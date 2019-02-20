TRADE TASTING: 13.00 to 16.30
Members of the wine trade are invited to join Decanter to taste over 200 sparkling wines from leading producers around the world.
More than 40 winemakers will be in attendance presenting outstanding examples of terroir-led wines.
TRADE MASTERCLASS: Decanter’s Platinum Winners – Sparkling Wines at Their Best
Discover what it takes to win the highest accolade possible from the most rigorous and prestigious wine competition in the world. Taste six sparkling wines which have all won a Platinum medal from the Decanter World Wine Awards in recent years.
Steven Spurrier – Chairman Emeritus and legend in the wine world will lead you through the masterclass, illustrating why each wine is an outstanding example. Steven will also introduce his own wine, Bride Valley.
- Ca’ di Rajo, Superiore Extra Dry Millesimato, Prosecco, Veneto 2018
- Bride Valley, Dorset Crémant, Dorset NV
- Gusbourne, Blanc de Blancs, Kent 2013
- Ferrari, Perlé Zero Cuvée Zero 11, Trento 2011
- Nautilus Estate, Cuvee Brut, Marlborough NV
- Llopart, Ex Vite Gran Reserva Brut, Cava, Catalonia 2008
- Agusti Torelló, Kripta 40 Aniversari Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava 2007
- House of Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania 2008