Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2018: Shortlist revealed

Find out which retailers have made the shortlist at this year's Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards...
Entries to the Decanter Retailer Awards 2018 have been judged on the individual retailers’ quality, value, range, service, innovation and performance over the previous year.
Our panel of expert judges convened at 67 Pall Mall to debate entrants during a day of judging earlier this month. Their aim was to reward, encourage and highlight the UK’s best wine retailers, to help wine lovers in the country find great bottles to enjoy.
Final results will be announced on 20 September at a ceremony at the OXO2 in central London.
Who were this year’s judges?
- Peter Richards MW, Awards Chairman –Wine Writer and Presenter on BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen
- Peter Ranscombe – Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field
- Matt Walls – Freelance wine writer
- Andy Howard MW – Decanter contributor and wine writer
- Fiona Beckett – Food and wine writer, matchingfoodandwine.com
The Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2018 Shortlist:
Supermarket of the Year Shortlist
Booths
Co-op
Marks & Spencer
Waitrose
National Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist
Tanners Wines
Woodwinters Wines & Whiskies
London Multi Store of the Year Shortlist
Borough Wines & Beers
Jeroboams
Lea & Sandeman
Vagabond Wines
London Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist (Turnover Over 1 Million)
Berry Bros & Rudd
Harrods
Lea & Sandeman
The Good Wine Shop
Uncorked
London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist (Turnover Under 1 Million)
Connaught Wine Cellars
Dynamic Vines
Humble Grape
MW Restaurants
Noble Green Wines
Regional Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist
Averys
Bon Coeur Fine Wines
D. Byrne & Co
Dunell’s
House of Townend
Nickolls and Perks
Reserve Wines
Salut Wines
Slurp Wine Company
Taurus Wines
The Pip Stop
Tivoli Wines
Z&B Vintners/ The Vinorium
Online Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Cru World Wine
Lay & Wheeler
Slurp Wine Company
Tanners Wines
The Natural Wine Co/ Buon Vino
The Wine Society
Vin Cognito
Bordeaux Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Berry Bros & Rudd
BI Wines & Spirits
Goedhuis & Co
Justerini & Brooks
Lea & Sandeman
Nickolls and Perks
Burgundy Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Berry Bros & Rudd
Goedhuis & Co
Justerini & Brooks
Lay & Wheeler
Lea & Sandeman
Champagne and Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Nickolls and Perks
The Finest Bubble
The Good Wine Shop
Waitrose
Italy Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Jeroboams
Justerini & Brooks
Lea & Sandeman
Uncorked
Vini Italiani
Loire Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Yapp Bros
Lay & Wheeler
Regional France Specialist of the Year Shortlist
The Wine Society
Yapp Bros
Rhone Specialist of the Year Shortlist
Lay & Wheeler
Yapp Bros
South Africa Specialist of the Year Shortlist
Berry Bros & Rudd
Lay & Wheeler
Love Wine
Swig
Spain Specialist of the Year Shortlist
Bl Wines & Spirits
L’Oculto
The Wine Society
USA Specialist of the Year Shortlist
Berry Bros & Rudd
Roberson Wine
Newcomer of the Year Shortlist
Connaught Wine Cellars
L’Oculto
MW Restaurants
Tivoli Wines
Wanderlust Wine
En Primeur Campaign of the Year Shortlist
BI Wines & Spirits
Corney & Barrow
Goedhuis & Co
Lay & Wheeler
Subscription Wine Club of the Year Shortlist
Lay & Wheeler – Fine Wine Discovery Club
Tanners Wines
The Daily Drinker
Wanderlust Wine
Innovator & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year
There are no shortlists for these categories. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 20 September 2018.
Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at the Retailer of the Year Awards Presentation Ceremony at The OXO2, London on 20 September 2018.
