What is a good ‘birth year wine’ from 2017? – ask Decanter

2017 wines for special occasions – ask Decanter

KP, Bromley, asks: Our family has a wedding day tradition of serving wine from the child’s birth year.

My daughter was born in 2017, but it appears this was a pretty patchy year, with decent reds such as Château Mouton Rothschild already quite highly priced. Any advice?

Anthony Rose, an awarded wine writer and regular Decanter contributor, replies for Decanter:

Vintage Port or cru classé Bordeaux from the year of a child’s birth is a traditional 18th birthday gift, but neither of these wine styles are typical wedding fare.

If you can’t be sure when (or if) your daughter will get married, buy a wine that serves double duty as celebration or consolation.

I suggest a mix of Charles Heidsieck Mis en Cave 2017 (based on the 2016 vintage); dry German Grosses Gewächs Riesling from Dönnhoff, Dr Loosen, Kühling-Guillot or Schäfer-Fröhlich; a good, middle-ranking Bordeaux stayer such as Capbern, Clos du Marquis, Meyney, Ormes de Pez or Potensac or, budget permitting, Les Carmes Haut-Brion.

Keep the wines in tip-top condition, and I also suggest trying at least one of each at intervals to give time, should any be peaking early or exceeding expectations, to make satisfactory alternative arrangements.

This question first appeared in the October 2018 issue of Decanter magazine.

