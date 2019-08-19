DAWA judge profile: Yohann Jousselin MS

Yohann Jousselin MS, Area Sommelier at Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Yohann Jousselin MS

Yohann Jousselin MS is the Area Sommelier at Island Shangri-La Hong Kong. His wine career began at the age of 16, when he would help out on his uncle’s vineyard in the Loire. After studying in France, Yohann moved to England, where he worked for the Hotel du Vin chain, eventually becoming the Head Sommelier of Hotel du Vin, Winchester in 2006.

In 2009, Yohann became a Master Sommelier, and at the beginning of 2010 he was appointed as Head Sommelier/Beverage Manager of The Vineyard at Stockcross, where he won awards for the restaurant’s wine list and was also named UK Sommelier of the Year 2011.

In February 2013, Yohann left The Vineyard and the UK to move to Asia and become Head Sommelier at the three Michelin-starred Robuchon au Dôme restaurant at Macau’s Grand Lisboa hotel, where he oversaw an over-10,000 bin wine list. Yohann Jousselin MS has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2014.