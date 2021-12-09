Where to buy award-winning wines in Boston: Gordon’s

For over eighty-five years and four generations, Gordon’s has remained New England’s leading purveyor of fine wine, spirits and beer.

For the month of December, or while supplies last, Gordon’s has selected some of its favourite awarded wines from the 2021 edition of the Decanter World Wine Awards and is offering special pricing this month only, with savings up to $43 per wine.

From Champagne and Sancerre to Barolo, Brunello di Montalcino and Port, the award-winning wines on offer are ideal selections for the holiday season, with gift boxes are available with any mixed two or four bottle orders. Plus mix and match orders to receive informative write-ups on the wines.

Gordon’s DWWA 2021 award-winning wines on offer

Champagne & Sparkling

Rare, Brut, Champagne, France 2008

Gold, 95 points

Reg: $212.99 SALE: $169.99

Caramelised nuts sprinkled on to a Portuguese egg custard tart pastry. Perfectly judged dosage. Persistent, complex, very complete and perfectly delicious. A revelation!

Charles Heidsieck, Réserve Brut, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 91 points

Reg: $79.99 SALE: $42.00

Nose of hazelnut, Macadamia and lemongrass. Pretty lemon-driven autolysis; fennel, ginger stem and a touch of slate. Very complete.

Taittinger, Folies de la Marquetterie Brut, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 90 points

Reg: $94.99 SALE: $74.99

Petrichor, wet stone and floral nose. Pineapple, lemon, quince and pleasing red fruit characters follow on the palate. Very good!

Pierre Sparr, Réserve Brut, Crémant d’Alsace, France NV

Bronze, 88 points

Reg: $19.99 SALE: $15.99

A simple and accessible style. Fresh, grassy, red apple, and ripe stone fruit flavours.

White

Henri Bourgeois, Les Baronnes, Sancerre, Loire, France 2020

Bronze, 87 points

Reg: $24.99 SALE: $21.99

Hints of pear and apple with smoky notes. Ripe fruit texture, crisp with a vibrant finish.

Rosé

Aix, Côteaux d’Aix-en-Provence, France 2020

Silver, 90 points

Reg: $26.99 SALE: $20.99

Strawberries on the nose. Sweet red fruit, cranberry & spice on the palate. Good, soft creaminess & some elegance.

Domaine Houchart, Côtes de Provence, Provence, France 2020

Bronze, 88 points

Reg: $17.99 SALE: $13.99

Salmon pink with bright strawberry and sherbet on the nose The palate shows sweet fruit ripeness and a background of soft herbs. Gentle texture with a slight creaminess that develops on the finish.

Red

Il Poggione, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Gold, 96 points

Reg: $93.99 SALE: $74.99

Fresh minty nose with notes of morello cherries, clove and leather and hints of pencil shavings. Crunchy acidity on the palate with a very long finish.

G.D. Vajra, Albe, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2017

Silver, 91 points

Reg; $41.99 SALE: $37.99

Sweet, charming, and attractive with fresh and youthful aromas. Great mid-palate concentration. Multi-layered and meaty with a velvety texture.

Castagnoli, Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy 2018

Silver, 90 points

Reg: $29.99 SALE: $26.99

Raspberry and black cherry, elegant with some floral character in the nose. Quite a soft generous palate, still fresh

Alvaro Palacios, Les Terrasses, Priorat, Spain 2018

Silver, 93 points

Reg: $49.99 SALE: $39.99

Vanilla, redcurrant and cinnamon nose. Palate is soft and fleshy, with endless layers of flavour: cumin, wet slate, blackberry, buttermilk and fresh herbs. Long, charming finish.

Fortified

Kopke, 10 Year Old Tawny, Port NV

Gold, 95 points

Reg: $39.99 SALE: $34.99

Polished and complete. Replete with rich red fruit, ripe creamy / milk chocolate flavours with real freshness and verve all the way through to a spicy finish.

