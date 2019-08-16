DAWA judge profile: Eric Desgouttes

Eric Desgouttes, general manager of Kerry Wines Ltd in Hong Kong and Greater China, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Eric Desgouttes

Eric Desgouttes is a veteran of the food and wine industry. Trained in France, he has built a career spanning 30 years across France, the UK and Hong Kong. He spent his first 20 years working for Hotel groups including the Savoy Group, Hyatt, Shangri-La and the famous Hong Kong Jockey Club.

He then moved full time into the retail wine business with Watson’s Wine Cellar as Fine Wine Manager. His duties included managing the wholesale and VIP Division and all of the buying.

Eric is the General Manager of Kerry Wines Hong Kong and Greater China. In his current role, Eric is responsible for overseeing and managing both locations, sourcing the wineries and fine wine for the company and supporting the ongoing development of the distribution network.

Already affiliated with many wine associations including the Commanderie de Bordeaux, Chevaliers du Taste-vins and L’Ordre des Coteaux Champenoise, in 2013 the French government recognised Eric’s expertise and awarded him the “Ordre du Merite Agricole”.