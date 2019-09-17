Highlights: Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019 Judging Week

Over 3,000 wines from 34 countries were judged by almost 60 of the best palates from across Asia and beyond at the annual Decanter Asia Wine Awards. See photo highlights from this year's judging week below.
Vice Chair Hiroshi Ishida catches up with fellow wine experts ahead of a full day of judging

Julien Boulard MW greets Vice Chair Michael Hill-Smith MW on the first day of judging week

Opening speeches are made each day by the Vice Chairs ahead of judging

A flight of wines being prepared behind the scenes

Vice Chair Poh Tiong Ch’ng and his panel of judges enjoying the judging process

Global Director of Hotels and On Premise for Treasury Wine Estates in Shanghai, David Shoemaker was a judge at DAWA 2019

Vice Chair Michael Hill-Smith MW and his team of judges blind taste a flight of wines in search for Gold

DAWA 2019 judge Wallace Lo is the Group Sommelier and Restaurant Manager at HAKU in Hong Kong

Vice Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW

Beverage Director for The Grove and Baduzzi restaurants, Andrea Martinisi was a judge at this year's DAWA 2019

Jeannie Cho Lee MW greets DAWA 2019 judges

Vice Chair Li Demei focuses as he tastes through a flight of wines during judging week

Vice Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW greets new DAWA 2019 judge Jacky Luk, Head Sommelier at Forum Restaurant in Hong Kong

Vice Chair Andrew Jefford sits with his panel to sample and discuss wines

DAWA 2019 judges blind tasted more than 3,000 wines from 34 countries

New Vice Chair Hiroshi Ishida sits with his panel to discuss a flight of wines

Vice Chair Jeannie Cho Lee MW

Michael Hill-Smith MW and his panel after a day of judging more than 80 wines

Judges Gurjit Singh Barry and Magandeep Singh at the 2019 Judges' Party

DAWA 2019 judges gather and relax after a full day of judging

After each day of judging, the judges are invited to try all the wines that were awarded a gold medal that day

The 2019 Vice Chairs celebrate the last day of judging week

The incredible team behind DAWA 2019 judging week

Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019 was kindly sponsored by Riedel

Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019 was kindly sponsored by Acqua Panna