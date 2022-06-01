The terroir-driven, expressive and mouthwatering nature of Riesling make this grape variety a common favourite among wine experts.

Precise, with a breadth of quality and style, Riesling wines continue to excite the Decanter World Wine Awards judges, and not just those from classic regions such as Germany’s Mosel or Wachau in Austria.

Scroll down to see the top-scoring Riesling wines from DWWA 2021

At the 2021 competition, top results ranged from San Antonio in Chile to Moravia, Czech Republic. And, with Gold medal winners retasted a minimum of three times – the Platinum & 50 Best in Show even more – results from DWWA offer a definitive guide to outstanding quality across the globe.

While great Riesling styles range from sparkling to sweet, find here a selection of the top-scoring dry to medium-dry Riesling wines awarded across eight countries, with some delicious surprises to be discovered.

A global discovery of Riesling with 15 top-scoring wines

Australia

Gatt, Single Vineyard, High Eden, Eden Valley, South Australia 2013

96 Gold

gattwines.com

Inviting citrus, toast and herbal aromatics. Concentrated fresh citrus and golden fruit on the palate, juicy and mouthwatering. Very concentrated, moreish and long. Lovely wine. Alcohol 12%

Kilikanoon, Mort’s Reserve Watervale, Clare Valley, South Australia 2018

96 Gold

£38 Via UK agent Mentzendorff

Sleek, extremely long and super-fine, displaying incredible poise, with fresh lemon juice, white blossom, ripe peach and bay leaf, some mature lime marmalade and toast tones sneaking in. Alc 12.5%

Capel Vale, Single Vineyard Whispering Hill, Mount Barker, Western Australia 2020

94 Silver

capelvale.com.au

Fine, long, controlled and flowing, with brisk lime cordial, jasmine florals and stone fruit playing against subtle yeasty notes. Alc 12%

Austria

Allram, Ried Heiligenstein 1ÖTW, Kamptal 2019

94 Silver

US$ 35.99 K&L Wine Merchants

Subtle nose, lemon pith and grapefruit rind, stony and mushroom nose. Dry and complex, cool with purity and a persistent finish. Alc 13.5%

Canada

Peller Estates, Andrew Peller Signature Series, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario 2019

97 Platinum

peller.com

Charming, with enticing acidity, succulent beeswax, and a luscious lime Margarita finish. Bold and beguiling, with classic Riesling characteristics, it drinks beautifully now and will enchant for years to come. Alc 10.1%

Trius, Showcase Ghost Creek, Four Mile Creek, Ontario 2019

95 Gold

triuswines.com

Charmingly crystalline, with vibrant zesty notes and bright, refreshing minerality. Oolong tea and lime pith mingle with mouth-tingling spearmint,

in a mesmerising menthol finish. Alc 9.9%

Chile

Casa Marin, Cartagena, Lo Abarca, San Antonio 2020

97 Platinum

casamarin.cl

Classic limey character with elegant petrol notes and lovely crunchy green apples. Succulent on the palate with lively acidity, very bright and aromatic. Lovely purity and drive. Alc 12%

Czech Republic

Chateau Bzenec, Ryzlink Rýnský, Bzenecká, Moravia 2017

95 Gold

chateaubzenec.cz

Classy, elegant nose that displays complex notes of white stone fruit, orange blossom and petrol evolution. Delicate fruit on the palate, showing a

charming character, precise. Alc 12.5%

France

Cave Vinicole deHunawihr, Grand Cru Rosacker, Alsace 2020

97 Platinum

£22.99 NY Wines, Wineye

An exotic wine that’s full of flavour and character. Well made with exotic expressions of pineapple and smoky saffron, and a delicious gingery finish. Alc 13%

Germany

Schloss Johannisberg, Silberlack Grosses Gewächs, Rheingau 2019

97 Platinum

£32 (ib)-£60.95 23 Wine & Whiskey, Bordeaux Index, Cru Wine, Jascots, Renaissance Vintners, Slurp

Perfumed nose of lemon and lime zest with briny and savoury notes, ripe stone fruit undertones. Quite intense yet well balanced. Harmonious, with a long, pure, intense finish. Alc 13%

Von Winning, Pechstein Grosses Gewächs, Pfalz 2019

97 Platinum

US$120-$150 LouElla, Point de Chêne, Rye Brook, Sage Society, Zachys

Rich, formidable, toasty nose displaying aromas of ripe apple and apricot with subtle oak touches. Crisp and juicy with a fabulous concentration on the palate. Refreshing finish with an impressive length. Alc 13%

August Eser, Doosberg Grosses Gewächs, Rheingau 2019

96 Gold

eser-wein.shop

Lively nose of lime zest, ripe stone fruit and grapefruit with leesy and cracked stone undertones. Dry and crisp, mouthfilling and packed with flavour,

long. Alc 12.5%

Staatlicher Hofkeller Würzburg, Würzburger Stein Grosses Gewächs, Franken 2019

95 Gold

hofkeller.de

Intense and expressive citrussy nose with saline notes and some earthy quality. Rich and assertive, a wine of power and density with a long, zesty finish. Alc 13.5%

Italy

Falkenstein, Val Venosta, Trentino-Alto Adige 2019

95 Gold

£24.75 Dolce Vita Wine Club

Plush aromatics of candied fruit, peach, nut and lifted floral notes, then a palate of poised acidity, lime marmalade, orange blossom and pink grapefruit. Alc 13%

Abbazia di Novacella, Praepositus, Valle Isarco, Trentino-Alto Adige 2018

94 Silver

£33.50 Amathus Drinks

Has an elegant nose of quince, white grapefruit, white flower and lemon zest, while the palate is graced with notes of pink grapefruit and zesty white

peach. Alc 13.5%

