Cellar Collection: Torres, Mas La Plana, Magnum, 2006

Grapes: 100% Cabernet Sauvignon

Yield: 5.5 kgs/ha

Alcohol: 14.7%

Format: Magnum

Drink from/to: 2013-2023

Price UK: £140 (magnum)

Price US: $200 (magnum)

The vintage: Across the Torres stable 2006 was considered a very good red wine year. The growing season was dry and warm with less rainfall than average (just 400mm). A warm spring and summer was followed by a cooler autumn which helped with balance in the reds and set these wines up for a long aging window.

The wine: Harvest began on 18th September when the best quality fruit from a small 29-hectare single site was selected for Mas La Plana. 28 days skin-contact and fermentation in stainless steel was followed by 18 months’ aging in new French oak casks. The wine was bottled in July 2008, and aged again in bottle before release.