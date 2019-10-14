Canada’s Vin Room showcases DWWA 2019 award-winning wines

Vin Room boasts the largest wines by the glass program in Canada. Using innovative enomatic wine serving systems, Vin Room is able to preserve their wines for weeks at a time while still keeping the quality of the wines as if they had just been open. With this system in place, all three Calgary-based locations offer an impressive 85 wines by the glass.

By the ounce, glass or bottle, Vin Room encourages guests to ‘discover wine your way’ and approach wine sampling with adventure and independence. Alongside their extensive wine list, each wine bar and restaurant offers a tapas menu made with local and regional ingredients, infused with a global twist.

Recently, Vin Room YYC Airport won best Airport Wine Bar in the 2019 Global Food and Beverage Awards and has the largest number of wines by the glass of any airport wine bar.

For the month of November, Vin Room is showcasing four DWWA 2019 award-winning wines across all three locations – Vin Room Mission, Vin Room West and Vin Room YYC Airport – and is offering these medal winners by the 2-ounce taste, 6-ounce glass, half bottle or bottle.

DWWA 2019 award-winning wines available at Vin Room this November

Landmark Vineyards, Overlook Chardonnay, Sonoma County, California, USA 2016

Award: Silver, 90 points

Tasting notes: Complex and impressive with a seductive richness. Notes of toast, butter and cream are complemented by the freshness of pineapple, melon and apple, finished with wonderful nutty oak.

Edoardo Miroglio, Soli Pinot Noir, Thracian Valley, Southern Region – Thracian Lowland, Bulgaria 2016

Award: Bronze, 87 points

Tasting notes: Barnyard, sous bois and forest floor characters. Soft ripe cherries and good oak integration with deep complexity.

Mitolo, Jester Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2016

Award: Bronze, 87 points

Tasting notes: Rich, ripe dark fruit with complex layers of blue flowers and peppery spice. Good length.

Benjamin Bridge, Méthode Classique Brut, Gaspereau Valley, Nova Scotia, Canada NV

Award: Bronze, 86 points

Tasting notes: Lemon, golden apple and slightly grassy notes, with bready characters emerging before the long finish.