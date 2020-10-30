Xinomavro: 10 award-winning Greek wines to try

Over the past ten years Xinomavro has become one of Greece’s most popular red grape varieties. Planted in northern and central Greece, the variety can be found in four of Greece’s Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) including Naoussa, Amynteo, Goumenissa, and Rapsani.

In the vineyard the grape is inconsistent and requires careful management, and in the winery close attention and time is required to tame its tough tannins and high acid, but when produced well, Xinomavro can resemble the structure of Barolo with balanced firm tannins and bright acidity, and distinct aromas of fresh and dried red fruits, flowers, tomatoes, tobacco, black olives and spice.

Typically released to the market after at least two years of aging, Xinomavro’s notable acidity and tannins give the wines good cellaring potential, and also make the wine an ideal accompaniment to foods. Unoaked versions akin to Pinot Noir pair well with foods like mushroom risotto, pork and lamb, and oak-influenced styles with game or even dry-aged steak.

Xinomavro is best known for its production as a red wine, but can also be used to make good rosés, aromatic sparkling wines and sweet wines.

Celebrated on 1 November, International Xinomavro Day was established by Winemakers of North Greece to grow awareness of and highlight one of Greece’s most prised indigenous varieties.

Regarded as a ‘Greek Ambassador’ variety alongside Assyrtiko, Moschofilero and Agiorgitiko, get to know Xinomavro with a selection of award-winning red and rosé wines, plus tasting notes, from the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Brilliantly expressive strawberry and spice nose. The palate brings high tannins and slathers of cherry, cranberry and pomegranate characters. Long finish.

Herbal, plum, black cherry and cardamon aromatics. Medium-bodied with a fleshy texture, fine-grained tannins and a slightly chewy finish. Classy!

This is a cornucopia of cherries, cranberries, oak spice and liquorice with chunky tannins, a chewy texture and long finish.