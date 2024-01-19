BURGUNDY 2022 top white wines

After tasting more than 1,300 Burgundy 2022 en primeur samples, Charles Curtis MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 212 white wines sampled for the report.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Domaine des Comtes LafonMontrachet Grand Cru202299
Millemann WinesCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202299
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyMontrachet Grand Cru202299
Bouchard Père & FilsMontrachet Grand Cru202298
Domaine Michel NiellonChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202298
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Grande Montagne)202298
Bouchard Père & FilsChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202297
Bouchard Père & Fils, La CabotteChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202297
Domaine Alvina PernotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Folatières)202297
Domaine Jean ChartronChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202297
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Romanée)202297
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Romanée)202297
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Champs-Gains)202297
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202297
Louis Jadot, Les DemoisellesChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202297
Alvina PernotMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202296
Bouchard Père & FilsCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202296
Bouchard Père & FilsMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202296
Domaine Albert GrivaultMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202296
Domaine Albert GrivaultMeursault (1er Cru Clos des Perrières)202296
Domaine Alvina PernotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Peux Bois)202296
Domaine Bonneau du MartrayCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202296
Domaine ChansonCorton-Vergennes Grand Cru202296
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Charmes)202296
Domaine DujacMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Monts Luisants)202296
Domaine FaiveleyCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202296
Domaine Francois CarillonPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Perrières)202296
Domaine Jean ChartronPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202296
Domaine Joseph DrouhinMontrachet Grand Cru202296
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Morgeot)202296
Domaine Michel Niellon, Clos TruffièreChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Chaumées)202296
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202296
Domaine Simon Colin, Clos St-AbdonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Chaumées)202296
Guffens-Heynen, Juliette et les Vieilles de ChavignyMâconnais (Mâcon-Pierreclos)202296
Guffens-Heynen, Premiers Jus des Hautes des VignesMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202296
Henri BoillotCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202296
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet202296
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202296
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202296
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202296
Alvina PernotMeursault (1er Cru Les Charmes)202295
Alvina PernotMeursault (1er Cru Porusots)202295
Benjamin LerouxBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202295
Bouchard Père & FilsPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Chalumaux)202295
Château de FuisséMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Le Clos Monopole)202295
Domaine Albert GrivaultMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202295
Domaine Alvina PernotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos de la Garenne)202295
Domaine Alvina Pernot, Clos de la JaquelottePuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Champ-Canet)202295
Domaine Alvina PernotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Pucelles)202295
Domaine Comte SenardCorton Grand Cru202295
Domaine de la Vougeraie, MonopoleVougeot (1er Cru Le Clos Blanc)202295
Domaine de la VougeraieCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202295
Domaine de MontilleChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202295
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Bouchères)202295
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202295
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Gouttes d'Or)202295
Domaine des CroixCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202295
Domaine DujacPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Combettes)202295
Domaine Fabien CocheMeursault (1er Cru Les Charmes)202295
Domaine FaiveleyBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202295
Domaine Ferret, Hors ClasseMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Ménétrières)202295
Domaine Francois Carillon, Les EnseignièresPuligny-Montrachet202295
Domaine Francois CarillonPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Combettes)202295
Domaine Henri GougesNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Les St-Georges)202295
Domaine Jean ChartronCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202295
Domaine Jean ChartronBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202295
Domaine Jean ChartronPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Folatières)202195
Domaine Jean ChartronPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Pucelles)202295
Domaine Jean ChartronMontrachet Grand Cru202295
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Vergers)202295
Domaine Lamy-Pillot, Pot BoisChassagne-Montrachet202295
Domaine Michel MallardCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202295
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Chenevottes)202295
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Grande Montagne)202295
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Champs-Gains)202295
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Grandes Ruchottes)202295
Domaine PonsotMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Clos des Monts Luisants)202295
Domaine RapetCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202295
Domaine Simon ColinChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Maltroie)202295
Domaine Simon ColinChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Vergers)202295
Domaine Sylvain Pataille, Le ChapitreMarsannay202295
Domaine Sylvain Pataille, Clos du RoyBourgogne (Aligoté)202295
Henri Boillot, Clos de la MoucherePuligny-Montrachet202295
Lamy-CaillatBourgogne202295
Michel BouzereauMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202295
Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Les AncegnièresChassagne-Montrachet202295
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Baudines)202295
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru La Garenne)202295
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreySt-Aubin (1er Cru En Remilly)202295
Albert Bichot, Château Gris, Les TerrassesNuits-St-Georges202294
Albert Bichot, Domaine du PavillonBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Mouches)202094
Albert Bichot, Domaine du PavillonCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202294
Albert Bichot, Domaine du PavillonMeursault (1er Cru Les Charmes)202294
Alvina PernotMeursault (1er Cru La Pièce sous le Bois)202294
Bouchard Père & FilsBeaune (1er Cru Clos St-Landry)202294
Bouchard Père & FilsMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202294
Bouchard Père & FilsMeursault (1er Cru Les Porusots)202294
Château de la TourVin de France202294
Domaine Albert Morot, BlancBeaune (1er Cru Aigrots)202294
Domaine Alvina PernotCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202294
Domaine Alvina Pernot, En CréotsSt-Aubin (1er Cru)202294
Domaine BellevilleRully (1er Cru Cloux)202294
Domaine de MontilleCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202294
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault202294
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Porusots)202294
Domaine des LambraysPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202294
Domaine FaiveleyBienvenues-Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202294
Domaine Ferret, Tête de Cru, Clos des ProugesMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202294
Domaine Ferret, Tête de CruMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Perrières)202294
Domaine Francois Carillon, Le Clos du Vieux ChâteauPuligny-Montrachet202294
Domaine François Carillon, Le Vieux ClosBourgogne202294
Domaine Génot-Boulanger, Les NosroyesPuligny-Montrachet202294
Domaine Génot-BoulangerPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Folatières)202294
Domaine Jean Chartron, Vieilles VignesPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru)202294
Domaine Jean ChartronSt-Aubin (1er Cru Les Murgers des Dents de Chien)202294
Domaine JessiaumeSantenay (1er Cru Beauregard)202294
Domaine Lamy-PillotSt-Aubin (1er Cru Charmois)202294
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet202294
Domaine Michel NiellonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Champs-Gains)202294
Domaine Olivier Merlin, Vieilles VignesMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202294
Domaine Pierre BoissonMeursault202294
Domaine Pierre Boisson, Les CriotsMeursault202294
Domaine Pierre Boisson, Les ClousAuxey-Duresses202294
Domaine RapetPernand-Vergelesses (1er Cru En Caradeux)202294
Domaine RapetPernand-Vergelesses (1er Cru Sous Frétille)202294
Domaine René Bouvier, Clos du Roi BlancMarsannay202294
Domaine TrapetMarsannay202294
Lamy-Caillat, En L'EbeaupinSt-Aubin202294
Les Héritiers du Comte LafonMâconnais (St-Véran)202294
Les Héritiers du Comte Lafon, Clos du FourMâconnais (Mâcon-Milly-Lamartine)202294
Louis Jadot, Le Clos BlancBeaune (1er Cru Grèves)202294
Louis JadotMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202294
Michel BouzereauMeursault (1er Cru Blagny)202294
Michel BouzereauMeursault (1er Cru Genevrières)202294
Michel BouzereauPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202294
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreySt-Aubin (1er Cru Chatenière)202294
Rijckaert, L'EpinetMâconnais (Viré-Clessé)202294
Rijckaert, En CrechesMâconnais (St-Véran)202294
Verget, Lieu SecretMâconnais (Mâcon-Pierreclos)202294
Anne Gros, Cuvée MarineBourgogne (Hautes Côtes de Nuits)202293
Bouchard Père & Fils, Beaune du Château BlancBeaune (1er Cru)202293
Bouchard Père & Fils, Les ClousMeursault202293
Deux Roches, La Côte RôtieLa Côte Rôtie202293
Deux RochesMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Les Crays)202293
Domaine A & P de VillaineBouzeron202293
Domaine Albert Grivault, Clos de MurgerMeursault202293
Domaine Albert Morot, Blanc, MonopoleSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru La Bataillère)202293
Domaine Camille et Guillaume Boillot, Les ClousMeursault202293
Domaine ChansonBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Mouches)202293
Domaine ChansonSavigny-lès-Beaune (1er Cru Dominode)202293
Domaine Comte SenardAloxe-Corton202293
Domaine de la CommaraineSt-Aubin (1er Cru Les Murgers des Dents de Chien)202293
Domaine des Comtes Lafon, DesiréeMeursault202293
Domaine des Vignes du Maynes, Les ChassagnesMâconnais (Mâcon-Cruzille)202293
Domaine du Cellier aux Moines, Sous les RochesBourgogne (Aligoté)202293
Domaine Fabien CocheMeursault202293
Domaine FichetMonthélie202293
Domaine Joannès Violot-Guillemard, Les Meix ChavauxMeursault202293
Domaine Joannès Violot-Guillemard, La FoulotteHautes-Côtes de Beaune202293
Domaine Lamy-Pillot, Les PucellesSt-Aubin202293
Domaine Merlin, Les CrasMâconnais (Mâcon La Roche-Vineuse)202293
Domaine Michel Lafarge, BlancBeaune (1er Cru Clos des Aigrots)202293
Domaine Michel Lafarge, Raisins DoréesBourgogne (Aligoté)202293
Domaine Michel NiellonBourgogne202293
Domaine Paul PillotSt-Aubin (1er Cru Charmois)202293
Domaine Paul PillotSt-Aubin (1er Cru Les Pitangerets)202293
Domaine Pierre Boisson, Les PerchotsMeursault202293
Domaine Rapet, Les CombottesPernand-Vergelesses202293
Domaine Simon ColinSt-Aubin (1er Cru Charmois)202293
Domaine Sylvain Pataille, Les Auvonnes au PépéBourgogne (Aligoté)202293
Les Héritiers du Comte Lafon, Clos de la CrochetteMâconnais (Mâcon-Chardonnay)202293
Les Héritiers du Comte Lafon, Les MaranchesMâconnais (Mâcon-Uchizy)202293
Michel Bouzereau, TessonsMeursault202293
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreySt-Aubin (1er Cru Les Champelots)202293
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyBourgogne (Aligoté)202293
Rijckaert, Rendez-vous de SeptembreMâconnais (Viré-Clessé)202293
Verget, Vignes de MontbrisonMâconnais (Mâcon-Bussières)202293
Verget, En TremblayMâconnais (Mâcon-Pierreclos)202293
Alvina Pernot, Rue de BoisBourgogne (Côte d'Or)202292
Château de Chamirey, La MissionMercurey (1er Cru)202292
Deux Roches, La Côte RôtieMâconnais (St-Véran)202292
Deux Roches, Sur la RocheMâconnais (Mâcon-Vergisson)202292
Domaine Albert Grivault, Clos de MurgerBourgogne202292
Domaine Camille et Guillaume Boillot, La Corvée aux MoinesBourgogne202292
Domaine Cordier, Vieilles VignesMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202292
Domaine de l'Arlot, Au LeureyCôte de Nuits-Villages202292
Domaine de Montille, Saint-ChristopheMeursault202292
Domaine DurochéBourgogne202292
Domaine Fabien CocheAuxey-Duresses202292
Domaine Michel BouzereauBourgogne (Côte d'Or)202292
Domaine Pierre Boisson, Les VauxBourgogne202292
Domaine Pierre MoreyBourgogne (Côte d'Or)202292
Domaine TrouilletMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Pouilly)202292
Fabien CocheBourgogne (Aligoté)202292
Maison Verget, Lieu SecretMâconnais (Mâcon-Pierreclos)202292
RijckaertMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru Sur La Roche)202292
Verget, Terres de PierresBourgogne202292
Aline BeaunéMontagny (1er Cru Chazelle)202291
Domaine Jaeger-DefaixRully (1er Cru Cloux)202291
Domaine Jean & Gilles LafougeAuxey-Duresses202291
Domaine Pascal Prunier Bonheur, La Combe BazinSt-Romain202291
Maison Chanzy, Clos de la FortuneBouzeron202291
Domaine Alain GrasSt-Romain202290
Domaine Coste-CaumartinSt-Romain202290
Domaine Jaeger-DefaixRully (1er Cru Montpalais)202290
Domaine Ninot, ChaponnièreRully202290
Domaine Philippe Naddef, Le RozierFixin202290
Domaine Stéphane AladameMontagny (1er Cru Les Burnins)202290
Domaine Stéphane AladameMontagny (1er Cru Les Coères)202290
Domaine Vaudoisey-CreusefondAuxey-Duresses202290
Michel Sarrazin & Fils, Clos De La RocheGivry202290
Vincent Lumpp, La Grande BergeGivry (1er Cru)202290

See also

Burgundy 2022: Full report and top scoring wines

Burgundy 2022 homepage

Burgundy 2022 score table: Top-scoring wines

Burgundy 2022 score table: Top red wines