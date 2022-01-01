China’s Aussino Art Cellar showcases DWWA 2021 award-winning wines

Aussino World Wines & Spirits is a pioneering wine importers in China. Founded in 1996, Aussino has a portfolio of over 1,000 fine wines from more than 200 producers in 14 well-known wine and spirit producing countries.

From its portfolio, Aussino has selected award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 to showcase, offering 10% off online, and 12% off in-store at Aussino Art Cellar, Guangzhou from 1-31 January 2021.

More about Aussino

With a long-standing distribution network in over 100 cities and more than 200 franchised and wholly-owned retail outlets, Aussino has the largest retail network of imported wines in China. It is devoted to develop wine culture through education and publications in order to help in the development of China’s wine market.

Aussino Art Cellar: DWWA 2021 wines on offer

Santa Carolina, VSC, Cachapoal, Chile 2017

Silver, 94 points

Complex dark fruits, tobacco, dried fruit and sweet spice aromas. Firm, dense palate with lovely, firm tannins giving structure and elegantly drying deep spiced fruit.



Castello Sonnino, Sonnino, Chianti Montespertoli, Tuscany, Italy 2019

Silver, 90 points

Lovely fresh fruit on the nose with floral undertones and hints of mushrooms and smoke. Powerful on the palate.

MontGras, Intriga, Maipó Alto, Maipó Valley, Chile 2018

Bronze, 88 points

Cassis, cedar, fig, & oak spice on nose follows through to the palate. Very smooth, ripe, & moreish.

Santa Carolina, Reserva de Familia Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipó Valley, Chile 2018

Bronze, 87 points

A cooked, confected spiced black cherry nose is resolved on the palate with bright, fresh black cherry, tobacco and dark chocolate with some almond notes. Good acidity.

MontGras, Ninquén, Colchagua, Chile 2018

Bronze, 87 points

Roasted fruit aromas on the nose with a soft, sweet palate. A suave, assured blend of dark plum, vanilla and spice.

Promotion Details

Promotion period: 1-31 January 2022

Promotional details: 10% off online & 12% off in-store

Address: A, Ground Floor, No.439, Tian He Bei Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou