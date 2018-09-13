DAWA judge profile: Jeremy Stockman

Jeremy Stockman, general manager of Watson's Wine in Hong Kong, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Jeremy Stockman

Watson’s Wine’s General Manager Jeremy Stockman started his career in the wine industry in 1989 in London after completing a degree in economics. Following on from this, Jeremy moved to Australia to work for Coles Liquor Group, holding several positions in the management of wine during his fifteen years there.

In his marketing manager role, one of Jeremy’s highlights was having the opportunity to grow the Vintage Cellars fine wine stores chain into a national brand with a unique range from around the world.

In 2010 Jeremy moved to Hong Kong and has been with Watson’s Wine ever since. Jeremy holds a diploma in wine and has judged at many wine shows in Australia, New Zealand & Europe.