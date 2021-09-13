Save on award-winning wines this September with Marlo

Marlo delivers fine wine, by the bottle, to your door. The online retailer has curated a range of top names, old vintages, cult classics, big bottles and more – all offering exceptional value and delivered directly to you, a loved one or a friend, the next working day.

Now until 30 September, Marlo is offering Decanter readers an exclusive 20% off on a selection of Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 medal winners with the code DWWA20.

From sparkling wine to white, rosé and red, Marlo has selected six of their favourites for you to discover and save on, by the bottle. Order multiple and receive free shipping on orders over £150.

More about Marlo

With over ten years of experience in the wine trade, Marlo saw a need to deliver a new concept, offering a concise selection of hero wines accessible via your phone and quickly couriered to your door.

Using 100% sustainable materials, the wine is also beautifully wrapped and includes a hand-written note.

Whether buying a mixed case for yourself or sending a single bottle as a gift, Marlo has a wine for everyone.

DWWA 2021 exclusive offer from Marlo

Leclerc Briant, Réserve Brut, Champagne, France NV

Bronze, 89 points

Savoury baked apple and caramel nose. The palate has a steely grip and a citric subtext. Long finish.

Foss Marai, Della Vite Extra Dry, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy NV

Silver, 91 points

Expressive ripe grapefruit, apple and floral nose. Palate has chalky acidity and a creamy texture; long, nutty finish. A very pleasant mouthful.

Quinta de Azevedo, Reserva, Vinho Verde, Portugal 2019

Bronze, 87 points

Asparagus and hay aromas. Pleasing texture on the palate with baked apple flavors and some spicy freshness.

Domaine St Jean, Selladore, Coteaux Varois-en-Provence, France 2020

Silver, 92 points

Very pale onion skin. Very fresh, herbal nose, with fennel and a touch of vanilla. A creamy palate of white peach & strawberry. Stylish with attractive balance & elegance.

Contino, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016

Bronze, 87 points

Red fruit and spice nose. Palate is well formed and flows easily, with solid tannins and evolving fruit. Nice wine.

Il Poggione, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Gold, 96 points

Fresh minty nose with notes of morello cherries, clove and leather and hints of pencil shavings. Crunchy acidity on the palate with a very long finish.

About Marlo

Website: www.marlo.wine

