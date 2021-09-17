Specialist Cellars showcases DWWA 2021 award-winning wines

Visit Specialist Cellars online to save 10% on a large selection of top-scoring New World wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards
Specialist Cellars is a New World online wine merchant, with a wine bar and shop in Pop Brixton, South East London. Its aim is to make previously inaccessible wines, accessible from the comfort of your own home – and move the focus away from oversaturated supermarket brands and onto smaller (but equally incredible) vineyards.
Now until 1st November, Specialist Cellars have put together a collection of 31 award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 and are offering 10% off all single bottles – no code required.
Bringing together an extensive wine range from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, with new regions and producers added all the time, Specialist Cellars is a haven for New World aficionados, from harder-to-find releases to everyday favourites.
Don’t miss the chance to try these DWWA 2021 medal winners at a discount, and discover what makes these wines international benchmarks…
DWWA 2021 exclusive offer from Specialist Cellars
Save 10% on all below wines, now until 1 November 2021, while supplies last
New Zealand
- Akarua, Pinot Noir, Bannockburn, Central Otago 2019
Silver, 90 points
- Craggy Range, Te Muna Road Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2018
Silver, 93 points
- Craggy Range, Kidnappers Vineyard Chardonnay, Te Awanga, Hawke’s Bay 2020
Silver, 91 points
- Craggy Range, Te Kahu, Hawke’s Bay 2019
Silver, 90 points
- Craggy Range, Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2020
Silver, 90 points
- Craggy Range, Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019
Silver, 90 points
- Esk Valley, Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon-Malbec, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019
Silver, 93 points
- Esk Valley, Pinot Gris, Hawke’s Bay 2020
Bronze, 86 points
- Leftfield, Malbec, Hawke’s Bay 2019
Silver, 92 points
- Seifried, Sauvignon Blanc, Nelson 2020
Bronze, 87 points
- Seifried, Aotea Cabernet Franc, Nelson 2019
Bronze, 86 points
- Te Kano, Kin Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2018
Silver, 90 points
- Te Kano, Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2017
Bronze, 89 points
- Te Kano, Chardonnay, Central Otago 2019
Bronze, 89 points
- Trinity Hill, Chardonnay, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019
Bronze, 89 points
- Trinity Hill, Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019
Bronze, 88 points
- Villa Maria, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2018
Gold, 96 points
- Villa Maria, Cellar Selection Albariño, Gisborne 2020
Bronze, 89 points
Australia
- Dandelion Vineyards, Enchanted Garden Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia 2020
Silver, 91 points
- Dandelion Vineyards, Lions Tooth of Mclaren Vale Shiraz-Riesling, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2019
Silver, 90 points
- Dandelion Vineyards, Lioness of Mclaren Vale Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2019
Bronze, 88 points
- Dandelion Vineyards, Lionheart of the Barossa Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia 2019
Bronze, 88 points
- Innocent Bystander, Pinot Noir, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2019
Bronze, 89 points
- Jansz, Premium Cuveé Brut, Tasmania NV
Silver, 92 points
- Pewsey Vale, Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia 2020
Bronze, 89 points
- Vasse Felix, Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2019
Silver, 91 points
- Vasse Felix, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2018
Silver, 91 points
- Willunga 100, Grenache Rosé, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2020
Bronze, 89 points
- Willunga 100, Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2020
Bronze, 88 points
South Africa
- Thorne & Daughters Wines, Rocking Horse, Western Cape 2019
Silver, 90 points
About Specialist Cellars
Address: Pop Brixton, Unit S15, SW98PQ, Brixton, London
Website:www.specialistcellars.co.uk
Promotion period: 1 September – 1 November 2021
Promotion details: 10% off a range of DWWA 2021 award-winning wines
Online promo code: No code required
