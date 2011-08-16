DWWA 2011: Retailer and Readers’ Awards

The full results of the 2011 DWWA Retailer and Readers' Awards were announced on 7 September 2011. Here are the winners...

2011 Shortlist – Winners in bold

Supermarket of the Year (3)

Marks & Spencer

Morrison’s

Waitrose

National Wine Merchant of the Year (6)

Armit

Berry Bros. & Rudd

Laithwaites

Majestic

Slurp.co.uk

The Wine Society

London Wine Merchant of the Year (6)

Harrods

Jeroboams

Lea and Sandeman

Philglas & Swiggot

Roberson

The Sampler

Regional Wine Merchant of the Year (6)

D Byrne

Noel Young

The Secret Cellar

Stone Vine Sun

Tanners

WoodWinters Wines and Whiskies

Specialist Merchant of the Year (4)

Leon Stolarski Fine Wines

Les Caves des Pyrene

SA Wines Online

SWIG

Innovative Merchant of the Year Award (5)

Artisan and Vine

Hanging Ditch

Planet of the Grapes

Vagabond

Vinoteca

Readers’ award: Best local wine merchant

The Sampler

Readers’ award: Best national wine merchant

Majestic Wine





Who? What? Where? When?

Each year, Decanter seeks out the finest, most popular wine retailers in the UK. Their performance is judged by a panel of industry experts based on quality and innovation over the past year – and by you, the readers.

The retailer awards are split into six categories:

• Supermarket of the year

• National Wine Merchant of the Year

• London Wine Merchant of the Year

• Regional Wine Merchant of the Year

• Specialist Wine Merchant of the Year

• Innovative Wine Merchant of the Year

And the nominations are…

It’s you, the readers, that make the call on who gets nominated for what. We ask you to put forward your favourite wine retailers and from this a shortlist is drawn up.

Decanter then asks the shortlisted retailers to submit detailed information on their consumer activity over the past year, focusing on the quality and value of their range, customer service and innovations implemented throughout the year.

Based on this evidence our expert judging panel then discuss each retailer before eventually allocating scores and even visiting one or two retailers for a closer inspection.

Meet the judges:

• Anthony Rose (Chairman) – Wine columnist, The Independent

• Stephen Brook – Contributing Editor, Decanter

• Christelle Guibert – Tastings Director, Decanter

• Tom Cannavan – Publisher/editor www.wine-pages.com

• Allan Cheesman – Industry consultant; 38 years in the wine and spirit industry

The Readers’ Award: The ultimate accolade…

…awarded by Decanter subscribers. In addition to the judges’ verdict, we ask Decanter subscribers to cast their vote for their favourite wine retailers.

In the July issue of Decanter magazine, we gave subscribers an exclusive reference number to vote online in two categories:

– Readers’ Award for Best National Wine Merchant

– Readers’ Awards for Best Local Wine Merchant

The award goes to…

The results of both the Retailer and Readers’ Awards are announced at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards presentation dinner in the Royal Opera House on 7 September and also appear in the October issue of the Decanter magazine alongside the full results of the 2011 DWWA competition.

2010 winners:

• Supermarket of the Year – Waitrose

• Wine Merchant of the Year – Majestic

• Small London Wine Merchant of the Year – Roberson

• Small Regional Wine Merchant of the Year – D. Byrne & Co.

• Specialist Merchant of the Year – SA Wines Online Ltd

• Innovation of the Year – Berry Bros. & Rudd

• The Readers’ Award: Best Large Wine Merchant – Majestic

• The Readers’ Award: Best Small Wine Merchant – The Sampler

Written by Matt Chappell