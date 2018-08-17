Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2018: Shortlist revealed

Find out which retailers have made the shortlist at this year's Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards...



Entries to the Decanter Retailer Awards 2018 have been judged on the individual retailers’ quality, value, range, service, innovation and performance over the previous year.

Our panel of expert judges convened at 67 Pall Mall to debate entrants during a day of judging earlier this month. Their aim was to reward, encourage and highlight the UK’s best wine retailers, to help wine lovers in the country find great bottles to enjoy.

Final results will be announced on 20 September at a ceremony at the OXO2 in central London.

Who were this year’s judges?

Peter Richards MW , Awards Chairman –Wine Writer and Presenter on BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen

, Awards Chairman –Wine Writer and Presenter on BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen Peter Ranscombe – Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field

– Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field Matt Walls – Freelance wine writer

– Freelance wine writer Andy Howard MW – Decanter contributor and wine writer

– Decanter contributor and wine writer Fiona Beckett – Food and wine writer,

Find out more about this year’s judging panel here

The Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2018 Shortlist:

Supermarket of the Year Shortlist

Booths

Co-op

Marks & Spencer

Waitrose

National Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Tanners Wines

Woodwinters Wines & Whiskies

London Multi Store of the Year Shortlist

Borough Wines & Beers

Jeroboams

Lea & Sandeman

Vagabond Wines

London Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist (Turnover Over 1 Million)

Berry Bros & Rudd

Harrods

Lea & Sandeman

The Good Wine Shop

Uncorked

London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist (Turnover Under 1 Million)

Connaught Wine Cellars

Dynamic Vines

Humble Grape

MW Restaurants

Noble Green Wines

Regional Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Averys

Bon Coeur Fine Wines

D. Byrne & Co

Dunell’s

House of Townend

Nickolls and Perks

Reserve Wines

Salut Wines

Slurp Wine Company

Taurus Wines

The Pip Stop

Tivoli Wines

Z&B Vintners/ The Vinorium

Online Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Cru World Wine

Lay & Wheeler

Slurp Wine Company

Tanners Wines

The Natural Wine Co/ Buon Vino

The Wine Society

Vin Cognito

Bordeaux Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Berry Bros & Rudd

BI Wines & Spirits

Goedhuis & Co

Justerini & Brooks

Lea & Sandeman

Nickolls and Perks

Burgundy Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Berry Bros & Rudd

Goedhuis & Co

Justerini & Brooks

Lay & Wheeler

Lea & Sandeman

Champagne and Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Nickolls and Perks

The Finest Bubble

The Good Wine Shop

Waitrose

Italy Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Jeroboams

Justerini & Brooks

Lea & Sandeman

Uncorked

Vini Italiani

Loire Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Yapp Bros

Lay & Wheeler

Regional France Specialist of the Year Shortlist

The Wine Society

Yapp Bros

Rhone Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Lay & Wheeler

Yapp Bros

South Africa Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Berry Bros & Rudd

Lay & Wheeler

Love Wine

Swig

Spain Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Bl Wines & Spirits

L’Oculto

The Wine Society

USA Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Berry Bros & Rudd

Roberson Wine

Newcomer of the Year Shortlist

Connaught Wine Cellars

L’Oculto

MW Restaurants

Tivoli Wines

Wanderlust Wine

En Primeur Campaign of the Year Shortlist

BI Wines & Spirits

Corney & Barrow

Goedhuis & Co

Lay & Wheeler

Subscription Wine Club of the Year Shortlist

Lay & Wheeler – Fine Wine Discovery Club

Tanners Wines

The Daily Drinker

Wanderlust Wine

Innovator & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year

There are no shortlists for these categories. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 20 September 2018.

Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at the Retailer of the Year Awards Presentation Ceremony at The OXO2, London on 20 September 2018.