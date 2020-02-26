Home | Masterclasses | Subscribe to the newsletter

Decanter Italy Fine Wine Encounter

Join us for this exciting wine tasting which is dedicated to the best wines from Italy. Discover top vineyards and estates and meet the winemakers in person.

Grand Tasting




A walk around tasting from 11am - 5pm on Saturday 16 May
Tickets only £55

Full access to the Grand Tasting rooms - your chance to meet over 50 of Italy’s most prestigious producers.

Masterclasses




Learn from the experts at Decanter's world-class 90 minute tutored tastings

Masterclass tickets are sold separately to Grand Tasting tickets and places are strictly limited.

Once payment has been processed your booking is confirmed.

In the event of cancellation, there will be a cancellation fee. Refunds will only be given if we are notified at least 28 days before the event date.

If you wish to cancel within 28 days of the event, we will be unable to refund your ticket.

This information is correct at time of publication, but the organisers reserve the right to change any part of the event without notice.

Strictly over 18s. No children will be admitted.

Dress is smart casual. No shorts or trainers permitted.

TICKET OFFICE : 020 3148 4484

Exhibitors

– Ambrogio & Giovanni Folonari
– Argiano
– Barone Ricasoli
– Bertani Domains
– Cantine San Marzano
– Carpenè Malvolti
– Castello di Volpaia
– Cavallotto
– Donnafugata
– Fèlsina
– Feudi di San Gregorio
– Frescobaldi
– Gerardo Cesari
– Guerrieri Rizzardi
– La Togata
– Le Rughe
– Marcarini
– Marchesi Antinori
– Masottina
– Mastroberardino
– Mirafiore
– Ottella
– Palmento Costanzo
– Pieropan
– Planeta
– Querciabella
– Ratti
– Rocca delle Macìe
– San Leonardo
– Santi
– Selvapiana
– Siddùra
– Talamonti
– Tenuta Carobbio
– Tenuta di Biserno
– Tenuta di Sesta
– Tenuta Sant’Antonio
– Tenute Piccini
– Tua Rita
– Villa Poggio Salvi
– Villa Sandi
– Zeni 1870

Our Sponsor