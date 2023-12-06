CHABLIS 2022 TOP WINES SCORE TABLES

After tasting almost 400 Chablis 2022 en primeur samples, Andy Howard MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 108 wines all with 93 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202297
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202296
Domaine William Fèvre, Côte BouguerotsChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202296
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (Moutonne Grand Cru Monopole)202296
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202296
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202296
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202296
Julien Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202295
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202295
Samuel BillaudChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202295
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202295
La Chablisienne, Château GrenouillesChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202295
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202295
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202295
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Séchet)202295
Domaine Laroche, Les BouguerotsChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Vincent DamptChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202294
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202294
Julien Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202294
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202294
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202294
Domaine Louis MoreauChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202294
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202294
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202294
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis202294
Samuel Billaud, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202294
Julie FevreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202294
Samuel BillaudChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202294
Domaine Louis Michel, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202294
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, Vieilles Vignes de Sainte ClaireChablis202294
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202294
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202294
Domaine Pinson FrerèsChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202294
Jean-Marc Brocard, Les Vieilles Vignes de Sainte ClaireChablis202294
Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin, Hommage à LouisChablis (Grand Cru)202294
Julien Brocard, 7 Lieux BoissonneuseChablis202294
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202294
Roland LavantureuxChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202294
Domaine RoyChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202294
Domaine Laroche, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202294
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202294
Domaine Yvon & Laurent Vocoret, Vieille VignesChablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort)202294
Domaine des Malandes, Envers de ValmurChablis202294
Charly NicolleChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202293
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202293
Julien Brocard, Vigne de la BoissonneuseChablis202293
Le Domaine d'Henri, Saint PierreChablis202293
Domaine ServinChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202293
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202293
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202293
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202293
Alain GautheronChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202293
Domaine François RaveneauChablis202293
Domaine Yvon et Laurent VocoretChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202293
Domaine Raoul Gautherin & FilsChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202293
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202293
Domaine Roy, Vieilles VignesChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Petit Chablis)202293
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, Vieilles Vignes de Sainte Claire 46Chablis202293
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202293
Domaine William FèvreChablis202293
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202293
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (1er Cru Vaucoupin)202293
Vincent DamptChablis202293
Samuel BillaudChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202293
Domaine Sébastien DamptChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202293
Domaine Séguinon-BordetChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202293
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202293
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202293
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Petit Chablis)202293
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202293
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202293
Simonnet-FebvreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru )202293
Charly Nicolle, Ante MCMLXXXChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202293
Lamblin & FilsChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202293
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Petit Chablis)202293
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Séchet)202293
Dampt FreresChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202293
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202293
Samuel BillaudChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202293
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202293
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202293
Charlène & Laurent PinsonChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202293
Domaine Drouhin VaudonChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Laroche, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202293
Domaine William Fèvre, Les LysChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202293
Domaine Pinson FreresChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202293
Domaine des MalandesChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202293
Domaine Vincent DamptChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202293
Domaine GueguenChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Gérard TremblayChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202293

