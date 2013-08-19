Primewine Bar, Stockholm – Sweden

Primewine Bar is showcasing a selection of DWWA-winning wines by the glass this October

The following DWWA-winning wines are available to taste at Primewine Bar throughout October:

Graham Beck, Brut, South Africa Western Cape, White, Sparkling – Bronze

Roda, Spain, Rest Of Mainland, Rioja Reserva, 2007, Red Still Dry – Bronze

Bodegas Roda, Sela, Spain, Rest Of Mainland, Rioja, 2010, Red, Still Dry – Bronze

Alpha Zeta, A, Italy, Veneto, Amarone della Valpolicella, 2010, Red, Still Dry – Commended

Indómita, Zardoz, Chile Maipó Valley, Maipo Entre Cordilleras, 2011, Red, Still Dry – Commended

Rijk’s, Private Cellar Shiraz, South Africa, Coastal Region, Tulbagh, 2007, Red Still Dry – Silver

Henriot Rosé, France, Champagne, NV, Rosé, Sparkling – Silver

Clos Du Val, Cabernet Sauvignon USA, California Napa Valley, 2010, Red Still Dry – Silver

Boekenhoutskloof, Porcupine Ridge, Syrah, South Africa, Swartberg, 2012, Red, Still Dry – Silver

Indómita, Duette Pinot Noir, Chile, Casablanca Valley, 2012, Red, Still Dry – Silver

To celebrate this year’s Global Tastings, we caught up with Primewine Bar owner Gustav Widdel, to find out a little bit more about his wine bar.

Tell us a little bit about your wine venue and the customers it attracts – where are you based? Do you specialise in a particular type of wine?

Gustav: Our restaurant is located in Östermalmstorg, Stockholm we mostly attract people living around in the are. We don’t specialice in any wine type but try to have a broad selection of wine.

Why did you want to be a part of the Global Tastings this year, and what do you hope to achieve by running this two-week tasting in your venue?

G: We wanted to be apart so that we could help promote these good wines and of course its a good opportunity for us to show that Primewinebar is a good place to come and enjoy a glas of good wine since we have over 60 different that we offer by the glass.

Can you describe the wine scene in your city? Have you seen it change in recent years, or would you say it’s changing?

G: The interest in wine have increased a lot the past years, you can really tell with the amount of wine bars opening up.

Finally, do you have any DWWA-winning wine recommendations you would like to share with your customers, and if so, why you have chosen these wines?

I would really recommend Sela from Bodegas Roda, a very nice modern Rioja and Clos du Val Cabernet Sauvignon for its balance and structure.

For more information on Primewine Bar, please contact Gustav directly:

E:gustav@primewinebar.se

T:+0046708175561

Written by