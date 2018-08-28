Enoteca Salebrum Exhibit 6 award-winning wines

Travel to the Tuscan coast and taste the best wines from Maremma, Tuscany and the rest of Italy...

Situated in the historical centre on the Tuscan coast, Enoteca Salebrum offers a selection of the best wines from Maremma, Tuscany and the rest of Italy. With more than 30 wines available to taste by the glass and a great selection of fine olive oil and other nice organic and vegan snacks it makes for a lovely atmosphere.

Enoteca Salebrum will be showcasing 6 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA from September 21st – October 14th.

Featured wines include:

Pagliatura Vermentino Doc 2017 – Fattoria di Magliano

Poggio Valente Igt 2015 – Fattoria Le Pupille

Docet Igt 2013 – Conti di San Bonifacio

Tirreno Doc 2015 – Tenuta Belguardo, Mazzei

Terre di Prenzano Chianti Classico Docg 2016 – Vignamaggio

Cordelio Doc 2011 – Castello Bonomi

Promotion period: 21st September – 14th October 2018

10% discount saving on the purchase of bottles

Wine by the glass receive a 1€ discount also.

Store location:

– Via della Libertà n 25, 58043 Castiglione della Pescaia – Gr Tuscany

Website: www.salebrum.com