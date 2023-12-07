Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 97 View WINE OF THE VINTAGE. TOP-QUALITY PRODUCER.Raveneau have 0.5ha in Les Clos in a plot which runs straight down the slope in the mid-levels of the climat. Great power and precision here, almost as if it were chiselled from the rock underneath the roots. Notes of pear and white peach, cut with thrilling acidity and great zesty acidity to finish. Very subtle oak. Powerful and fine. Very complex and layered in flavour. A great 2022.



Domaine Long-Depaquit Chablis (Moutonne Grand Cru Monopole) 2022 96 View TOP-QUALITY PRODUCER. The unofficial 'eighth' Chablis Grand Cru, Moutonne is a very exciting wine in 2022. A very sophisticated grand cru with a complex combination of purity, lift and precision on both the nose and palate, freshened with saltiness and iodine notes to finish. Concentrated with ripe fruit character and a lovely balance between power and elegance really lifting this. Wait for several years before broaching. Tank sample. Tasted blind.



Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 96 View TOP-QUALITY PRODUCER.Guillaume Michel observes that Les Clos is 'never ready to drink'. A powerful, compact and fine grand cru which has loads of potential. The vines were planted in 1968, on limestone/clay soils over oyster rich marl. Density here, a touch of spice, concentrated but also light on its feet. Michel's Les Clos will spend another nine months in tank and will undoubtedly be a slow maturer. Will be very fine but will need several years to show its best.



Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2022 96 View TOP-QUALITY PRODUCER. Dauvissat has two sizeable plots in Les Clos, one mid-level, the other a little higher. Pale in colour, this has plenty of sweet fruit and quite a hit of oak at the moment. With more time in the glass, zesty orange and kumquat notes emerge together with thrilling acidity. Once in bottle and given a few years ageing, this will be a thrilling example of Les Clos.



Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2022 96 View Beautiful mix of richness, grace and drive. As always with Fèvre's Les Preuses, this is elegant, long-living and fine. Ultra-stylish and very mineral. From two sections of vines. One situated low down on Les Preuses next to Vincent Dauvissat's plot, on the flatter part facing south, the other on deeper soils, with both adding richness and totalling 2.5ha.



Domaine William Fèvre, Côte Bouguerots Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2022 96 View The very steep aspect of Côte Bouguerots is highlighted by a much greater emphasis on minerality than Fevre's Bougros. This is a grand cru is every way - so much drive on the palate with plenty of extract, concentration, salinity and length. Certain to keep very well but this is also surprisingly approachable early on. DIdier Seguier says it's likely to close down after 18-24 months but this is clearly a fine example with masses of potential.



Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Winemaker Olivier Bailly explained that the 2022 was the first vintage coming from Billaud-Simon's replanted plot from 2018, that has not been harvested until now, at the eastern end of Les Clos adjacent to Blanchot. 50% matured in wood but Bailly comments 'Les Clos will consume the wood easily'. Great drive - amazing for just five-year-old vines. Layers of flavour with great purity. WIll be worth following this as the vines gain additional age.



Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Very appealing, with a fine balance of richness and ripeness of fruit, combined with white pepper, saline minerals and plenty of freshening acidity. A very classy example.



Domaine Laroche, Les Bouguerots Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Laroche's Les Bouguerots comes from selected vines replanted on the steep lower slopes of the Bougros Grand Cru, with a foot of clay soil over the bedrock. Quite a bit of reduction on the nose which is keeping the wine a little shy at the moment. Lots of acidity, combined with concentration and depth on the palate and a long finish with real focus and drive. Promises a lot but will need quite a bit of time. A very fine grand cru in the making. Tasted blind.



Domaine Long-Depaquit Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Quite subtle and restrained on both nose and palate. Plenty of warmth of fruit, but as yet quite restrained. Lovely, salty, zesty notes promise a lot in the future. Ripe peach fruit characters develop with a few minutes in the glass. This will be a great example of Les Clos once in bottle. Tank sample.



Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru) 2022 95 View It was in the 1960's when Louis Michel decided to move away from the use of wooden barrels and, under the management of Guillaume Michel, has taken this even further. The vines here are aged between 50-80 years, and are planted on deep brown clay soil, interspersed with pebbles. A lovely example of Grenouilles - precise, focussed and already very expressive. Direct acidity but lots of purity. Will be bottled in May 2024 after 18-plus months. A long future ahead.



Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Vincent Dauvissat explained that his Les Preuses is 'the opposite' of Les Clos. Pale in colour, the emphasis here is on finesse, elegance and precision. Although not showing a lot at the moment, the undercurrent of acidity and salinity, combined with concentration on the palate, suggest this will develop beautifully over many years.



Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Fevre owns 4.1ha of the 25ha total within Les Clos. Their plot is situated on the top of the hill, with 50% of the vines planted by William Fevre's father in the 1940s and 1950s. Small yield, very concentrated, with loads of density on the palate. Plenty of drive and energy but has finesse to balance out the power. White peach fruit characters, vibrant acidity and a pronounced mineral, salty finish. A very long future ahead.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru) 2022 95 View TOP-QUALITY PRODUCER. One of the most influential Chablis producers, Jean-Paul and Benoit Droîn's family have been in the region for 400 years. The estate comprises 26ha with around 0.5ha in Grenouilles. Profound and rich on both the nose and palate. A very fine Grenouilles with a great combination of acidity, concentration and ripeness of fruit. Subtle, judicious oaking. Will drink well early but will also age many years.



Julien Brocard, 7 Lieux Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2022 95 View A fine grand cru which emphasises the finesse of Preuses, together with concentration and energy on the palate. Lots of fruit ripeness here, generous with notes of peach fruit. Great acidity. Small foudres used for ageing this grand cru, but in a very subtle way which will certainly integrate after bottling.



La Chablisienne, Château Grenouilles Chablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Plenty of concentration on the palate, but there is also plenty of lift and elegance. Stone fruit characters allied to citrus acidity and some forceful mineral notes on the finish add to the freshness. Very impressive example of Grenouilles with a great future ahead. Buy a case and keep for at least five years. Tank sample.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Fantastic concentration, so precise and clean on the palate with pronounced weight of stone fruit, length of flavour and vibrant acidity. Although aged in barrel, you don't really taste the oak. From 70-year-old vines, this is a profound Les Clos for long-term ageing. Billaud owns just 8 ares in Les Clos, allowing for a total production of just one barrel; good luck in buying any.



Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Billaud-Simon always produces a super-classy Les Preuses. A more restrained, racy style of grand cru. Less wood evident here, which lets the ripeness of the fruit shine through. Very nice acidity. Lots of enjoyment and mineral notes to finish. Long and elegant. 70-year-old vines from one plot. Three barrels used in 2022, with a small proportion (13%) of new oak.



Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Crisp, linear and focused, this doesn’t have the out-and-out power of the producer's Les Clos, but makes up for it with finesse. A thoroughbred needing several years. Lovely white peach flavour. From a large plot on the left side of Valmur. This site gets the morning sun and direct heat in the main part of the day but remains shaded from mid-afternoon onwards.



Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Cool, fresh and very precise; love the density. Crisp acidity to balance the warmth of the vintage and the concentration on the palate. Very subtle oak. Will develop very well for many years. A fine Valmur which highlights the advantage this site has in exposition and altitude. Tank sample.



Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Fèvre's Valmur plots lie over marly Kimmeridgian soils, with the emphasis here on freshness and a degree of austerity. Very dramatic, dense and concentrated on the palate, and which exudes purity and drive. A great success in 2022 and great ageing potential.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin, Hommage à Louis Chablis (Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Benoît Droin notes the current administrative issues which prevent this cuvée being designated as Les Clos. Droin have three plots ranging from cailloux dominated soils to the east by Blanchot; blue-clay soils in the central area; and blue-clay/brown clay in the western plot beneath Valmur. Loads of spice, very powerful and a wine with great character and personality. Needs time to settle down but has lots of potential.



Julie Fevre Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 94 View A winning combination of the ripeness of fruit in 2022 with the acidity and mineral characters from the terroir of Les Clos. Fresh on the palate, yet there is an intriguing note of honey here which adds to the whole. Concentrated and with great purity, this will be a Les Clos to keep and enjoy over many years. Julie, daughter of Nathalie, trained in oenology at Dijon University. Tank sample.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2022 94 View Quite a deep colour. Sunny and ripe character but also very fresh and lively on the finish. A powerful, weighty grand cru with one year ageing in oak. Samuel Billaud owns two plots within Vaudesir; one located in the west and one in the east, and BIllaud highlights the contrasting styles between the two sites.



Charly Nicolle Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2022 93 View A fine Bougros with plenty of acidity and mineral notes, allied to floral lift and some white pepper and spice on the palate. Not a blockbuster but very refined and elegant. No rush to drink this.



Dampt Freres Chablis (Blanchot Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Shows more of an herbal, slightly edgy style (to be expected from the unusual exposition of Blanchot). Plenty of zesty acidity here and no shortage of concentration on the palate. A classy result in this warmer vintage. Will benefit from a couple of years in bottle.



Domaine Bernard Defaix Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Lovely sweetness of fruit, allied with the concentration expected from Chablis grand cru. Sunny and bright, but there is still lots of tension from the mineral notes and thread of acidity. Wood a bit evident at the moment but will settle down with time. This will be very fine once bottled and aged for a few years. Tank sample.



Domaine Bernard Defaix Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Cool, restrained, nutty characters on the palate. A bit of wood is evident but there is plenty of balance and concentration to suggest this will develop very well once in bottle. Very good purity and ripeness of fruit. Tank sample.



Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Sunny, warm, toasty and plenty of acidity. A grand cru with power yet retains plenty of finesse and purity. Partly matured in barrel, the oak is certainly evident, although Olivier Bailly says the wood will virtually disappear after a year in bottle.



Domaine Drouhin Vaudon Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Very cool, elegant and with lovely purity on the palate. Acidity is the dominant player at the moment but give this 18 months in bottle before broaching. Fine texture, a really elegant expression.



Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (Blanchot Grand Cru) 2022 93 View A grand cru with weight and power. Already disarmingly appealing, this elegant example is mineral and concentrated. A very fine Blanchot which will blossom after five years and drink for 20. Salty tang on the finish with intriguing hints of orange box.



Domaine Gueguen Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2022 93 View PRODUCER TO LOOK OUT FOR. Celine (daughter of Jean-Marc Brocard) and husband Frédéric, run this exciting operation in Prehy. Their Les Preuses is produced from grapes purchased from Sebastien Dauvissat. A very refined and concentrated example. Sun ripened peach fruit adorns the palate yet this retains a precision and elegance which bodes well for the future. Fermented and matured in oval steel tanks.



Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2022 93 View A grand cru with concentration and ageing potential. A great combination of ripeness and richness, cut with salinity and citrus acidity. From the north-facing side of the Vaudésir valley, Michel has two parcels planted on rich clay soils. Vaudésir can be a heat trap, but for those facing north it is less of an issue.



Domaine Raoul Gautherin & Fils Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Concentrated and dense on the palate. Creamy notes, some oak here. Will be delicious once bottled. A fine expression of the warmer Vaudésir grand cru in this sunny vintage. Can be enjoyed relatively young. Tank sample.



Domaine Roy, Vieilles Vignes Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Cool, fresh and precise. A grand cru with direct acidity and purity on the palate. Not a blockbuster but very much a pedigree animal. Mineral notes are very evident on the finish. Needs a few years cellaring to add further complexity and show its best. A family estate based in Fontenay, dating back to 1810, with Claude, David and Karine the latest generation in charge. Domaine Roy has over 3ha of Bougros, with vines aged over 50 years old.



Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Starts ripe and fleshy in the mouth, then the minerality comes through. Fresh and direct, a very nicely balanced wine which, although approachable now, will age. The vines here lie on very steep slopes with full exposition to the sun. Early harvesting is the key to freshness.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Valmur is a colder valley, with the effect being that there is much more minerality evident. Focused and perfumed, drive and tension on the palate. Intriguing notes of orange zest add further interest. 40% of the blend is aged in barrel. Saline notes to finish; there is a lot going on.



Lamblin & Fils Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Racy acidity. Lots of minerality that rather dominates the ripe peach fruit character, but this will settle down over the next 18 months and the wine promises to be a fine Les Clos which will age well for up to a decade. Salty and white pepper notes on the finish. Fresh and very lively. Tank sample.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2022 93 View There is a deeper edge to the colour, with excellent concentration and ripeness on the palate. All this is cut with citrus acidity, finishing with a powerful mineral undertow. Loads of character. A powerful and distinctive Les Preuses. Purchased grapes from 60-year-old vines.



Simonnet-Febvre Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2022 93 View Plenty of sun-ripened fruit evident on the palate, with freshening citrus acidity to keep all in check. Nice density here. Not an out and out blockbuster but refined, elegant and a grand cru which will develop very well over time. Tank sample.



Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2022 92 View Creamy but with crisp acidity and a long, fresh finish. Lots to like. Still has plenty of warmth. Purchased grapes from the north-facing side of Valmur. Billaud-Simon produces its Valmur and Blanchot with unusually shaped vats designed to enhance the effect of maturation on fine lees.



Domaine Céline & Frédéric Gueguen Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2022 92 View From vines averaging 45 years, this Bougros has been matured in steel tanks to retain freshness and focus. Natural yeasts, cool fermentation, there is plenty of force here and this will age very well.



Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2022 92 View Although there is undoubtedly depth and weight here, this Bougros lacks a bit of clarity at the moment, but the density is there. To be revisited once bottled. Tank sample.



Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2022 92 View Plenty of warmth here, with good concentration and the acidity to balance. Approachable, lacks a bit of finesse at the moment but has plenty of character and appeal. Likely to gain complexity with further ageing in bottle. Tank sample.



Domaine Nathalie et Gilles Fevre Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2022 92 View A little sulphury at the moment (tank sample) and not very expressive. Quite a light style of grand cru. Some floral notes on the nose and citrus acidity, just lacking a bit of the expected concentration. Given the quality of this domaine, this is likely to warrant a higher score after bottling.



Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2022 92 View Bougros, according to Didier Séguier, is the place for those who like lots of ripeness and not too much minerality. Quality has increased greatly here with reduced yields. Plenty of weight and ripeness but also with finesse and appeal.



Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2022 92 View Plenty of concentration. Pure, ripe peach fruit but lots of acidity and drive as well. The warmer site of this grand cru comes through, yet the wine is still elegant and shows good balance. A fine example, with 40% of the blend aged in barrel.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (Blanchot Grand Cru) 2022 92 View Interesting combination of sunny, warm fruit and very direct acidity. Lots of purity and drive. Delicious already, should age very well. Saline edge. Purchased grapes.



Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Blanchot Grand Cru) 2022 91 View Shows a sunny disposition. Crisp acidity, nice concentration and purity. 'Feminine,' says winemaker Olivier Bailly. A very appealing example but not quite the concentration for a Grand Cru? All fermented and matured in steel tanks. From a small plot at the top of Blanchot, separated by the road from Les Clos.



Samuel Billaud Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2022 91 View Plenty of warmth and oak, with good volume in the mouth. An appealing Bougros but just needs a bit more of a lift for a higher score. Made with purchased grapes, this is aged in barrels for one year.

