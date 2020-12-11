Top fortified wines for Christmas

Christmas tends to be the time of year fortified wines take the spotlight. Though these often deliciously complex wines are to enjoy all year round, the best examples can make for a very memorable experience during the festive season.

The expert judges at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards have done the “hard” work for us – blind tasting and evaluating more than 250 fortified wines to offer trusted, unbiased wine recommendations.

Below we’ve highlighted the competition’s top-scoring fortified wines – the Platinum and Best in Show medal winners – plus tasting notes, to help you find the perfect bottles for Christmas, or whenever else you’d like…

Premium: Expert’s choice: Tawny Ports

Top DWWA 2020 fortified wines

Portugal

Cálem, Colheita, Port 1961

Best in Show, 97 points

This single-vintage tawny port is older than its 40 Year Old Best In Show sibling, but the fact that it is unblended (and has perhaps spent time in glass as well as barrel) gives it a very different character: lighter, more graceful and more fugitive, yet at the same time refined, long, graciously but not cloyingly sweet, and with a succulence and silkiness rarely rivalled by other fortified wines. You might choose to drink it because you were born in 1961 – but almost any other excuse would do just as well. A carefully guarded treasure.