Chablis score table

After tasting almost 200 Chablis 2020 en primeur samples, Andy Howard MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 96 wines all with 92 points or above.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202098
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (Moutonne Grand Cru Monopole)202097
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202097
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202096
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202096
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202096
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202096
Domaine William Fèvre, Côte BouguerotsChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202096
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202095
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202095
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202095
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202095
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202095
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202095
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202095
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202095
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202094
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202094
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202094
Domaine des MalandesChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202094
Domaine François RaveneauChablis202094
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202094
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202094
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202094
Domaine Séguinot-BordetChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202094
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Séchet)202094
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202094
Roland LavantureuxChablis (1er Cru Vaudevey)202094
Samuel Billaud, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Séchet)202094
Charlène & Laurent PinsonChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202093
Daniel DamptChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202093
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202093
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202093
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202093
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202093
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202093
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis202093
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis (1er Cru Vosgros)202093
Domaine de la MandelièreChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202093
Domaine des MalandesChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202093
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202093
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202093
Domaine Gérard TremblayChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202093
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, Sainte ClaireChablis202093
Domaine Laurent et Céline NottonChablis (1er Cru Vaugiraut)202093
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (1er Cru Les Vaucoupins)202093
Domaine Séguinot-Bordet, Vieilles VignesChablis202093
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis202093
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202093
Domaine William FèvreChablis202093
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Les Lys)202093
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202093
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202093
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202093
Le Domaine D'Henri, Saint PierreChablis202093
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202093
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202093
Vincent DamptChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202093
Christophe et FilsChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202092
Dampt FreresChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202092
Dampt FreresChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202092
Domaine Agnes & Didier Dauvissat, Les Brèches de FyéChablis202092
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202092
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202092
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202092
Domaine Billaud-Simon, Tête d'OrChablis202092
Domaine Camille & Laurent SchallerChablis202092
Domaine Clotilde DavenneChablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin)202092
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Petit Chablis)202092
Domaine GautheronChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202092
Domaine Jean Claude CourtaultChablis202092
Domaine Jean Claude CourtaultChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202092
Domaine Laroche, Saint MartinChablis202092
Domaine Laurent et Céline NottonChablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin)202092
Domaine Louis MoreauChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202092
Domaine OrionChablis202092
Domaine OudinChablis (1er Cru Les Vaucoupins)202092
Domaine P-L & J-F Bersan, Cuvée MarianneChablis202092
Domaine Pinson FrèresChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202092
Domaine Sébastien DamptChablis (1er Cru Beugnons)202092
Domaine Sébastien DamptChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202092
Domaine TernynckChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202092
Domaine TernynckChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202092
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Beauroy)202092
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202092
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202092
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202092
Dominique GruhierChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202092
J Moreau & FilsChablis202092
Le Domaine D'HenriChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202092
Les MarronniersChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202092
Maison Stephane Brocard, Vieilles VignesChablis202092
Roland LavantureuxChablis202092
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202092
Samuel Billaud, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202092
Vincent DamptChablis202092

See also

Chablis 2020: Full vintage report and top-scoring wines

Top scoring Grand Cru Chablis 2020 wines

Top scoring Premier Cru Chablis 2020 wines

Top scoring AOP Chablis 2020 wines

Top scoring Petit Chablis 2020 wines