Enoteca Japan showcases DWWA 2020 award-winning wines

Now until 31 March 2021, Enoteca Japan is showcasing a selection of nine award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020.
Enoteca’s promotion includes wines from France, Argentina, Spain and Italy, including the 96-point Poggio al Tesoro, Il Seggio 2017 red blend from Tuscany.
Japan’s leading wine trading company, Enoteca imports high-quality wines from Italy, Spain, New Zealand, the USA, Australia and more. First established in Hong Kong in 2008, Enoteca has expanded across Asia with branches in Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Shanghai.
In Japan, Enoteca owns and operates wine stores in Sapporo, Niigata, Yokohama, Tokyo, Kashiwa, Nagareyama, Nagoya, Osaka, Yao, Ashiya, Hiroshima, Akigun and Fukuoka and is headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan.
With Enoteca’s DWWA promotion, club members can benefit by receiving extra points per purchase.
Scroll down to see which award-winning wines are on offer online only at Enoteca Japan.
Cantina di Soliera, Lambrusco di Sorbara, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, NV
Silver, 90 points
100% Lambrusco di Sorbara
Notes of raspberry and tangerine along with pears and yellow apples. Fresh with a somewhat floral generous concentration.
Bodega Norton, Altura White Blend, Mendoza, Argentina, 2019
Silver, 92 points
50% Sémillon, 30% Sauvignon Blanc, 20% Grüner Veltliner
Engaging nose with noses of fennel, ruda and lemon wax. A vibrant and refreshing mouth with leaner grassy notes.
Kaiken, Alturas Ultra Chardonnay, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, 2018
Bronze, 89 points
100% Chardonnay
Lemon sherbet and white peach on the nose. Refreshing with stoney minerality and a lingering chalky finish.
Nominé-Renard, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France, NV
Bronze, 87 points
100% Chardonnay
Restrained floral and toffee apple aromas. There’s good freshness on the palate with toasty and green apple notes. Crisp, attractive finish.
Poggio al Tesoro, Il Seggio, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy, 2017
Gold, 96 points
50% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Franc, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon
Beguiling scents of fennel, mushroom, hedgerow fruit and plums, leading on to a complex, vibrant palate of seamless tannins around dark chocolate, sweet spices, plums and bright blue fruit.
Familia Torres, Celeste, Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain, 2015
Gold, 95 points
100% Tinto Fino
A modern style, all dark wood and dark fruit. The palate enters silkily with blackcurrants, cumin, curry spices, and then follows through to become refreshing. Tannins are restrained, present but not overwhelming. Plenty of life ahead.
Allegrini, Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy, 2019
Silver, 90 points
70% Corvina, 30% Rondinella
Fresh varietal bitter cherry and almond scents. The palate is clean and linear with light, low tannins. Very approachable and highly drinkable.
Bodega Norton, Winemaker’s Reserve Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, 2018
Bronze, 89 points
100% Malbec
Vanilla, toasted aromas with violet and bramble notes. Rich body with ripe yet firm tannins.
Gérard Bertrand, Château de Villemajou, Corbières-Boutenac, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, 2018
Bronze, 88 points
33% Syrah, 20% Grenache, 10% Carignan
An intensely pure blackberry fruit nose with a lush, creamy palate and bitter chocolate finish.
About Enoteca Japan
Website: www.enoteca.co.jp
Promotion period: 18 February – 31 March 2021
Promotion details: Online only, extra points for Enoteca club members
Online promo code: N/A (member points applied after checkout)
