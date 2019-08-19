DAWA judge profile: Yves Sauboua

Yves Sauboua, a French sommelier based in Hong Kong, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Yves Sauboua grew up in the famous wine-making region of Margaux and has worked in the food and wine industry for over twenty years. His career has seen him work with world-renowned chefs, including Alain Ducasse, restaurants such as Troisgros Relais & Chateaux, and Le Relais Bernard Loiseau, as well as many wineries, private dining clubs and hotels.

Yves spent time working in London and America, and has held the titles of restaurant manager and wine buyer at London’s Monte’s Club, sommelier and wine director of the Ritz Carlton Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta, and estate sommelier and goodwill ambassador for California’s Chalk Hill Winery. During his time in Hong Kong, Sauboua has worked with Paulo Pong at Altaya wines limited, Miramar group as corporate wine director and Shangri-La hotels.