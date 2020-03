Key dates and prices

Entries open: Thursday 2 April 2020

Entry deadline: Friday 22 May 2020

First round of judging: 8 June to 10 July 2020

Second round of judging: 17 July to 31 July 2020

Final round of judging: 6 August 2020

Shortlist published: Tuesday 11 August 2020

Results announced: Monday 7 September 2020

Entries for the Decanter Retailer Awards 2020 open Thursday 2 April.



