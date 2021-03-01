Save on a selection of top-scoring wines with New York’s Wine Cellarage

Based in New York City, Wine Cellarage showcases an extraordinary portfolio of over 14,000 wines from some of the most prestigious producers and regions in the world.

From its vast portfolio, Wine Cellarage has selected six top-scoring wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 and is offering 10% off your order of any of these wines with the coupon code WCDWWA10 from 1-31 March 2021.

More about Wine Cellarage

Wine Cellarage’s charter is to build a more transparent wine marketplace with more options, better pricing, and more convenience for customers. It offers a single point for clients to purchase and properly store their wine collections.

With its proprietary database technology to network the supply chain of the wine industry, Wine Cellarage provides customers with a broad selection of vintage, rare and everyday wines sourced from a vast network of industry participants and vetted private cellars.

Sourcing networks are continually added to the database, making Wine Cellarage the ultimate resource for the wine consumer.

Sparkling

Laurent-Perrier, Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature, Champagne NV

Gold, 95 points

$82.00 Wine Cellarage

Refined scents of flowers and white pears. The mid-palate is a lovely bag of spicy bonbons, nougat and peaches. Really long, rich and velvety with a lick of mouthwatering lemon curd in the aftertaste.

White

Trefethen Family Vineyards, Chardonnay, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, California 2018

Platinum, 97 points

$32.00 Wine Cellarage

A delicious, enticing Chardonnay which draws you into the glass with its fresh lemon rind and pith characters, balanced by a touch of perfectly judged oak sweetness. Very textural, showing strident fruit and a juicy finish.

Red

Moretti Omero, Sagrantino di Montefalco, Umbria 2016

Best in Show, 97 points

$58.00 Wine Cellarage

If you’ve never tried a Sagrantino di Montefalco, you’re in for a surprise – or a shock. This indigenous Umbrian speciality is hugely characterful, and perfectly illustrates Italy’s almost limitless capacity for wine intrigue. It’s a dark wine, and this oaked example smells brooding, almost smoky but complex, too: the smell of the hills in autumn. It’s deep and fiercely intense as well as amply tannic – but not harsh for all that, since the wild forest plum fruits are sweet and sumptuous, and those tannins bond happily both to the fruits as well as to the wine’s glycerol and oak chamfering. It is, in sum, a complete original – but our judges loved it, so there’s a good chance that readers might too.

C.V.N.E., Cune, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2013

Gold, 95 points

$32.oo Wine Cellarage

Exotic black fruit and mocha nose. Palate is well structured, compact and rich with well-integrated oak, gentle tannins and notes of caramel and orange. Appetising, impressively long black fruit finish. A superb release.

Grgich Hills Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California 2016

Silver, 93 points

$68.00 Wine Cellarage

Sweet black cherry, black olive and charred red meat with graceful, enticing aromas of flowers, blackberries and blackcurrants. Clove and tobacco finish.

Chêne Bleu, Héloïse, IGP Vaucluse, Rhône 2012

Silver, 92 points

$78.00 Wine Cellarage

Opulent aromas of cassis, briar and raspberry compote, then on to a palate of lifted elderflower and a white pepper finish.

Website: www.winecellarage.com

Promotion period: 1 – 31 March 2021

Promotion details: 10% off any selected DWWA 2020 award-winning wine

Online promo code: WCDWWA10

