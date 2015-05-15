Chateau Rauzan-Segla's release of its Bordeaux 2014 wine has been welcomed by several merchants, but the en primeur campaign as a whole has still struggled to hit top gear.

Another bank holiday has meant a quiet end to the week in Bordeaux, after a flurry of wines from Monday to Wednesday.

Among them, Rauzan Ségla came out at 38.50 euros, a rise on recent vintages but well priced within the context of back vintages. Its Right Bank property, Chateau Canon, also came out at 38.50 euros ex-Bordeaux, up 16.7% on 2013 (33 euros) and aligning the two estates in pricing.

Farr Vintners called the Rauzan Ségla release the ‘absolute clear winner’ of the week, offering a lower price than any other vintage and at £375 per dozen on the UK market, making the price of some other Bordeaux 2014 wines ‘look rather silly’.

Max Lalondrelle, fine wine buying director at Berry Bros & Rudd, told Decanter.com the merchant has sold ‘630 cases of Rauzan Segla and 52 cases of Canon, so yes I would say it was a success’.

The overall en primeur campaign is now over half way through, with all the Left Bank First Growths now out following Lafite Rothschild’s release on Wednesday 13 May.

Wednesday also saw the release of Carruades de Lafite at 90 euros per bottle ex-Bordeaux, which was the same price as 2013 and a drop of 5.3% on 2012. According to Liv-ex figures, this makes Carruades the second cheapest vintage on the market, with the 2004 and 2004, which got similar scores – on the secondary market for almost double the price of the 2014.

Haut-Bailly joined the Lafite wines at 43.20 euros per bottle ex-Bordeaux, up 9% from 39.60 euros in 2013 and a slight rise on its 42 euros in 2012. Others included Gloria at 21 euros ex-Bordeaux, the same price as its 2012, and Saint Pierre at 31.20 euros ex-Bordeaux, up 13.5% from 2013 (27.50 euros) and 2% from its 2012. On the Right Bank, Pavie Maquin rose a full 33% from its 2013 price up to 4.80 euros.

Although the market in Hong Kong and China is far less buoyant than at its height, key 2014 wines are also finding buyers.

Estelle Fuselier, of the Altaya Group in Hong Kong, told Decanter.com, ‘We are happy to see some enthusiasm and trust coming back. Price is the key success in the campaign with several chateaux lowering their prices; consumers really appreciate to see a better ratio in quality / value. Lynch Bages, Pontet Canet, Duhart Milon and Mouton wines (mix of Grand Vin, second wine, affiliated estates) are the best sellers so far’.

See more Bordeaux 2014 coverage:

Written by Jane Anson in Bordeaux