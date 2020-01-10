Award-winning Australian wines to be showcased at Australia Trade Tasting 2020

The Australia Trade Tasting is returning to London and Edinburgh this January to showcase the diversity of Australian wine with more than 1000 wines from 250 producers.

From classic and contemporary to the esoteric, attendees are invited to reacquaint themselves with familiar favourites, sample new wines not yet in the market, and discover top-awarded wines from the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Shiraz: The story of an Australian legend

On 21 January in London, Decanter World Wine Awards will showcase 12 top-awarded wines for the 2019 competition to represent benchmarks from some of Australia’s most prominent wine regions.

See below to see which Platinum and Gold medal winners will be showcased at the event.

Consumers are invited to taste Australia’s iconic styles, explore new trends, and meet the winemakers at the Australian Wine Tasting in Edinburgh this 27 January.

DWWA 2019: Top-awarded Australian wines at Australia Trade Tasting, London

Platinum, 97 points

Fresh and alive! Rich and weighted with ripe pineapple, orange skin, slight brioche and shortbread characters. Creamy and textured on the palate with brisk acidity and a persistent finish.

Platinum, 97 points

In top shape. Inviting complexity on the nose with green apple, smoke, citrus rind and hazelnut. Even better on the palate with developed characters, talcy acidity and a long, smoky finish. Drinks well today but will keep. Excellent example of the style.

Platinum, 97 points

The nose is developing with notes of dried flowers, citrus fruit and yellow apple. The palate is tight, juicy and zesty with a very long aftertaste. Magical balance here with great development potential for the next 5-10 years.

Platinum, 98 points

Big vanilla and toasty brioche nose. High toast, new oak on the palate with a great depth of ripe tropical fruit flavour, plus a rich vein of pineapple acidity that carries the youthful fruit. Everything is in place for this to evolve gracefully.

Gold, 95 points

This wine screams quality. Captivating aromas of mango skin, grilled cashew and a lovely sulphide funk. Taut and reductive in style but with masses of fruit concentration on the palate. Very persistent finish.

Platinum, 98 points

Superbly balanced with an elegant wet stone aroma combined with fresh nectarines. Super fresh lemony acidity runs through the palate, whilst the creamy, biscuity texture carries the length. Sophisticated wine with a long life ahead.

Platinum, 97 points

Generous, varietal, savoury and persistent with a bright red fruit and sweet spice perfume and palate. Very bright and harmonious. It’s a brilliant wine with sterling development potential.

Platinum, 97 points

Excellent intensity on the nose and palate: masses of ripe black fruit, beautifully-integrated oak and assertive but ripe, fine-grained tannins. A really well-balanced wine that is a pleasure to drink now but has the structure and acidity to age.

Platinum, 97 points

Elegant dark cherry and bramble aromatics. Rich palate, with nicely interwoven slightly grippy tannins, sweet plum fruit, fresh balancing acidity and spice. Tapers nicely to a lengthy finish, with background dried fruit notes, plus a polished texture.

Platinum, 97 points

A thrilling wine with lots of personality. It’s blue-fruit driven with abundant notes of blueberry, blue plum and sweet spices. The palate is full-bodied and fruit forward with firm tannins and a long, chalky finish. Great development potential.

Platinum, 98 points

Captivating black cherry and violet perfume. The palate is rounded and rich with wonderful integration of sweet oak. All elements seamlessly combine to create something smooth and rich; savoury and yet fruity.

Platinum, 97 points

Super concentrated nose of toffee, mushroom, and Armagnac. It’s sweet but not cloying with walnut and prune flavours and an endlessly long, complex and warming finish. A truly exceptional wine.