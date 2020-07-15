DWWA 2019: Spotlight on Margaret River

Highlighted in the August 2020 issue of Decanter, Margaret River’s Tom Cullity Wine Trail is an ideal starting point to explore Western Australia’s most famous wine region, offering a kaleidoscope of tastes and experiences along the way.

Though current travel restrictions may keep you from discovering the region’s spectacular coastlines, forest, grapevine-covered valleys and 90 cellar doors now, don’t let that stop you from discovering the region through its wines, especially its highly regarded Chardonnays and Cabernet Sauvignons.

Blind tasted and rigorously judged by top wine experts at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards, the below selection of award-winning white and red wines received 90+ points and offer an ideal starting point to discover benchmarks (and delicious wines) from this world-class wine region.

DWWA 2019: 90+ point wines from Margaret River

For stockists and additional wine details, select the wine of interest

White

Platinum, 98 points

100% Chardonnay

Big vanilla and toasty brioche nose. High toast, new oak on the palate with a great depth of ripe tropical fruit flavour, plus a rich vein of pineapple acidity that carries the youthful fruit. Everything is in place for this to evolve gracefully.

Platinum, 97 points

90% Sauvignon Blanc, 10% Sémillon

A very elegant style with an intense nose of citrus and green tropical fruit with some creamy, buttery, oaky secondary notes. Bright acidity washes juicily through the palate which evinces a palpable waxy Semillon character. Lovely persistency.

Platinum, 98 points

100% Chardonnay

This is savoury with bags of personality. Beautiful floral, flinty, smoky and lemony aromatics with a hint of spice. Delightful textural quality with toasty, savoury and spicy nuances with flinty acidity drawing out the long, chalky finish.

Gold, 96 points

100% Chardonnay

Complex and compelling Chardonnay with a beautiful gunflint and oak perfume. The palate offers notes of concentrated peach and struck match/gunflint and it hits the bull’s eye for balance and length.