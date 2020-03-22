2. Categories and entry criteria

You may enter more than one category
Retailers
Supermarket
This category is open to any large retailer outlet that sells food and other household goods on a self-service basis.
Entry cost: £150+VAT
National Wine Shops
This category is open to any retailer that has more than one wine shop, with retail outlets in multiple areas of the UK. For example, if you have one wine shop within the M25 and another outside the M25, or if you have more than one wine shop each located in different counties.
Entry cost: £150+VAT
London Multi-Store
This category is open to any retailer that have more than one wine shop within the M25. Please note: if you are a London multi-store retailer with a flagship store you may also enter in the London Wine Shop category.
Entry cost: £150+VAT
London Wine Shop
This category is open to any retailer that has a wine store within the M25 and with a turnover over £1 million.
Entry cost: £150+VAT
London Neighbourhood Wine Shop
This category is open to any retailer that has a wine store within the M25 and with a turnover up to £1 million.
Entry cost: £150+VAT
Local Wine Shop
This award will be given to a retailer with one wine shop anywhere in the UK outside the M25 – England (excluding London), Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales.
Entry cost: £150+VAT
Local Multi-Store
This award will be given to a retailer with more than one wine shop anywhere in the UK outside the M25 – all shops must be located within one area/region.
Entry cost: £150+VAT
Areas/Regions:
Central & Eastern England: Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Leicestershire, West Midlands, Herefordshire, Rutland, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Derbyshire
Northern England: Northumberland, Durham, Cleveland, Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire
Southern England: Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset Wiltshire, Avon, Hampshire, Berkshire, Surrey, West Sussex, East Sussex, Kent, Isle of Wight, Channel Islands
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Online Retailer
This category is open to any retailers that have a comprehensive wine range available to buy online.
- Large Online Retailer: open to online retailers with a turnover over £1 million
- Small Online Retailer: open to online retailers with a turnover under £1 million
Entry cost: £150+VAT
Specialist Retailer
This category is open to any retailer (online or physical storefront), specialising in a specific region, country or category. You may enter as many specialist categories as you wish but you must submit a separate entry form for each category entered. Entry cost: £150+VAT
Categories:
Australia
Austria
Bordeaux
Burgundy
Champagne/Sparkling
Central & Eastern Europe
England & Wales
Germany
Italy
Loire
New Zealand
Organic & Biodynamic
South & Regional France
Rhône
South Africa
South America
Spain & Portugal
Sweet & Fortified
USA
Newcomers
This category is open to any retailer (online or physical storefront) that was established in the past three years.
Entry cost: £150+VAT
Green Champion
This award aims to recognise a retailer that is making a commitment to reduce its negative environmental impact. The award will be given to any retailer who can show how their environmental initiatives and sustainability strategies have led to an improvement in their carbon footprint over the past 12 months.
Entry cost: £150+VAT
Wine Support Services
En Primeur Campaign
This category is open to any retailer that sells wines en primeur to its customers. This award is for a single en primeur campaign and you may enter more than one.
Entry cost: £75+VAT
Subscription Wine Club
This category is open to any retailer offering a monthly/bi-monthly membership club to promote and sell wine.
Entry cost: £75+VAT
Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year
Decanter is keen to reward innovative wine retailing. No matter how small or large your company, whether you are an established name or new to the scene, every business that enters the Decanter Retailer Awards will be eligible for the Judges’ Choice award. The Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year winner will be selected from all entrants in all categories and will be awarded to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2019 and 31 May 2020.
Should you need any further information on the categories or with your submission, please email: retailerawards@decanter.com.