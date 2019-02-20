TRADE TASTING: 13.00 to 16.30

 

Members of the wine trade are invited to join Decanter to taste over 200 sparkling wines from leading producers around the world.

More than 40 winemakers will be in attendance presenting outstanding examples of terroir-led wines.

 

TRADE MASTERCLASS: Decanter’s Platinum Winners – Sparkling Wines at Their Best

Discover what it takes to win the highest accolade possible from the most rigorous and prestigious wine competition in the world. Taste six sparkling wines which have all won a Platinum medal from the Decanter World Wine Awards in recent years.

Steven Spurrier – Chairman Emeritus and legend in the wine world will lead you through the masterclass, illustrating why each wine is an outstanding example. Steven will also introduce his own wine, Bride Valley.

  • Ca’ di Rajo, Superiore Extra Dry Millesimato, Prosecco, Veneto 2018
  • Bride Valley, Dorset Crémant, Dorset NV
  • Gusbourne, Blanc de Blancs, Kent 2013
  • Ferrari, Perlé Zero Cuvée Zero 11, Trento 2011
  • Nautilus Estate, Cuvee Brut, Marlborough NV
  • Llopart, Ex Vite Gran Reserva Brut, Cava, Catalonia 2008
  • Agusti Torelló, Kripta 40 Aniversari Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava 2007
  • House of Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania 2008

Exhibitors

Agustí Torelló Mata – Spain
Alta Alella – Spain
Astoria – Italy
Bellavista – Italy
Bisol – Italy
Borgoluce – Italy
Bortolomiol – Italy
Bride Valley – UK
Ca’ di Rajo – Italy
Ca’ d’Or – Italy
California Wine Institute – USA
Cava Guilera – Spain
Champagne A. Robert – France
Champagne Bonnaire – France
Champagne Roger Brun – France
Codorniu Raventos – Spain
Col Vetoraz – Italy
Domaine Delmas – France
Domaines Paul Mas – France
Dominio de la Vega – Spain
Durello – Italy
Ferrari – Italy
Fox & Fox – England
Fratelli Wines – India
Freixenet – Spain
Giusti Wine – Italy
Graham Beck – South Africa
Gramona – Spain
Greyfriars Vineyard – UK
Gusbourne – UK
House of Arras – Australia
La Farra – Italy
Le Colture – Italy
Le Lude – South Africa
Le Rughe – Italy
Levron et Vincenot – France
Llopart – Spain
Loxarel – Spain
Maeli Wine – Italy
Masottina – Italy
Merotto – Italy
Nautilus Estate – New Zealand
Janz – Tasmania
Nino Franco Spumanti – Italy
No.1 Family Estate – New Zealand
Pere Ventura – Spain
Raventos I Blanc – Spain
Recaredo – Spain
Redfold Vineyards LLP – UK
Redhill Farm Estate – UK
Ruggeri – Italy
Santa Margherita – Italy
Sumarroca – Spain
Terre Miroglio – Bulgaria
Veuve Ambal – France
Villa Sandi – Italy
Wolfberger – France

More exciting names to be announced soon…

