2. Categories and entry criteria

Retailers

Supermarket

This category is open to any large retailer outlet that sells food and other household goods on a self-service basis.

Entry cost: £150+VAT

National Wine Shops

This category is open to any retailer that has more than one wine shop, with retail outlets in multiple areas of the UK. For example, if you have one wine shop within the M25 and another outside the M25, or if you have more than one wine shop each located in different counties.

Entry cost: £150+VAT

London Multi-Store

This category is open to any retailer that have more than one wine shop within the M25. Please note: if you are a London multi-store retailer with a flagship store you may also enter in the London Wine Shop category.

Entry cost: £150+VAT

London Wine Shop

This category is open to any retailer that has a wine store within the M25 and with a turnover over £1 million.

Entry cost: £150+VAT

London Neighbourhood Wine Shop

This category is open to any retailer that has a wine store within the M25 and with a turnover up to £1 million.

Entry cost: £150+VAT

Local Wine Shop

This award will be given to a retailer with one wine shop anywhere in the UK outside the M25 – England (excluding London), Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales.

Entry cost: £150+VAT

Local Multi-Store

This award will be given to a retailer with more than one wine shop anywhere in the UK outside the M25 – all shops must be located within one area/region.

Entry cost: £150+VAT

Areas/Regions:

Central & Eastern England: Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Leicestershire, West Midlands, Herefordshire, Rutland, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Derbyshire

Northern England: Northumberland, Durham, Cleveland, Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire

Southern England: Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset Wiltshire, Avon, Hampshire, Berkshire, Surrey, West Sussex, East Sussex, Kent, Isle of Wight, Channel Islands

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Online Retailer

This category is open to any retailers that have a comprehensive wine range available to buy online.

Large Online Retailer: open to online retailers with a turnover over £1 million

open to online retailers with a turnover over £1 million Small Online Retailer: open to online retailers with a turnover under £1 million

Entry cost: £150+VAT

Specialist Retailer

This category is open to any retailer (online or physical storefront), specialising in a specific region, country or category. You may enter as many specialist categories as you wish but you must submit a separate entry form for each category entered. Entry cost: £150+VAT

Categories:

Australia

Austria

Bordeaux

Burgundy

Champagne/Sparkling

Central & Eastern Europe

England & Wales

Germany

Italy

Loire

New Zealand

Organic & Biodynamic

South & Regional France

Rhône

South Africa

South America

Spain & Portugal

Sweet & Fortified

USA

Newcomers

This category is open to any retailer (online or physical storefront) that was established in the past three years.

Entry cost: £150+VAT

Green Champion

This award aims to recognise a retailer that is making a commitment to reduce its negative environmental impact. The award will be given to any retailer who can show how their environmental initiatives and sustainability strategies have led to an improvement in their carbon footprint over the past 12 months.

Entry cost: £150+VAT

Wine Support Services

En Primeur Campaign

This category is open to any retailer that sells wines en primeur to its customers. This award is for a single en primeur campaign and you may enter more than one.

Entry cost: £75+VAT

Subscription Wine Club

This category is open to any retailer offering a monthly/bi-monthly membership club to promote and sell wine.

Entry cost: £75+VAT

Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year

Decanter is keen to reward innovative wine retailing. No matter how small or large your company, whether you are an established name or new to the scene, every business that enters the Decanter Retailer Awards will be eligible for the Judges’ Choice award. The Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year winner will be selected from all entrants in all categories and will be awarded to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2019 and 31 May 2020.

Should you need any further information on the categories or with your submission, please email: retailerawards@decanter.com.

