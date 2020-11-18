Wine Shop Asia showcases DWWA 2020 award-winning wines in Macau & Hong Kong

Visit Wine Shop Asia online to save up to 25% on Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 award-winning wines from Argentina, France, New Zealand and more, this November only.
Based in Hong Kong, Wine Shop Asia services both Hong Kong and Macau customers with wines from around the world.
Its large wine portfolio includes wines from over 50 family-owned wineries from France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, South Africa and the USA.
Now until 30 November 2020, Wine Shop Asia is showcasing an impressive 18 award-winning wines from the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards including Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze medal winners with savings up to 25% off.
Argentina
- Chakana, Ayni Malbec, Paraje Altamira, Mendoza 2018 Platinum, 97 points
- Trapiche, Terroir Series Finca Coletto Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza 2017 Silver, 94 points
- Chakana, Nuna Vineyard Malbec, Agrelo, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2019 Bronze, 87 points
Chile
- Bisquertt Family Vineyard, La Joya Q, Marchigue, Colchagua 2017 Silver, 91 points
Spain
- Descendientes de J.Palacios, Pétalos, Bierzo 2018 Gold, 95 points
- Torres, Purgatori, Costers del Segre 2016 Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Palacios Remondo, La Montesa, Crianza, Rioja 2017 Bronze, 87 points
- Familia Torres, Celeste, Crianza, Ribera del Duero 2017 Bronze, 89 points
South Africa
- Journey’s End, Cape Doctor, The Red, Stellenbosch 2015 Platinum, 97 points
- Journey’s End, V3 Shiraz, Stellenbosch 2017 Silver, 92 points
Italy
- Tenuta Tascante, Contrada Rampante, Etna, Sicily 2016 Silver, 94 points
- Tenuta Tascante, Contrada Sciaranuova, Etna, Sicily 2016 Silver, 92 points
- Tenuta Tascante, Contrada Pianodario, Etna, Sicily 2016 Silver, 90 points
- Tenuta Tascante, Contrada Sciaranuova Vigna Vecchia, Etna, Sicily 2016 Bronze, 89 points
- Antinori, Villa Antinori, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany 2016 Bronze, 89 points
New Zealand
- Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2019 Silver, 90 points
France
- Les Jamelles, Sauvignon Blanc, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon 2019 Bronze, 89 points
- Les Jamelles, Chardonnay, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon 2019 Bronze, 89 points
