServelleChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202296
Domaine Amiot-ServelleClos St-Denis Grand Cru202296
Domaine ArlaudChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Sentiers)202296
Domaine ArlaudCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine ArlaudClos de la Roche Grand Cru202296
Domaine Armand RousseauClos de la Roche Grand Cru202296
Domaine Armand RousseauGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Cazetiers)202296
Domaine Armand Rousseau, Clos des RuchottesRuchottes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Petits Monts)202296
Domaine Bruno Clair, La Murée, Les LongeroiesMarsannay202296
Domaine Comte Georges de VogüéChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202296
Domaine d’EugénieÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine d’EugénieVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Aux Brûlées)202296
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine de Montille, Cuvée ChristianeVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202296
Domaine des CroixCorton Grèves Grand Cru202296
Domaine du Clos de la CommarainePommard (1er Cru Clos de la Commaraine)202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Aux Brûlées)202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Petits Monts)202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202296
Domaine Dugat-PyCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine Dugat-PyGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Fonteny)202296
Domaine Dugat-PyGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Petite Chapelle)202296
Domaine DujacCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine DujacClos de la Roche Grand Cru202296
Domaine DujacClos St-Denis Grand Cru202296
Domaine DujacÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine DujacGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes)202296
Domaine DujacVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Beaux Monts)202296
Domaine DujacVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202296
Domaine DurochéCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine DurochéGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Cazetiers)202296
Domaine DurochéGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Estournelles St Jacques)202296
Domaine FaiveleyLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine FourrierGriotte-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine François BuffetPommard (1er Cru Les Poutures)202296
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Feusselottes)202296
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202296
Domaine Jean Grivot, La Combe d'OrveauChambolle-Musigny202296
Domaine Jean GrivotClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202296
Domaine Jean GrivotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Beaux Monts)202296
Domaine Jean GrivotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots)202296
Domaine Jean GrivotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Reignots)202296
Domaine Jérôme Galeyrand, En CroisetteGevrey-Chambertin202296
Domaine Jessiaume, Numerus ClaususSantenay (1er Cru Les Gravières)202296
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos St-Jean)202296
Domaine Marquis d'AngervilleVolnay (1er Cru En Champans)202296
Domaine Marquis d'AngervilleVolnay (1er Cru Les Taillepieds)202296
Domaine Méo-CamuzetClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202296
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (1er Cru Les Caillerets)202296
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Le Rognet Grand Cru202296
Domaine Nicole LamarcheÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine Nicole LamarcheLa Grande Rue Grand Cru Monopole202296
Domaine Paul GrosEchézeaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine Pierrick BouleyVolnay (1er Cru En Champans)202296
Domaine PonsotClos de la Roche Grand Cru202296
Domaine René BouvierCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine René Bouvier, Clos du RoiMarsannay202296
Domaine Robert GroffierBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202296
Domaine Robert Groffier, La Grâce des ArgilesChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202296
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetChapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos Prieur)202296
Domaine Sylvain Pataille, L’AncestraleMarsannay202296
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202296
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes)202296
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Hubert Lignier, Vieilles VignesMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru)202296
Louis JadotChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202296
Louis Jadot, Domaine GageyClos St-Denis Grand Cru202296
Louis JadotGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos St-Jacques)202296
Maison MillemannGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Champeaux)202296
Maison MillemannCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202296
MillemannClos de la Roche Grand Cru202296
Philippe PacaletClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202296
Benjamin LerouxClos de la Roche Grand Cru202295
Bouchard Père & FilsBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202295
Bouchard Père & FilsVolnay (1er Cru Les Caillerets)202295
Château de la Tour, Vieilles VignesClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202295
Clos de TartMorey-St-Denis202295
Domaine Amiot-ServelleChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Derrière la Grange)202295
Domaine Amiot-ServelleChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Borniques)202295
Domaine Amiot-ServelleChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Feusselottes)202295
Domaine Amiot-ServelleCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202295
Domaine ArlaudÉchezéaux Grand Cru202295
Domaine ArlaudGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes)202295
Domaine ArlaudMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Les Millandes)202295
Domaine ArlaudMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Les Ruchots)202295
Domaine ArlaudVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Petits Monts)202295
Domaine Armand RousseauCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202295
Domaine Armand RousseauGevrey-Chambertin202295
Domaine Armand RousseauGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Lavaux St-Jacques)202295
Domaine Cécile Tremblay, Vieilles VignesVosne-Romanée202295
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesPernand-Vergelesses (1er Cru île de Vergelesses)202295
Domaine Comte Georges de VogüéChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru)202295
Domaine Comte SenardAloxe-Corton (1er Cru Les Valozières)202295
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Les Paulands Grand Cru202295
Domaine Confuron-CotetidotCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202295
Domaine Confuron-CotetidotÉchezéaux Grand Cru202295
Domaine Confuron-CotetidotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots)202295
Domaine de CourcelPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202295
Domaine de l’ArlotRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202295
Domaine de l’ArlotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots)202295
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiCorton Grand Cru202295
Domaine de la VougeraieMusigny Grand Cru202295
Domaine de MontilleVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202295
Domaine de MontilleCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202295
Domaine de MontillePommard (1er Cru Rugiens-Bas)202295
Domaine Denis MortetGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Lavaut Saint-Jacques)202295
Domaine des CroixBeaune (1er Cru Les Tuvilains)202295
Domaine des LambraysMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Clos Sorbé)202295
Domaine des Lambrays, Les LoupsMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru)202295
Domaine des LambraysVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Beaux Monts)202295
Domaine Drouhin-LarozeChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202295
Domaine Drouhin-LarozeMusigny Grand Cru202295
Domaine du Clos FrantinVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202295
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée202295
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru La Croix Rameau)202295
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots)202295
Domaine Dugat-Py, Les EvocellesGevrey-Chambertin202295
Domaine Dugat-PyGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Lavaux St-Jacques)202295
Domaine Dugat-PyMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202295
Domaine DujacChambolle-Musigny202295
Domaine DujacChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Gruenchers)202295
Domaine DujacMorey-St-Denis202295
Domaine DujacMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru)202295
Domaine DurochéGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Lavaut Saint-Jacques)202295
Domaine Faiveley, En OrveauxÉchezéaux Grand Cru202295
Domaine FaiveleyMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202295
Domaine FaiveleyClos des Cortons Faiveley Grand Cru Monopole202295
Domaine FourrierGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Cherbaudes)202295
Domaine Francois BuffetVolnay (1er Cru Les Taillepieds)202295
Domaine Francois BuffetVolnay (Clos des Chênes 1er Cru)202295
Domaine François BuffetPommard (1er Cru Clos Micault)202295
Domaine Georges Mugneret-Gibourg, La ColombièreVosne-Romanée202295
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Beaumonts)202295
Domaine Jacques-Frédéric MugnierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Fuées)202295
Domaine Jean GrivotNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Boudots)202295
Domaine Jean GrivotNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Lavières)202295
Domaine Jean GrivotNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Pruliers)202295
Domaine Jean Grivot, BossièresVosne-Romanée202295
Domaine Jean GrivotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Aux Brûlées)202295
Domaine Jean GrivotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Rouges du Dessus)202295
Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardPommard (1er Cru Fremiers)202295
Domaine Joannès Violot-GuillemardPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202295
Domaine Joseph DrouhinBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202295
Domaine Lamy-PillotBlagny (1er Cru La Pièce Sous Le Bois)202295
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Boudriotte)202295
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Morgeot)202295
Domaine Marquis d'AngervilleVolnay (1er Cru Clos des Angles)202295
Domaine Marquis d'AngervilleVolnay (1er Cru Clos des Ducs)202295
Domaine Marquis d'AngervilleVolnay (1er Cru Les Fremiets)202295
Domaine Méo-CamuzetNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Boudots)202295
Domaine Méo-CamuzetVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Cros Parantoux)202295
Domaine Méo-CamuzetVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Chaumes)202295
Domaine Michel LafargeBeaune (1er Cru Grèves)202295
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (Clos des Chênes 1er Cru)202295
Domaine Michel Lafarge, AnthologieBourgogne (Passetoutgrains)202295
Domaine Michel MallardAloxe-Corton (1er Cru Les Maréchaudes)202295
Domaine Michel MallardAloxe-Corton (1er Cru Les Valozières)202295
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Maréchaudes Grand Cru202295
Domaine Michel MallardLadoix (1er Cru La Corvée)202295
Domaine Nicole LamarcheClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202295
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos St-Jean)202295
Domaine Pierrick BouleyVolnay (Clos des Chênes 1er Cru)202295
Domaine PonsotChapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru202295
Domaine RapetPernand-Vergelesses (1er Cru île de Vergelesses)202295
Domaine René BouvierÉchezéaux Grand Cru202295
Domaine Robert GroffierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Hauts Doix)202295
Domaine Robert GroffierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Sentiers)202295
Domaine Simon BizeSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Vergelesses)202295
Domaine Sylvain Pataille, Clos du RoyMarsannay202295
Domaine Sylvain Pataille, Le ChapitreMarsannay202295
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos Prieur)202295
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru En Ergot)202295
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Petite Chapelle)202295
Domaine Violot-GuillemardBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Mouches)202295
Dujac Fils & PèreNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Cras)202295
Hospices de Beaune, Cuvée Dames HospitalièresBeaune (1er Cru)202295
Hospices de BeauneCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202295
Hubert LignierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Baudes)202295
Hubert LignierClos de la Roche Grand Cru202295
Hubert LignierGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes)202295
Hubert LignierMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Les Chaffots)202295
Louis JadotBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202295
Louis JadotCorton Les Pougets Grand Cru202295
Louis JadotPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202295
Maison MillemannGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Les Cazetiers)202295
Maison MillemannLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202295
Maison MillemannPernand-Vergelesses (1er Cru île de Vergelesses)202295
Philippe PacaletÉchezéaux Grand Cru202295
Philippe PacaletVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Petits Monts)202295
Philippe PacaletCorton Les Bressandes Grand Cru202295
Philippe PacaletBeaune (1er Cru Les Epenots)202295
Philippe PacaletVolnay (1er Cru Robardelle)202295
Thibault Liger-Belair Successeurs, Aux CharmesCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202295
Albert Bichot, Les SorbetsMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru)202294
Albert Bichot, Domaine du Pavillon, Clos des Ursulines MonopolePommard202294
Albert Bichot, Domaine du PavillonPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202294
Anne Gros, La Combe d'OrveauChambolle-Musigny202294
Benjamin LerouxCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202294
Benjamin LerouxVosne-Romanée202294
Bouchard Père & FilsÉchezéaux Grand Cru202294
Domaine Albert MorotBeaune (1er Cru Bressandes)202294
Domaine Albert Morot, MonopoleSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru La Bataillère)202294
Domaine Alvina Pernot, BieveauxSantenay202294
Domaine Amiot-Servelle, Les Bas DoixChambolle-Musigny202294
Domaine Amiot-ServelleChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Charmes)202294
Domaine Amiot-ServelleChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Fuées)202294
Domaine ArlaudChambolle-Musigny202294
Domaine ArlaudMorey-St-Denis202294
Domaine ArlaudMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Aux Cheseaux)202294
Domaine Armand Rousseau, Clos du ChâteauGevrey-Chambertin202294
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetFixin (1er Cru Les Arvelets)202294
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Lavaut Saint-Jacques)202294
Domaine Berthaut-Gerbet, En Combe RoyFixin202294
Domaine Bruno Clair, Les Grasses TêtesMarsannay202294
Domaine Bruno Clair, Les LongeroiesMarsannay202294
Domaine Camille et Guillaume BoillotCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202294
Domaine Cécile Tremblay, Les CabottesChambolle-Musigny202294
Domaine Cécile TremblayMorey-St-Denis202294
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesPernand-Vergelesses (1er Cru Vergelesses)202294
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Lavières)202294
Domaine ChansonBeaune (1er Cru Grèves)202294
Domaine ChansonBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Fèves)202294
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Les Bressandes Grand Cru202294
Domaine Confuron-CotetidotChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Derrière la Grange)202294
Domaine Confuron-CotetidotGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Craipillot)202294
Domaine Confuron-CotetidotVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine d’EugénieVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine de CourcelPommard (1er Cru Croix Noires)202294
Domaine de CourcelPommard (1er Cru Fremiers)202294
Domaine de la VougeraieBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202294
Domaine de MontilleBeaune (1er Cru Grèves)202294
Domaine de MontillePommard (1er Cru Pézerolles)202294
Domaine de MontilleVolnay (1er Cru En Champans)202294
Domaine de MontilleVolnay (1er Cru Les Taillepieds)202294
Domaine des Comtes LafonVolnay (1er Cru En Champans)202294
Domaine des CroixBeaune (1er Cru Cent Vignes)202294
Domaine des CroixBeaune (1er Cru Pertuisots)202294
Domaine des CroixCorton La Vigne au Saint Grand Cru202294
Domaine des LambraysMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Clos Baulet)202294
Domaine Drouhin-LarozeBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202294
Domaine du Cellier aux MoinesVolnay (1er Cru Chevrets)202294
Domaine du Clos FrantinÉchezéaux Grand Cru202294
Domaine du Clos FrantinVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, La ColombièreVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine Dugat-Py, Cœur du RoyGevrey-Chambertin202294
Domaine Dugat-PyVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine DurochéGevrey-Chambertin202294
Domaine Duroché, Les Jeunes RoisGevrey-Chambertin202294
Domaine DurochéGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Combe aux Moines)202294
Domaine FourrierGevrey-Chambertin202294
Domaine Francois BuffetVolnay (1er Cru Carelle Sous la Chapelle)202294
Domaine Francois Buffet, Le VillageVolnay (1er Cru)202294
Domaine François BuffetPommard202294
Domaine François BuffetPommard (1er Cru Rugiens)202294
Domaine Génot-BoulangerPommard (1er Cru Clos Blanc)202294
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatChambolle-Musigny202294
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Charmes)202294
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine Jacques-Frédéric MugnierChambolle-Musigny202294
Domaine Jean GrivotVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine JessiaumeBeaune (1er Cru Cent Vignes)202294
Domaine Jessiaume, Clos du Clos GênetSantenay202294
Domaine JessiaumeSantenay (1er Cru Les Gravières)202294
Domaine Jessiaume, La CassièreSantenay202294
Domaine Joseph DrouhinChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202294
Domaine Joseph DrouhinBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Mouches)202294
Domaine Méo-CamuzetVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine Méo-Camuzet, Clos RognetCorton Grand Cru202294
Domaine Michel LafargeBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Aigrots)202294
Domaine Michel Lafarge, Vendange SelectionéeVolnay202294
Domaine Michel MallardAloxe-Corton (1er Cru La Toppe au Vert)202294
Domaine Michel MallardLadoix (1er Cru Joyeuses)202294
Domaine Nicole LamarcheVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine Paul GrosVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet202294
Domaine Ponsot, Cuvée des AlouettesMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru)202294
Domaine RapetPernand-Vergelesses (1er Cru Vergelesses)202294
Domaine René Bouvier, Les Crais de ChêneFixin202294
Domaine René Bouvier, Vieilles Vignes, Les LongeroiesMarsannay202294
Domaine René BouvierVosne-Romanée202294
Domaine Rossignol-Trapet, Aux EteloisGevrey-Chambertin202294
Domaine Simon BizeSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Fourneaux)202294
Domaine Simon ColinChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Morgeot Les Brussonnes)202294
Domaine Simon ColinMaranges (1er Cru La Fussière)202294
Domaine Trapet Père & Fils, OstreaGevrey-Chambertin202294
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Les Corbeaux)202294
Edouard DelaunayNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Les Crots)202294
Henri BoillotÉchezéaux Grand Cru202294
Hubert Lignier, TrilogieMorey-St-Denis202294
Hubert LignierMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru La Riotte)202294
Louis JadotVolnay (Clos de la Barre 1er Cru)202294
Philippe Pacalet, Haut MazièresVosne-Romanée202294
Philippe PacaletVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Chaumes)202294
Philippe PacaletPommard202294
Pierre MoreyVolnay (1er Cru Santenots)202294
Albert Bichot, Domaine du Pavillon, Les Grands PicotinsSavigny-lès-Beaune202293
Anne Gros, Les BarreauxVosne-Romanée202293
Benjamin Leroux, En ChampsGevrey-Chambertin202293
Benjamin LerouxBlagny (1er Cru La Pièce Sous Le Bois)202293
Benjamin LerouxVolnay (1er Cru Santenots)202293
Bouchard Père & Fils, Beaune du ChâteauBeaune (1er Cru)202293
Bouchard Père & FilsBeaune (1er Cru Clos de la Mousse)202293
Bouchard Père & FilsBeaune (1er Cru Les Teurons)202293
Domaine AF Gros, MazièresVosne-Romanée202293
Domaine Albert MorotBeaune (1er Cru Aigrots)202293
Domaine Albert MorotBeaune (1er Cru Les Marconnets)202293
Domaine Albert MorotBeaune (1er Cru Les Teurons)202293
Domaine Amiot-ServelleMorey-St-Denis202293
Domaine Amiot-ServelleBourgogne (Côte d'Or)202293
Domaine ArlaudGevrey-Chambertin202293
Domaine Arlaud, RoncevieBourgogne202293
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetFixin202293
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetVosne-Romanée202293
Domaine CamusChambertin Grand Cru202293
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesCorton Maréchaudes Grand Cru202293
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Fourneaux)202293
Domaine Chanson, Clos des MarconnetsBeaune (1er Cru Les Marconnets)202293
Domaine ChansonBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Mouches)202293
Domaine Chicotot, Aux St-JuliensNuits-St-Georges202293
Domaine Comte Senard, Clos de MeixCorton Grand Cru202293
Domaine Confuron-CotetidotChambolle-Musigny202293
Domaine Confuron-CotetidotGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Lavaux St-Jacques)202293
Domaine d’Eugénie, Clos d'EugenieVosne-Romanée202293
Domaine de la Commaraine, Les CondemennesChambolle-Musigny202293
Domaine de la Vougeraie, Les EvocellesGevrey-Chambertin202293
Domaine de Montille, Les CrasPommard202293
Domaine des CroixSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Les Peuillets)202293
Domaine des LambraysMorey-St-Denis202293
Domaine Drouhin-LarozeChapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru202293
Domaine Drouhin-LarozeGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Lavaut Saint-Jacques)202293
Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, Clos du ChâteauVosne-Romanée202293
Domaine Duroché, Aux EteloisGevrey-Chambertin202293
Domaine FaiveleyGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Cazetiers)202293
Domaine FaiveleyMercurey (1er Cru Clos du Roy)202293
Domaine FourrierGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Combe aux Moines)202293
Domaine FourrierGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Les Goulots)202293
Domaine Francois BuffetPernand-Vergelesses (1er Cru Vergelesses)202293
Domaine Génot-BoulangerCorton Les Combes Grand Cru202293
Domaine Georges Mugneret-Gibourg, Les LutenièresBourgogne202293
Domaine Hubert Lignier, Grand ChaliotBourgogne202293
Domaine Jean GrivotBourgogne202293
Domaine JolietFixin (1er Cru Clos de la Perrière)202293
Domaine Joseph DrouhinBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Mouches)202293
Domaine Méo-CamuzetVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Aux Brûlées)202293
Domaine Nicole LamarcheVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots)202293
Domaine Paul Pillot, Vieilles VignesSantenay202293
Domaine Pierre LabetGevrey-Chambertin202293
Domaine Pierrick BouleyVolnay202293
Domaine Ponsot, Cuvée des GrivesMorey-St-Denis202293
Domaine Rapet, Les Belles FillesPernand-Vergelesses202293
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetBeaune (1er Cru Les Teurons)202293
Domaine Simon Bize, Aux Grands LiardsSavigny-lès-Beaune202293
Domaine Simon ColinSantenay202293
Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair, Clos de PrieuréBourgogne (Hautes Côtes de Nuits)202293
Domaine Trapet Père & Fils, Le Meix FringuetCôte de Nuits-Villages202293
Henri BoillotVolnay (1er Cru Les Caillerets)202293
Hubert LignierVolnay202293
Hubert LignierMonthélie (1er Cru Sur la Velle)202293
Louis Jadot, Le ChapitreMarsannay202293
Paul GrosBourgogne202293
Philippe PacaletChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Sentiers)202293
Philippe PacaletVosne-Romanée202293
Philippe PacaletAloxe-Corton (1er Cru)202293
Thibault Liger-Belair Successeurs, Les Belle CroixNuits-St-Georges202293
Domaine AF GrosChambolle-Musigny202292
Domaine AF Gros, Aux RéasVosne-Romanée202292
Domaine AF Gros, Les ChalandinsVosne-Romanée202292
Domaine Alain Gras, Les Très Vieilles VignesAuxey-Duresses202292
Domaine Albert MorotSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Marconnets)202292
Domaine Albert MorotBeaune (1er Cru Les Toussaints)202292
Domaine Belleville, Les HâtesSantenay202292
Domaine Berthaut-Gerbet, Les CraisFixin202292
Domaine CamusMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202292
Domaine ChoffletGivry (1er Cru En Choué)202292
Domaine de CourcelBourgogne202292
Domaine des CroixBeaune (1er Cru Bressandes)202292
Domaine du Cellier aux Moines, Le Petit CellierGivry202292
Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, Aux RéasVosne-Romanée202292
Domaine Germain Père & FilsSt-Romain202292
Domaine Pierre LabetBourgogne202292
Domaine Pierrick Bouley, Aux FournereauxMonthélie202292
Domaine Roger BellandMaranges (1er Cru Clos Roussots)202292
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetBourgogne202292
Domaine Simon Bize, Les PerrièresBourgogne202292
Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair, La CharmotteNuits-St-Georges202292
Edouard Delaunay, En CombereauMarsannay202292
Jean-Claude BoissetMarsannay202292
Louis JadotBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Ursules)202292
Louis Jadot, Clos de MalteSantenay202292
Maison ChanzyMercurey (1er Cru Clos du Roy)202292
Vincent Lumpp202292
Château de Marsannay, En ClémongeotMarsannay202291
Domaine Bertrand BacheletMaranges (1er Cru Clos Roussots)202291
Domaine François BuffetBourgogne (Côte d'Or)202291
Domaine Françoise André, Tue-BoeufChorey-lès-Beaune202291
Domaine Gouffier, La CharméeMercurey202291
Domaine JoblotGivry (1er Cru Servoisine)202291
Domaine Michel JuillotMercurey (1er Cru Clos des Barraults)202291
Domaine Vincent & Jean-Pierre ChartonMercurey (1er Cru Clos du Roy)202291
Maison ChanzyMercurey (1er Cru Clos du Roy)202291
Méo-Camuzet Frères & SoeursFixin202291
Michel Sarrazin & FilsGivry (1er Cru Le Champ Nalot)202291
Domaine François RaquilletMercurey (1er Cru Les Veleys)202290
Domaine Jean Féry & FilsMaranges202290
Domaine Maurice Charleux & FilsMaranges (1er Cru La Fussière)202290
Domaine Maurice Charleux & FilsMaranges (1er Le Clos des Rois)202290
Domaine Meix FoulotMercurey (1er Cru Clos de Montaigu)202290
Domaine Raphael Bertrand, Les MarcœursMercurey202290
Domaine Regnaudot Bernard & Florian Maranges (1er Cru La Fussière)202290
Domaine René Bouvier, Les LongeroiesMarsannay202290
Maison Chanzy, En RoseyRully202290
Rodolphe Demougeot, Les ClousAuxey-Duresses202290
Domaine Ponsard-ChevalierMaranges (1er Cru La Fussière)202289

