Cellar Collection: Tua Rita, Redigaffi 2016

Bottles produced: 12,800

Grapes: 100% Merlot

Yield: 3 tonne/Ha

Alcohol: 15%

Format: 750mL

Drink from/to: 2022-2035

Price UK: £160

Price US: $215

The vintage: 2016 was an exceptional vintage in Tuscany and, according to owner and winemaker Stefano Frascolla, the best in 20 years. The cool night temperatures allowed for beautifully precise aromatics and perfectly ripe, harmonious tannins.

The wine: This iconic SuperTuscan is 1,made from 100% Merlot grown on clay soils with pebble and silt deposits in the Upper Maremma. Hand-picked fruit enjoys a long maceration and frequent punch downs during fermentation which adds concentration and texture. It’s matured for 18-20 months in new French oak barriques, and after going into bottle in the summer, the wine is left to age for several months before release to market. Unfiltered and unfined.

Decanter review/reaction: This wine expresses the vintage beautifully and is the best Redigaffi I have tasted – simply stunning! Complex and tightly wound, it carries its 15% alcohol really well. There are hints of roasted coffee beans and green herbs on the nose, while the palate is super-concentrated yet beautifully balanced, with very fine-textured tannins. Blackcurrant, smoky plum and liquorice flavours are joined by a lovely freshness. A beauty. 100 points – Susan Hulme MW, March 2019