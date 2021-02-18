Enoteca Japan showcases DWWA 2020 award-winning wines

Now until 31 March 2021, Enoteca Japan is showcasing a selection of nine award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020.

Enoteca’s promotion includes wines from France, Argentina, Spain and Italy, including the 96-point Poggio al Tesoro, Il Seggio 2017 red blend from Tuscany.

Japan’s leading wine trading company, Enoteca imports high-quality wines from Italy, Spain, New Zealand, the USA, Australia and more. First established in Hong Kong in 2008, Enoteca has expanded across Asia with branches in Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Shanghai.

In Japan, Enoteca owns and operates wine stores in Sapporo, Niigata, Yokohama, Tokyo, Kashiwa, Nagareyama, Nagoya, Osaka, Yao, Ashiya, Hiroshima, Akigun and Fukuoka and is headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan.

With Enoteca’s DWWA promotion, club members can benefit by receiving extra points per purchase.

Scroll down to see which award-winning wines are on offer online only at Enoteca Japan.

Enoteca Japan x DWWA 2020