Records broken at Christie’s 2018 DWWA wine auction for WaterAid

The thirteenth annual Christie’s auction of wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards fetched a record total of more than £66,000, with all proceeds to go to the WaterAid charity.

This year’s saleroom auction took place at Christie’s King Street headquarters on the 10 October.

More than £66,000 was raised from 91 lots, breaking previous DWWA auction records. This total excludes Christie’s buyer’s premium.

All proceeds will go to WaterAid to benefit its projects around the world, as part of a long-running partnership between Decanter and the charity.

Multi-national bidding

Lots this year included Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Italian and Spanish reds with bidding coming in from nine countries including the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, Latvia and Israel.

This year saw particular interest in both white Burgundy and Italian reds, with bidders joining from a number of different countries. Both saw winning bids above their high estimates and the respective bidders bought the full parcel of lots.

Highlights

Particular highlights of the auction included:

Eight 48-bottle mixed cases of red Bordeaux from Médoc, St-Estèphe, St-Julien, Margaux, Graves, Pomerol and St-Emilion, which sold for £700 each to a single buyer (high estimate: £600)

Six 36-bottle mixed cases of white Burgundy from Chassagne and Puligny-Montrachet, Meursault and Chablis, which sold for £800 each to a single buyer (high estimate: £660)

Nineteen 60-bottle mixed cases (1140 bottles) of Italian reds including Barolo, Brunello di Montalcino and Amarone, which sold for £750 each to a single buyer (high estimate: £700)

Twelve 48-bottle mixed cases (576 bottles) of Spanish reds including Rioja, Priorat and Ribera del Duero which sold for £850 each to a single buyer (high estimate: £700)

Decanter and Wateraid

This year marks the thirteenth year of Decanter’s continued partnership with WaterAid with over £650,000 raised over the years through the Decanter World Wine Awards auctions.

WaterAid are dedicated to the provision of domestic water, sanitation and hygiene education across Africa and Asia. Their work is fundamental; over a billion people do not have access to safe water in these areas.

Helena Flippance, from WaterAid, said, ‘We are very grateful to Decanter for their on-going support, the money raised from this auction will help us achieve our vision of ‘reaching everyone, everywhere with clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene by 2030’.

Decanter is one of our longest standing partnerships and has been helping us turn wine into water since 2005 – we look forward to working with them in years to come.’

Decanter’s managing director, Robin McMillan, said, ‘We are delighted with this year’s record breaking DWWA Christie’s auction and incredibly proud of our on-going partnership with WaterAid at both our Fine Wine Encounters and Decanter World Wine Awards, helping to raise the profile of this amazing charity.’

