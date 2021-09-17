{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZmJhMTA0MjUxZTc4MzhkZmFhMGI3Mjc2NjFjMTc1YzI3NGUxZjMzODQ0Nzc2OGIzM2JmMTE2ODNkYjYxYzQwNw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Specialist Cellars showcases DWWA 2021 award-winning wines

Visit Specialist Cellars online to save 10% on a large selection of top-scoring New World wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards

Specialist Cellars is a New World online wine merchant, with a wine bar and shop in Pop Brixton, South East London. Its aim is to make previously inaccessible wines, accessible from the comfort of your own home – and move the focus away from oversaturated supermarket brands and onto smaller (but equally incredible) vineyards.

Now until 1st November, Specialist Cellars have put together a collection of 31 award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 and are offering 10% off all single bottles – no code required.

Scroll down to see the award-winning wines on offer

Founder of Specialist Cellars, Melanie Brown

Founder Melanie Brown at Specialist Cellars’ shop in Pop Brixton

Bringing together an extensive wine range from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, with new regions and producers added all the time, Specialist Cellars is a haven for New World aficionados, from harder-to-find releases to everyday favourites.

Don’t miss the chance to try these DWWA 2021 medal winners at a discount, and discover what makes these wines international benchmarks…

Shop now: Specialist Cellars’ DWWA 2021 offer

DWWA 2021 exclusive offer from Specialist Cellars

Save 10% on all below wines, now until 1 November 2021, while supplies last

New Zealand

  • Akarua, Pinot Noir, Bannockburn, Central Otago 2019
    Silver, 90 points
  • Craggy Range, Te Muna Road Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2018
    Silver, 93 points
  • Craggy Range, Kidnappers Vineyard Chardonnay, Te Awanga, Hawke’s Bay 2020
    Silver, 91 points
  • Craggy Range, Te Kahu, Hawke’s Bay 2019
    Silver, 90 points
  • Craggy Range, Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2020
    Silver, 90 points
  • Craggy Range, Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019
    Silver, 90 points
  • Esk Valley, Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon-Malbec, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019
    Silver, 93 points
  • Esk Valley, Pinot Gris, Hawke’s Bay 2020
    Bronze, 86 points
  • Leftfield, Malbec, Hawke’s Bay 2019
    Silver, 92 points
  • Seifried, Sauvignon Blanc, Nelson 2020
    Bronze, 87 points
  • Seifried, Aotea Cabernet Franc, Nelson 2019
    Bronze, 86 points
  • Te Kano, Kin Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2018
    Silver, 90 points
  • Te Kano, Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2017
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Te Kano, Chardonnay, Central Otago 2019
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Trinity Hill, Chardonnay, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Trinity Hill, Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Villa Maria, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2018
    Gold, 96 points
  • Villa Maria, Cellar Selection Albariño, Gisborne 2020
    Bronze, 89 points

Australia

  • Dandelion Vineyards, Enchanted Garden Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia 2020
    Silver, 91 points
  • Dandelion Vineyards, Lions Tooth of Mclaren Vale Shiraz-Riesling, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2019
    Silver, 90 points
  • Dandelion Vineyards, Lioness of Mclaren Vale Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2019
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Dandelion Vineyards, Lionheart of the Barossa Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia 2019
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Innocent Bystander, Pinot Noir, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2019
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Jansz, Premium Cuveé Brut, Tasmania NV
    Silver, 92 points
  • Pewsey Vale, Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia 2020
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Vasse Felix, Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2019
    Silver, 91 points
  • Vasse Felix, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2018
    Silver, 91 points
  • Willunga 100, Grenache Rosé, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2020
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Willunga 100, Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2020
    Bronze, 88 points

South Africa

  • Thorne & Daughters Wines, Rocking Horse, Western Cape 2019
    Silver, 90 points

Shop this selection of DWWA 2021 award-winning wines from Specialist Cellars here

See more DWWA promotions

About Specialist Cellars

Address: Pop Brixton, Unit S15, SW98PQ, Brixton, London
Website:www.specialistcellars.co.uk
Promotion period: 1 September – 1 November 2021
Promotion details: 10% off a range of DWWA 2021 award-winning wines
Online promo code: No code required

