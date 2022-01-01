China’s Aussino Art Cellar showcases DWWA 2021 award-winning wines

Aussino World Wines & Spirits is a pioneering wine importers in China. Founded in 1996, Aussino has a portfolio of over 1,000 fine wines from more than 200 producers in 14 well-known wine and spirit producing countries.
From its portfolio, Aussino has selected award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 to showcase, offering 10% off online, and 12% off in-store at Aussino Art Cellar, Guangzhou from 1-31 January 2021.
Shop now: Aussino’s DWWA 2021 offer
Scroll down to see the wines on offer, plus tasting notes
More about Aussino
With a long-standing distribution network in over 100 cities and more than 200 franchised and wholly-owned retail outlets, Aussino has the largest retail network of imported wines in China. It is devoted to develop wine culture through education and publications in order to help in the development of China’s wine market.
Aussino Art Cellar: DWWA 2021 wines on offer
Santa Carolina, VSC, Cachapoal, Chile 2017
Silver, 94 points
Complex dark fruits, tobacco, dried fruit and sweet spice aromas. Firm, dense palate with lovely, firm tannins giving structure and elegantly drying deep spiced fruit.
Castello Sonnino, Sonnino, Chianti Montespertoli, Tuscany, Italy 2019
Silver, 90 points
Lovely fresh fruit on the nose with floral undertones and hints of mushrooms and smoke. Powerful on the palate.
MontGras, Intriga, Maipó Alto, Maipó Valley, Chile 2018
Bronze, 88 points
Cassis, cedar, fig, & oak spice on nose follows through to the palate. Very smooth, ripe, & moreish.
Santa Carolina, Reserva de Familia Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipó Valley, Chile 2018
Bronze, 87 points
A cooked, confected spiced black cherry nose is resolved on the palate with bright, fresh black cherry, tobacco and dark chocolate with some almond notes. Good acidity.
MontGras, Ninquén, Colchagua, Chile 2018
Bronze, 87 points
Roasted fruit aromas on the nose with a soft, sweet palate. A suave, assured blend of dark plum, vanilla and spice.
Shop the DWWA 2021 selection now
See more DWWA promotions
Promotion Details
Promotion period: 1-31 January 2022
Promotional details: 10% off online & 12% off in-store
Address: A, Ground Floor, No.439, Tian He Bei Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou