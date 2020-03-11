Cellar Collection: Domaine Thunevin-Calvet, Les Dentelles, Côtes du Roussillon Villages, 2017

Bottles produced: 9,600 bottles and 33 magnums

Grapes: 50% Grenache, 30% Syrah, 20% Carignan

Yield: 20 hL/Ha

Alcohol: 15%

Format: 750 mL

Drink from/to: 2025-2027

Price UK: N/A

Price US: $35

The vintage: For those who avoided the unusual (but in some cases severe) late spring frosts Languedoc-Roussillon enjoyed a good-excellent year in 2017. A long warm summer ripened fruit evenly, with many enjoying an early harvest, and quality across the board was celebrated.

The wine: Grapes grown on the shale and granite soils of Maury were hand-harvested and sorted before traditional vinification and aging in large oak barrels and cement vats. Les Dentelles is the ‘big sister’ of the Domaine’s Cuvee Constance, offering great power and freshness and dominated by bold red fruit. The Domaine itself is a relatively new venture, established in 2001 by Jean-Luc Thunevin, owner of Château Valandaud in St Emilion and Jean-Roger Calvet, a young winemaker from Maury.