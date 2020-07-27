Hong Kong’s largest specialist wine retailer Watson’s Wine promotes DWWA 2019

As Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 judging commences this August, Watson’s Wine – Hong Kong’s largest specialist and online wine retailer – is highlighting some of their favourite 90+point wines from the 2019 competition.
New World Pack
Mount Mary Vineyard, Chardonnay, Yarra Valley, Victoria, Australia 2016
Superbly balanced with an elegant wet stone aroma combined with fresh nectarines. Super fresh lemony acidity runs through the palate, whilst the creamy, biscuity texture carries the length. Sophisticated wine with a long life ahead.
Cono Sur, Ocio Pinot Noir, Casablanca Valley, Chile 2016
94 points, Silver
Opulent and inviting with notes of coffee, raspberry compote and toast, while bittersweet red fruit and pepper shape the palate.
Katnook, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia, Australia 2016
93 points, Silver
Inviting notes of mulberry, lush plum and heady tobacco lead to a smoky palate underpinned with supple, textured tannins.
Zuccardi, Poligonos San Pablo Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2017
95 points, Gold
With its black fruits, sweet spice, savoury and juicy tannins, vivid acidity and long finish, this distinguished wine ticks many boxes.
Old World Pack
Masciarelli, Villa Gemma Riserva, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy 2014
The maturity does good service to this elegant, integrated and stylish wine. Aromas of blackberry, blueberry jam and sweet spices. The palate is smooth with well-integrated oak and hints of vanilla and coconut. Very good length.
Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona, Pianrosso, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2013
92 points, Silver
Elegant red fruit, oak, vanilla, coffee, forest floor and exotic spice nose and palate. The tannins are fine-grained and well integrated. Very persistent finish.
Abadía Retuerta, Selección Especial, Castilla y Léon, Spain 2015
91 points, Silver
Intense black plum and blackcurrant lifted nose over an elegant background of tobacco and spices. Complex, full-bodied and fruity palate with a lovely texture.
Kir Yianni, Diaporos Single Vineyard Xinomavro, Imathia, Macedonia, Greece 2016
90 points, Silver
Warm red berry fruit aromas, with hints of bitter citrus. On the palate, spiced ripe strawberry and abundant fresh fruits.
Pinot Noir Pack
Craggy Range, Te Muna Road Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2016
95 points, Gold
Lovely ripe red cherry, dark plum and raspberry perfume with a note of cinnamon and smoke. There’s good texture here and some layers of complexity running from savoury to violet. Fresh and elegant.
Curly Flat, Pinot Noir, Macedon Ranges, Victoria, Australia 2017
91 points, Silver
Light and crisp red fruit such as cranberry, with lingering cedar and vanilla spice notes in the background.
Shiraz Pack
Hardys, Eileen Hardy Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2016
92 points, Silver
Intense black fruits, blackcurrant, cedar and cocoa nibs aromas. Decent density on the palate with Italianesque tannins and evident complexity.
Chapel Hill, The Vicar Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2017
91 points, Silver
Dense extracted fruit, with good lifted spice and fine use of oak. Elegant tannins and a long finish.
Grant Burge, Filsell Old Vine Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2016
91 points, Silver
Brooding blackcurrant and dark plum nose. Elegant flowing tannins and decent oak handling on the palate with cocoa nibs and panforte flavours.
Sparkling
Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania, Australia 2008
97 points, Silver
Fresh and alive! Rich and weighted with ripe pineapple, orange skin, slight brioche and shortbread characters. Creamy and textured on the palate with brisk acidity and a persistent finish.
Palmer & Co, Réserve Rosé Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France NV
95 points, Gold
A superior rosé champagne with alluring wild strawberry, flint and smoke aromas, followed by crunchy cherry fruit, redcurrant and rhubarb flavours. Long, gently nutty, finish. Beautiful wine.
Moët & Chandon, Impérial Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France NV
90 points, Silver
Toasty biscuit, plush apricot and a hint of zesty lemon peel, the palate is braced with bright lime and soft spice.
White
Vasse Felix, Heytesbury Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2017
98 points, Platinum
This is savoury with bags of personality. Beautiful floral, flinty, smoky and lemony aromatics with a hint of spice. Delightful textural quality with toasty, savoury and spicy nuances with flinty acidity drawing out the long, chalky finish.
Trinity Hill, Chardonnay, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2017
95 points, Gold
Vibrant citrus and stone fruit with vanilla and lemon zest. A touch of toasty oak and spice on the palate but fresh acidity and a citrusy finish.
Red
Arboleda, Carmenère, Aconcagua Valley, Chile 2017
91 points, Silver
Lush with generous silky dark plum, violet and cream aromatics, while the palate is plush with raspberry, strawberry and herb.
Château Sénéjac, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2016
90 points, Silver
Savoury, sweet berry and bramble jelly nose. In the mouth it reveals minty, deep dark fruits, finished off by a slate tail
Sweet
De Bortoli, Noble One Botrytis Semillon, New South Wales, Australia 2016
90 points, Silver
Beautifully perfumed with plush peach, pineapple and smoky oak, lush tropical fruit braces the seductive, velvety palate.
Warre’s, Late Bottled Vintage, Port, Portugal 2007
95 points, Gold
Wonderful expression of its type, with floral fruit, camphor and mint over eucalyptus-kissed sweet black cherries, blueberry and cassis, plus notes of tar, spice and bitter-sweet tannins.
