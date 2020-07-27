Hong Kong’s largest specialist wine retailer Watson’s Wine promotes DWWA 2019

As Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 judging commences this August, Watson’s Wine – Hong Kong’s largest specialist and online wine retailer – is highlighting some of their favourite 90+point wines from the 2019 competition.

From 27 July to 31 August, Watson’s Wine is offering online and in-store specials on DWWA 2019 wine packs and double points to Wine Club members when purchasing these packs and additional DWWA 2019 award-winning wines.

The selection on offer includes 22 90+ point wines including the 2016 Mount Mary Vineyard Chardonnay from Yarra Valley, Australia which received 98 points and the 2008 Arras Grand Vintage from Tasmania, Australia which received 97 points.

Featured wine packs allow customers the opportunity to explore different regions, wine styles and grape varieties with a Pinot Noir pack, Shiraz pack, New World pack and Old World Pack with savings up to 26%.

To see all wines on offer throughout the month of August see below or view on Watson’s Wine’s website here.

About Watson’s Wine: Watson’s Wine is now the largest specialist wine retailer in Hong Kong, which offers Asia’s growing wine market a comprehensive selection of fine wine, spirits, accessories and cigars. With vintages sourced directly from over 20 countries, Watson’s Wine lists over 2,000 different wines, more than 400 of which are “exclusive” and cannot be found elsewhere.

Watson’s Wine: DWWA 2019 Promotion

For prices and to purchase, visit Watson’s Wine’s website here. For additional wine details, select the wine of interest below.

New World Pack

DWWA 2019: Watson’s Wine promotion continued…

Single bottles eligible for double points to Watson’s Wine Club members during August.

Sparkling

97 points, Silver

Fresh and alive! Rich and weighted with ripe pineapple, orange skin, slight brioche and shortbread characters. Creamy and textured on the palate with brisk acidity and a persistent finish.

95 points, Gold

A superior rosé champagne with alluring wild strawberry, flint and smoke aromas, followed by crunchy cherry fruit, redcurrant and rhubarb flavours. Long, gently nutty, finish. Beautiful wine.

90 points, Silver

Toasty biscuit, plush apricot and a hint of zesty lemon peel, the palate is braced with bright lime and soft spice.

White

98 points, Platinum

This is savoury with bags of personality. Beautiful floral, flinty, smoky and lemony aromatics with a hint of spice. Delightful textural quality with toasty, savoury and spicy nuances with flinty acidity drawing out the long, chalky finish.

95 points, Gold

Vibrant citrus and stone fruit with vanilla and lemon zest. A touch of toasty oak and spice on the palate but fresh acidity and a citrusy finish.

Red

91 points, Silver

Lush with generous silky dark plum, violet and cream aromatics, while the palate is plush with raspberry, strawberry and herb.

90 points, Silver

Savoury, sweet berry and bramble jelly nose. In the mouth it reveals minty, deep dark fruits, finished off by a slate tail

Sweet

90 points, Silver

Beautifully perfumed with plush peach, pineapple and smoky oak, lush tropical fruit braces the seductive, velvety palate.

95 points, Gold

Wonderful expression of its type, with floral fruit, camphor and mint over eucalyptus-kissed sweet black cherries, blueberry and cassis, plus notes of tar, spice and bitter-sweet tannins.