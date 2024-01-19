BURGUNDY 2022 top wines

After tasting more than 1,300 Burgundy 2022 en primeur samples, Charles Curtis MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top-scoring 187 red and white wines wines that scored 96 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Domaine Armand RousseauChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru2022100
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRomanée-Conti Grand Cru Monopole2022100
Domaine Armand RousseauChambertin Grand Cru202299
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiLa Tâche Grand Cru Monopole202299
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairLa Romanée Grand Cru202299
Domaine des Comtes LafonMontrachet Grand Cru202299
Millemann WinesCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202299
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyMontrachet Grand Cru202299
Domaine ArlaudBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202298
Domaine Bruno ClairChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202298
Domaine Cécile TremblayChapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru202298
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesCorton Clos du Roi Grand Cru202298
Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé, Cuvée Vieilles VignesMusigny Grand Cru202298
Domaine d’EugénieClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202298
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRichebourg Grand Cru202298
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Reignots)202298
Domaine Dugat-PyChambertin Grand Cru202298
Domaine DurochéGriotte-Chambertin Grand Cru202298
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202298
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatRichebourg Grand Cru202298
Domaine Jean GrivotRichebourg Grand Cru202298
Domaine Joseph DrouhinMusigny Grand Cru202298
Domaine Robert GroffierChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202298
Domaine TrapetChambertin Grand Cru202298
Hubert Lignier, HommageClos de la Roche Grand Cru202298
Maison MillemannChambertin Grand Cru202298
Bouchard Père & FilsMontrachet Grand Cru202298
Domaine Michel NiellonChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202298
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Grande Montagne)202298
Clos de TartClos de Tart Grand Cru Monopole202297
Domaine AF GrosRichebourg Grand Cru202297
Domaine ArlaudClos St-Denis Grand Cru202297
Domaine Armand RousseauGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos-St-Jacques)202297
Domaine Armand RousseauMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine Cécile Tremblay, Échézeaux du DessusÉchezéaux Grand Cru202297
Domaine Cécile TremblayVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Beaumonts)202297
Domaine Chandon de BriaillesCorton Les Bressandes Grand Cru202297
Domaine d’EugénieGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202297
Domaine de CourcelPommard (1er Cru Grand Clos des Épenots)202297
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202297
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202297
Domaine Denis MortetChambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine des LambraysClos des Lambrays Grand Cru202297
Domaine du Cellier aux Moines, Clos PascalGivry (1er Cru Clos du Cellier Aux Moines)202297
Domaine Dugat-PyMazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine DujacBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202297
Domaine Duroché, Vieilles VignesGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Lavaut Saint-Jacques)202297
Domaine Duroché, Cuvée MarietteLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine FaiveleyChambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru202297
Domaine FourrierGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos-St-Jacques)202297
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgÉchezéaux Grand Cru202297
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgRuchottes-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202297
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatRomanée-St-Vivant Grand Cru202297
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots)202297
Domaine Jacques-Frédéric MugnierChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202297
Domaine Jean GrivotÉchezéaux Grand Cru202297
Domaine Méo-CamuzetRichebourg Grand Cru202297
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (1er Cru Clos du Château des Ducs)202297
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202297
Domaine Robert Groffier, La Délicatesse des SablesChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202297
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetChambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairNuits-St-Georges (1er Cru Les St-Georges)202297
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairRichebourg Grand Cru202297
Maison MillemannMazis-Chambertin Grand Cru202297
Bouchard Père & FilsChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202297
Bouchard Père & Fils, La CabotteChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202297
Domaine Alvina PernotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Folatières)202297
Domaine Jean ChartronChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202297
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Romanée)202297
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru La Romanée)202297
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Champs-Gains)202297
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202297
Louis Jadot, Les DemoisellesChevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru202297
Albert Bichot, Domaine du Clos FrantinChambertin Grand Cru202296
Anne GrosRichebourg Grand Cru202296
Arnaud MortetMazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Benjamin LerouxChambertin Grand Cru202296
Bouchard Père & Fils, Vigne de l'Enfant JésusBeaune (1er Cru Grèves)202296
Bouchard Père & FilsCorton Le Corton Grand Cru202296
Clos de Tart, La Forge de TartMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru)202296
Domaine AF GrosÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine Amiot-ServelleChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202296
Domaine Amiot-ServelleClos St-Denis Grand Cru202296
Domaine ArlaudChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Sentiers)202296
Domaine ArlaudCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine ArlaudClos de la Roche Grand Cru202296
Domaine Armand RousseauClos de la Roche Grand Cru202296
Domaine Armand RousseauGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Cazetiers)202296
Domaine Armand Rousseau, Clos des RuchottesRuchottes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine Berthaut-GerbetVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Petits Monts)202296
Domaine Bruno Clair, La Murée, Les LongeroiesMarsannay202296
Domaine Comte Georges de VogüéChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202296
Domaine d’EugénieÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine d’EugénieVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Aux Brûlées)202296
Domaine de la Romanée-ContiÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine de Montille, Cuvée ChristianeVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202296
Domaine des CroixCorton Grèves Grand Cru202296
Domaine du Clos de la CommarainePommard (1er Cru Clos de la Commaraine)202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairGrands-Échézeaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Aux Brûlées)202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Petits Monts)202296
Domaine du Comte Liger-BelairVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202296
Domaine Dugat-PyCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine Dugat-PyGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Fonteny)202296
Domaine Dugat-PyGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Petite Chapelle)202296
Domaine DujacCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine DujacClos de la Roche Grand Cru202296
Domaine DujacClos St-Denis Grand Cru202296
Domaine DujacÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine DujacGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes)202296
Domaine DujacVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Beaux Monts)202296
Domaine DujacVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202296
Domaine DurochéCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine DurochéGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Cazetiers)202296
Domaine DurochéGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Estournelles St Jacques)202296
Domaine FaiveleyLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine FourrierGriotte-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine François BuffetPommard (1er Cru Les Poutures)202296
Domaine Georges Mugneret-GibourgChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Feusselottes)202296
Domaine Hudelot-NoëllatVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Malconsorts)202296
Domaine Jean Grivot, La Combe d'OrveauChambolle-Musigny202296
Domaine Jean GrivotClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202296
Domaine Jean GrivotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Beaux Monts)202296
Domaine Jean GrivotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Les Suchots)202296
Domaine Jean GrivotVosne-Romanée (1er Cru Reignots)202296
Domaine Jérôme Galeyrand, En CroisetteGevrey-Chambertin202296
Domaine Jessiaume, Numerus ClaususSantenay (1er Cru Les Gravières)202296
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Clos St-Jean)202296
Domaine Marquis d'AngervilleVolnay (1er Cru En Champans)202296
Domaine Marquis d'AngervilleVolnay (1er Cru Les Taillepieds)202296
Domaine Méo-CamuzetClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202296
Domaine Michel LafargeVolnay (1er Cru Les Caillerets)202296
Domaine Michel MallardCorton Le Rognet Grand Cru202296
Domaine Nicole LamarcheÉchezéaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine Nicole LamarcheLa Grande Rue Grand Cru Monopole202296
Domaine Paul GrosEchézeaux Grand Cru202296
Domaine Pierrick BouleyVolnay (1er Cru En Champans)202296
Domaine PonsotClos de la Roche Grand Cru202296
Domaine René BouvierCharmes-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine René Bouvier, Clos du RoiMarsannay202296
Domaine Robert GroffierBonnes-Mares Grand Cru202296
Domaine Robert Groffier, La Grâce des ArgilesChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202296
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetChapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Domaine Rossignol-TrapetGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos Prieur)202296
Domaine Sylvain Pataille, L’AncestraleMarsannay202296
Domaine Thibault Liger-BelairClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202296
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Aux Combottes)202296
Domaine Trapet Père & FilsLatricières-Chambertin Grand Cru202296
Hubert Lignier, Vieilles VignesMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru)202296
Louis JadotChambolle-Musigny (1er Cru Les Amoureuses)202296
Louis Jadot, Domaine GageyClos St-Denis Grand Cru202296
Louis JadotGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Clos St-Jacques)202296
Maison MillemannGevrey-Chambertin (1er Cru Champeaux)202296
Maison MillemannCorton Les Renardes Grand Cru202296
MillemannClos de la Roche Grand Cru202296
Philippe PacaletClos de Vougeot Grand Cru202296
Alvina PernotMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202296
Bouchard Père & FilsCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202296
Bouchard Père & FilsMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202296
Domaine Albert GrivaultMeursault (1er Cru Perrières)202296
Domaine Albert GrivaultMeursault (1er Cru Clos des Perrières)202296
Domaine Alvina PernotPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Peux Bois)202296
Domaine Bonneau du MartrayCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202296
Domaine ChansonCorton-Vergennes Grand Cru202296
Domaine des Comtes LafonMeursault (1er Cru Les Charmes)202296
Domaine DujacMorey-St-Denis (1er Cru Monts Luisants)202296
Domaine FaiveleyCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202296
Domaine Francois CarillonPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Perrières)202296
Domaine Jean ChartronPuligny-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202296
Domaine Joseph DrouhinMontrachet Grand Cru202296
Domaine Lamy-PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Morgeot)202296
Domaine Michel Niellon, Clos TruffièreChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Chaumées)202296
Domaine Paul PillotChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202296
Domaine Simon Colin, Clos St-AbdonChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Les Chaumées)202296
Guffens-Heynen, Juliette et les Vieilles de ChavignyMâconnais (Mâcon-Pierreclos)202296
Guffens-Heynen, Premiers Jus des Hautes des VignesMâconnais (Pouilly-Fuissé)202296
Henri BoillotCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202296
Lamy-CaillatChassagne-Montrachet202296
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyCorton-Charlemagne Grand Cru202296
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyBâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru202296
Pierre-Yves Colin-MoreyChassagne-Montrachet (1er Cru Caillerets)202296

