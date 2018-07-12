DAWA Vice-Chair: Michael Hill-Smith MW

Michael Hill-Smith MW is a vice chair in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) 2018.

Michael Hill-Smith MW

Michael Hill-Smith MW became the first Australian to pass the rigorous Master of Wine examination in 1988.

He is a wine producer, international wine judge, wine consultant, occasional wine writer and lapsed restaurateur. In 2008, he was awarded an Order of Australia (AM) for his contribution to the Australian Wine Industry, and he has featured in Decanter‘s Power List in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

He believes passionately in the future of Australian fine wine, and is part of the international tasting panel responsible for the selection of all wines served on Singapore Airlines.

In addition to his Vice Chair role at the DAWA he is also Co-Chair of the DWWA.