DAWA judge profile: Ignatius Chan

Ignatius Chan, a sommelier and restaurateur from Singapore, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Ignatius Chan

Ignatius Chan is a sommelier and restaurateur who founded Iggy’s restaurant in 2004, which is currently located in The Hilton Singapore. It recently received a Michelin star in the 2nd edition of the Singapore Michelin Guide. Beginning his career when he joined the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Singapore as a waiter in 1987, Ignatius was later promoted to sommelier at its French restaurant, Fourchettes.

In 1990, he won the Veuve Cliquot Champagne scholarship, as well as being named Singapore’s Best Sommelier by SOPEXA, and a year later he was appointed as cellar master at Raffles Hotel. Ignatius is a founding partner of Les Amis, and in 1998 he was selected as the only Asian member of the prestigious Grand Jury Européen. Ignatius has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since the launch of the competition in 2012.