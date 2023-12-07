New title

After tasting almost 400 Chablis 2022 en primeur samples, Andy Howard MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 52 Chablis Grand Cru wines all with 90 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202297
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (Moutonne Grand Cru Monopole)202296
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202296
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202296
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202296
Domaine William Fèvre, Côte BouguerotsChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202296
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Laroche, Les BouguerotsChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202295
Julien Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202295
La Chablisienne, Château GrenouillesChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202295
Samuel BillaudChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202295
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202294
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202294
Domaine Louis MoreauChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202294
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202294
Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin, Hommage à LouisChablis (Grand Cru)202294
Julie FevreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202294
Samuel BillaudChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202294
Charly NicolleChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202293
Dampt FreresChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Drouhin VaudonChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202293
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202293
Domaine GueguenChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Raoul Gautherin & FilsChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Roy, Vieilles VignesChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202293
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202293
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202293
Lamblin & FilsChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202293
Samuel BillaudChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202293
Simonnet-FebvreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202293
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202292
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202292
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202292
Domaine Louis MoreauChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202292
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202292
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202292
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202292
Samuel BillaudChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202292
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202291
Samuel BillaudChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202291
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202290

