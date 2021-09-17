Specialist Cellars showcases DWWA 2021 award-winning wines

Visit Specialist Cellars online to save 10% on a large selection of top-scoring New World wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards

Specialist Cellars is a New World online wine merchant, with a wine bar and shop in Pop Brixton, South East London. Its aim is to make previously inaccessible wines, accessible from the comfort of your own home – and move the focus away from oversaturated supermarket brands and onto smaller (but equally incredible) vineyards.

Now until 1st November, Specialist Cellars have put together a collection of 31 award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 and are offering 10% off all single bottles – no code required.

Scroll down to see the award-winning wines on offer

Bringing together an extensive wine range from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, with new regions and producers added all the time, Specialist Cellars is a haven for New World aficionados, from harder-to-find releases to everyday favourites.

Don’t miss the chance to try these DWWA 2021 medal winners at a discount, and discover what makes these wines international benchmarks…

DWWA 2021 exclusive offer from Specialist Cellars

Save 10% on all below wines, now until 1 November 2021, while supplies last

New Zealand

Akarua, Pinot Noir, Bannockburn, Central Otago 2019

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Craggy Range, Te Muna Road Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2018

Silver, 93 points

Silver, 93 points Craggy Range, Kidnappers Vineyard Chardonnay, Te Awanga, Hawke’s Bay 2020

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Craggy Range, Te Kahu, Hawke’s Bay 2019

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Craggy Range, Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2020

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Craggy Range, Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Esk Valley, Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon-Malbec, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019

Silver, 93 points

Silver, 93 points Esk Valley, Pinot Gris, Hawke’s Bay 2020

Bronze, 86 points

Bronze, 86 points Leftfield, Malbec, Hawke’s Bay 2019

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Seifried, Sauvignon Blanc, Nelson 2020

Bronze, 87 points

Bronze, 87 points Seifried, Aotea Cabernet Franc, Nelson 2019

Bronze, 86 points

Bronze, 86 points Te Kano, Kin Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2018

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Te Kano, Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2017

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Te Kano, Chardonnay, Central Otago 2019

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Trinity Hill, Chardonnay, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Trinity Hill, Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2019

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points Villa Maria, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2018

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Villa Maria, Cellar Selection Albariño, Gisborne 2020

Bronze, 89 points

Australia

Dandelion Vineyards, Enchanted Garden Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia 2020

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Dandelion Vineyards, Lions Tooth of Mclaren Vale Shiraz-Riesling, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2019

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Dandelion Vineyards, Lioness of Mclaren Vale Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2019

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points Dandelion Vineyards, Lionheart of the Barossa Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia 2019

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points Innocent Bystander, Pinot Noir, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2019

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Jansz, Premium Cuveé Brut, Tasmania NV

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Pewsey Vale, Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia 2020

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Vasse Felix, Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2019

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Vasse Felix, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2018

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Willunga 100, Grenache Rosé, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2020

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Willunga 100, Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2020

Bronze, 88 points

South Africa

Thorne & Daughters Wines, Rocking Horse, Western Cape 2019

Silver, 90 points

About Specialist Cellars

Address: Pop Brixton, Unit S15, SW98PQ, Brixton, London

Website:www.specialistcellars.co.uk

Promotion period: 1 September – 1 November 2021

Promotion details: 10% off a range of DWWA 2021 award-winning wines

Online promo code: No code required

Follow Specialist Cellars

Twitter @s_cellars

Instagram @specialistcellars

Facebook SpecialistCellars