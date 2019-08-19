DAWA judge profile: Dorian Tang

National Education Director for ASC Fine Wines, Dorian Tang is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Dorian Tang

National Education Director of ASC Fine Wine and WSET Diploma holder, Dorian Tang has a wealth of experience in the wine trade, having previously worked as a sommelier in the United States for more than five years. She is one of the most respected wine educators within mainland China.

Tang won “Best Educator of the Year” from Wine Australia in 2014 and 2018 for her work in promoting Australian wine education in China relating in particular to course design, teaching delivery, student support and learning goals. Dorian Tang has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2013.